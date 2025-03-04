The following report was first published on July 31st, 2021, on winepressnews.com:

World governments said they have formed coalitions together to change the way the world produces and consumes food, with innovation and technology being major factors.

According to AgFunder News, eight “Emerging Coalitions for Action” was unveiled at the end of a three-day United Nations (UN) Pre-Summit in Rome, which is a precursor for the first-ever Food Systems Summit set to take place in New York in September, 2021.

It is to be expected that these groups will push and work towards ‘helping nations implement solutions at local levels to achieve food systems that are fairer, healthier, greener, and more resilient to shocks,’ says AgFunder News.

The groups consist of eight different categories led by world governments and others by stakeholders.

Nigeria and Pakistan will focus on “Action for Nutrition and Zero Hunger.”

Senegal and Switzerland will handle “Agroecology, Sustainable Livestock and Agricultural Systems.”

Iceland and Palau will cover “Aquatic and Blue Foods.”

The United States will dedicate time and money to “Food Loss and Waste.”

Antigua and Barbuda will cover “Living Incomes and Decent Work.”

“Resilience” will be Bangladesh’s responsibility.

France and Kenya will focus on “school meals” (which includes home grown foods).

The eighth category will be spearheaded by Joachim von Braun – president of the Vatican City’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences and director of the Center for Development Research at the University of Bonn in Germany. Additionally, von Braun is the chair of the Food Systems Summit’s Scientific Group.

This eighth group is dedicated to “Means of Implementation: Finance, Innovation and Technology, Data, Governance.”

This Pre-Summit meeting was formed after data showed that one in 10 people around the world went to bed hungry in 2020, according the UN’s latest annual report on hunger. Moreover, in 2019 the data showed that over 1 in 3 – about 3 billion – couldn’t afford healthy diets.

Repeated numerous times at the summit was the voice of the world leaders calling for greater science and innovation while tackling climate change at the same time.

Ruben G. Echeverría, chair of the Commission on Sustainable Agriculture Intensification, told AFN:

“Without new ideas, methods, and innovation, intensification means expanding agriculture onto finite uncultivated lands, such as rainforests, and placing an even greater burden on essential resources like water. “By investing in new technologies like solar-powered irrigation pumps and smart water gauges that allow farmers to use water more efficiently, it is possible to increase crop yields while bringing down agricultural water use by 10% by 2030.”

Also at the event was Israeli-based faux meat startup Aleph Farms – a company amongst other plant-based meat companies that The WinePress has reported on previously – published a whitepaper on how to sustainable and resilient meat sector. Additionally, they promoted the uses of the alternative proteins to help meet the growing demand for meat products.

Also, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) – which is also a UN agency based in Rome – was in attendance to aid public development banks to “Reorient, optimise and scale-up their financing for social and green investments and to benefit the rural small-scale producers working in some of the world’s poorest countries.”

AgFunder News also notes, ‘Mariam Al Mheiri, United Arab Emirates’s Minister of State for Food and Water Security, also said it plans to launch a partnership with the US called the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, to increase and accelerate global research and development on agriculture and food systems in support of climate action.’

The summit had no more than 500 delegates in-person, with over 20,000 virtual delegates from 190 countries in participation.

There was, however, opposition by grassroots organizations that represent farmers and indigenous groups, believing that this move is an ‘undue influence by agribusinesses a lack of focus on human rights.’

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Increased famine incoming…

While globalist institutions such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum get most of the attention, the Vatican should not be dismissed: it is Mystery Babylon that will take greater and greater overt preeminence in the times to come.

Revelation 17:1 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: [2] With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. [5] And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. [15] And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE