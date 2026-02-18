Last week, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) — the federal department in charge of overseeing and managing credit unions inside the United States — introduced proposals that would allow credit unions to issue digital dollar stablecoins under identical parameters as established in the GENIUS Act.

In July, President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act that creates digital dollars, programmable tokens called stablecoins, privatized versions of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

US stablecoins are backed 1:1 with dollars and treasuries, established by the Genius Act.

However, the text of the Genius is vague on how credit unions fit in. In one place, the text of the bill implies that subsidiaries of credit unions could launch a stablecoin, while other places indicate that a digital subsidiary branch is not necessary.

A summary of the Genius Act states:

Under the bill, only permitted issuers may issue a payment stablecoin for use by U.S. persons, subject to certain exceptions and safe harbors. Permitted issuers must be a subsidiary of an insured depository institution, a federal-qualified nonbank payment stablecoin issuer, or a state-qualified payment stablecoin issuer. Permitted issuers must be regulated by the appropriate federal or state regulator. Permitted issuers may choose federal or state regulation; however, state regulation is limited to those with a stablecoin issuance of $10 billion or less.

Permitted issuers must maintain reserves backing the stablecoin on a one-to-one basis using U.S. currency or other similarly liquid assets, as specified. Permitted issuers must also publicly disclose their redemption policy and publish monthly the details of their reserves.

In a press release published on February 11th:

Today, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rule Making outlining the framework for applicants seeking NCUA approval to become a permitted payment stablecoin issuer, as outlined in the GENIUS Act. “This proposed rule is the first step in NCUA’s implementation of the GENIUS Act” said NCUA Chairman Kyle Hauptman. “We’re on track to meet the Congress’ July 18 deadline. Credit unions should be aware that they won’t be at a disadvantage versus other entities, whether in timing or standards.” The proposed rule is currently available for review in the Federal Register, where stakeholders will be able to submit comments. The comment period on the proposed rule will close on April 13, 2026. Additionally, NCUA has posted additional information to help clarify the proposed rules on its Financial Technology and Digital Assets Resource Page.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve spoken at length about stablecoins and tokenization quietly being ushered in by Trump many times before.

As initially reported the week the Genius Act was adopted, stablecoins are nothing more than CBDCs, but privatized, allowing not just banks (and potentially credit unions) to issue digital dollar tokens, but corporations and other fintechs, which then network by to Treasury oversight, which then links back to the Federal Reserve.

Ever since the Genius Act was signed, more countries are now looking into stablecoins instead of the conventional CBDC route, and groups like the IMF have become a little more friendly to them. Either one is bad news.

The dollar and other world currencies are being destroyed and inflated for the sole reason to push economies into a new system — a system of blockchain; tokenization, CBDCs, stablecoins; digital IDs; IoT and IoB; and pre-crime surveillance and social credit.

