Last month, President Donald Trump and the administration was finally able to secure a deal with Chinese company ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, that essentially created a new American version of TikTok.

According to the text of the executive order signed on September 25th:

“Under this Framework Agreement, TikTok’s United States application will be operated by a newly established joint venture based in the United States. It will be majority-owned and controlled by United States persons and will no longer be controlled by any foreign adversary, since ByteDance Ltd. and its affiliates will own less than 20 percent of the entity, with the remainder being held by certain investors (Investor Parties). This new joint venture will be run by a new board of directors and subject to rules that appropriately protect Americans’ data and our national security. “Accordingly, I have determined that the proposed divestiture would allow the millions of Americans who enjoy TikTok every day to continue using it while also protecting national security.”

Per the White House fact sheet, “Oracle—one of the nation’s leading technology companies—will act as TikTok’s security provider and independently monitor and assure the safety of all operations in the U.S.” It adds:

The divestiture puts the operation of the algorithm, code, and content moderation decisions under the control of the new joint venture. The divestiture prohibits the storage of sensitive U.S. user data in a manner that would allow such data to be under the control of a foreign adversary. All U.S. user data will be stored in a trusted, secure, and purpose-built cloud environment in the United States run by Oracle. The divestiture includes intense monitoring of software updates, the algorithm, and data flows, and it requires all recommendation models, including algorithms, that use U.S. user data to be retrained and monitored by America’s trusted security partners. This ensures U.S. content is free from improper manipulation.

Besides Larry Ellison, founder and CTO of Oracle, purchasing TikTok USA, Trump also cited billionaires Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell as buyers, along with private equity firm Silver Lake Management and Abu-Dhabi-based venture capitalist firm MGX.

The reason TikTok was purchased, however, doesn’t strictly have to do with ‘national security threats from China,’ but with Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted it.

Last month, days after Trump signed his executive order to solidify the deal, Netanyahu hosted a conference with a number of American Jewish and pro-Israel social media influencers following Bibi’s speech at the United Nations. “The only value in life is its purpose and if it depends on the survival and prosperity of the Jewish People and rebuffing the wave of hatred and denigration — you must fight!”, said the PM.

Reported by The Times of Israel, the Israeli government has launched “Project Esther” with the explicit goal reshaping the narrative concerning Israel on social media with the help of paid influencers. The filings, reviewed by Responsible Statecraft, reveal that “these influencers are likely being paid around $7,000 per post on social media such as TikTok and Instagram on behalf of Israel.”

The ToI reported:

The filings reveal that a firm called Bridges Partners LLC has been hired to manage an influencer network under a project code-named the “Esther Project.” It is unclear if there is any link to Project Esther, a plan to combat antisemitism published by the Heritage Foundation, an American right-wing think tank.

In its disclosure, required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Bridges said its work was intended to “assist with promoting cultural interchange between the United States and Israel” and specified that the engagement runs through a German division of the global PR firm Havas.

Attached documents show that the firm, owned by Israeli consultants Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi, was formed in June 2025 in Delaware and soon after received nearly $200,000 to recruit and coordinate US-based social media influencers.

The contracts allow for up to $900,000 in payments over several months and include a detailed pricing schedule: $60,000 in upfront payments to cover influencer recruitment and concept development, another $140,000 in development-phase payments as five or six influencers began posting, and monthly allocations of up to $250,000 earmarked for influencer fees, production, and agency costs. A final $50,000 was budgeted for wrap-up and post-campaign reporting.

The filings also map out a phased rollout: three to six influencers onboarded at a time, each expected to post roughly 25 to 30 pieces of content per month across Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. Later phases anticipated further expansion, including “matching with Israeli content partners” and developing partnerships with US-based marketing agencies.

The documents also list payments to a range of contractors, suggesting the project was not just about paying influencers directly but about constructing an entire support ecosystem, including content production, legal compliance and campaign analytics, to sustain the network over several months.

The Bridges filings add new information about Jerusalem’s sweeping current diplomacy push, in what Israeli officials have taken to calling an “eighth front” in the country’s current multifront war.

They complement a separate, larger deal that has drawn public attention this week: Israel’s $1.5 million per month contract with Brad Parscale, a former campaign strategist for US President Donald Trump.

Filed on September 18, Parscale’s firm Clock Tower X LLC registered as a foreign agent for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, with Havas again serving as intermediary. The contract calls for “strategic communications” to combat antisemitism in the United States. Underlying documents reveal plans to deploy AI-driven tools: monthly SEO campaigns using the MarketBrew AI platform and efforts to shape outputs of GPT-based chatbots.

Parscale’s Israel campaign promises to produce 100 ads or pieces of content each month, plus 5,000 different variations of those ads, a level of output that likely requires automated tools.

Taken together, the filings show a multimillion-dollar push to saturate US media and digital channels with pro-Israel narratives.

The effort emerges amid an unprecedented expansion of resources by the Israeli government to promote its views abroad. In December 2024, as part of coalition negotiations with Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar secured a $150 million allocation for global public diplomacy, known in Hebrew as hasbara.

The allocation was about 20 times more than previous hasbara budgets, and the ministry started receiving the funds in May.

Media reports described the funds as aimed at boosting digital outreach, foreign press briefings, and rapid-response messaging. Sa’ar called the investment essential, arguing that “Israel’s resilience abroad depends on winning the narrative battle.”

Since then, a number of initiatives have drawn attention. Last month, the organization Israel365, which seeks to stoke ties between Orthodox Jewish Israelis and evangelical Christians in the United States, brought up-and-coming “Make America Great Again” influencers from the United States to Israel. Israel reportedly paid the group $86,000 for the trip.

And the New York-based PR firm SKDK nabbed a $600,000 contract earlier this year to promote the stories of the Bibases, the hostage family whose mother and two young sons were killed in Hamas captivity and whose father, Yarden, was freed on February 1. After the nonprofit news site Sludge, which covers money in politics, called attention to the contract earlier this month, SKDK said it was terminating the deal early — a potent sign of the risks facing firms that participate in Israel’s PR push at a time when its favorability is at record lows in growing circles.

The push to harness social media voices echoes advice Netanyahu received from a major American ally earlier this year. In May, several months before his assassination, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, sent the prime minister a private letter warning that Israel was “losing the information war” and needed a “communications intervention.”

Kirk argued that even within conservative and evangelical circles, Israel’s support was fraying, and he urged the government to treat narrative battles on social media and college campuses as seriously as military fronts.

Among his suggestions, Kirk called for elevating younger Jewish voices, sending released hostages on speaking tours in the United States, and investing in what he termed an “Israel Truth Network” to counter online disinformation.

“If this trend continues,” Kirk wrote, “Israel risks losing not only the next generation but the political cover it depends on in Washington.”

During the meeting with the influencers, Netanyahu admitted that, while unnamed, Project Esther is already underway and that the TikTok deal plays into that as a means of silencing criticism of Israel and Jews.

Debra Lea, one of the influencers at the meeting and an admitted “mentor” of hers, asked Netanyahu about the risk of potentially losing support and influence of evangelicals in the U.S. following the Charlie Kirk assassination and some of the rhetoric associated with that, and what the plan is to maintain that support.

Bibi replied by joking that the so-called “woke right” is actually the “woke Reich,” and are no different from the “woke left” who are “insane,” and those two extremes are beginning to coalesce, and so therefore, according to Netanyahu, “we have to secure that part, the base of our support in the United States.”

He referenced these campaigns are being done with money and NGOs, so “we have to fight back,” he said, by utilizing “our influencers” (pointing towards those at the meeting). He went on to say that the TikTok purchase is part of this, and hopes that Elon Musk can be persuaded as well.

“We are going to have use the tools of battle. You know, the the weapons change over time and the most important ones are the social media. And the most important purchase that is going on right now is class? TikTok. Number one. Number one. And I hope it goes through. “And the other one. What's the other one that's most important? X. “We have to talk to Elon. He's not an enemy. He's a friend. We should talk to him. Now, if we can get those two things we can get a lot - “We have to fight the fight, okay? To give direction to our Jewish friends and our non-Jewish friends, or those who could be our Jewish friends.”

Since the TikTok deal, censorship has already appeared on the American app.

Apparently, the app is now banning the juice emoji “🧃.” According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the emoji is used “as a code word for “Jews” or “Jewish,” allowing them to espouse demonizing rhetoric about the Jewish people while evading content moderation.”

An example cited by the ADL

The juice emoji is one of the many things getting taken down. Other posts that appear to scrutinize the Trump administration over certain things are getting taken down or shadow banned, including particular criticism of Charlie Kirk.

Larry Ellison, the second-richest man in the world, is a self-described avowed Zionist. He has heftily donated to pro-Israel groups, such as providing more than $26 million to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) since 2014, with a record $16.6 million pledge in 2017.

At that 2014 gala, Ellison had this to say:

“The renewal of the Jewish state is something that I think touches all of us. For 2,000 years we were a stateless people. And now we have a country of our own, defended by all the brave men and women of the IDF. So anything we can do to support them, who devote their lives for preserving the state of Israel, keeping the people safe, and allowing our state to continue...” “I have been to Israel. I have been to the border. I have spent time [with] the people who govern the state of Israel. And I feel a deep emotional connection to the state of Israel and the Israeli people...” “We’ve actually acquired a number of Israeli companies. We have two CEOs at Oracle. One’s name is Safra Catz, and she was born in Israel. So again, we love the country of Israel and will do everything we can to support the country of Israel...”

When asked about the “many people” criticizing Israel, “especially after the Gaza operation,” as a reporter said at the time, Ellison explained:

“It’s a difficult situation, isn’t it? To conduct military operations around civilians is very difficult. And of course there were tragic — tragedies, and civilians were, ya know, were hurt. That’s a terrible thing. But one thing we know for certain: that Israeli army did everything they could to minimize civilian casualties. And in that regard, they’ve done a much better job than a lot of other armies all over the world throughout history.”

However, The Jewish Chronicle, in a post answering the question of how Jewish is Ellison, the report says, “Ellison was born to Florence Spellman, who was Jewish, but was adopted at the age of nine months by his aunt and uncle, Lillian Spellman Ellison and Louis Ellison, who gave him a Reform upbringing in Chicago. Larry reportedly did not meet his biological mother again until he was 48.”

Ellison has never been religious, says the paper, and once told reporters: “While I think I am religious in one sense, the particular dogmas of Judaism are not dogmas I subscribe to. I don’t believe that they are real. They’re interesting stories. They’re interesting mythology, and I certainly respect people who believe these are literally true, but I don’t. I see no evidence for this stuff.”

Nevertheless, Ellison and Oracle work closely with Israel and the IDF. MR Online pointed out that "among his closest personal friends is Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he vacationed on his private island in Hawaii. Ellison was so impressed and confident in the Israeli prime minister that he offered him a seat on his company’s board, replete with a salary of $450,000.”

Born in Israel, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, once remarked that the company’s relationship with Israel is fixed and if anyone objects to Israel’s current operations in Gaza and in the Middle East, they can deal with it or leave.

“We are not flexible regarding our mission, and our commitment to Israel is second to none. This is a free world and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that.”

Truthout also noted: “Drop Site News reports that Ellison once vetted Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “fealty to Israel” with Ron Prosor, then-Israeli ambassador to the United Nations. Hacked emails show that Prosor updated Ellison in 2015 and 2016 on Israel’s actions at the United Nations and referred to a meeting where Ellison expressed “a wish to get more involved in Israel.””

Notably, TikTok was already censoring certain content and was used to promote particular narratives. The WinePress reported in 2022 on comments made by Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary General for Global Communications at the United Nations, who admitted to working with TikTok to push influencers and ‘doctors’ to promote the United Nations’ messaging, particularly during the Covid years, adding that the UN “owns the science.”

“We had another trusted messenger project which was called Team Halo, where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us; “And these scientists who virtually had no following to start with, got ‘verified ticks.’ They started bringing people in their community into their labs, into their offices, and answering their questions and engaging with them. “It really took off, and many of them became like national media go-to advisors. […] So it was a layered deployment of ideas and tactics […] “People need to be inoculated themselves, and I think social media took off so quickly, that, I think people of all ages are very ill-equipped, especially in times of crisis when they’re feeling very engaged with what’s out there, and searching, and wanting to help, and wanting to share – really learning actually how to spot mis and disinformation, and how not to be part of the problem.”

Ellison, as noted previously, is working more closely with the Trump administration. Oracle is part of Project Stargate to build AI datacenters and create patient-specific mRNA vaccines to treat cancer, among other things. In 2020, as part of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, Oracle was brought in to track Covid-19 vaccine recipients with “precision accuracy” for several years.

Moreover, Ellison has said Oracle is collecting and consolidating everyone’s data, including genetic DNA information, all so it can be fed into a giant database that knows everything and can be accessed in a jiffy.

Over a year ago, Ellison described how mass-AI surveillance will put citizens on their “best behavior.” “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting.”

He described how the AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don’t turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can’t turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we’ll turn it off. “The truth is we don’t really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I’m going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won’t listen in, unless there’s a court order. “We transmit the video back to headquarters, so headquarters and AI is constantly monitoring the video.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 10:2 A wise man’s heart is at his right hand; but a fool’s heart at his left. [3] Yea also, when he that is a fool walketh by the way, his wisdom faileth him, and he saith to every one that he is a fool.

You know, if you, Israeli influencers and proxies, don’t want the label of there being a conspiracy and rampant so-called “antisemitism,” then maybe don’t have Bibi openly come on camera and refer to social media as a “weapon” and a tool as a means of warfare, to take the “fight” against anyone who dares raise a shred of scrutiny against you, your religion or country; and giving “direction to our Jewish friends and our non-Jewish friends, or those who could be our Jewish friends.” If anything, that will radicalize people further - which, I suppose is the real underlying goal of this, isn’t it, as a means to justify even more suppression of freedom and liberty under the pretext of brining back “Christian-Judeo values” across the world?

It’s a bit of a surprise that mainstream Jewish press is actually admitting that Israel is paying-off influencers and propagandists in such detail, but when all the vehicles to expose and criticize it are now censoring people, I guess then they can speak so boldly because they know there isn’t much you can do about it.

TikTok has been neutralized and neutered, X is next - though X has already by banning and shadow banning content after Musk bought it, including reports people have tried to share of mine to only get quashed because I exposed a little too much truth, as I have covered before; but at least on X, for now, some things can be found for research purposes, but that will clearly be going away shortly.

But this goes back to what I wrote about in my post about Charlie Kirk being a patsy for Palantir: and how here in the U.S. a “former” IDF intelligence officer launched a pre-crime surveillance system built on Palantir technology and Israeli engineering that scours the internet, everything, to find content and comments that indicate a predisposition to violence and hate crimes. Then you have Pam Bondi and other administration officials talking about how they are going after “hate speech,” which is loosely defined as speech that they hate and do not agree with their nonsense.

Proverbs 22:1 says, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” Names have meaning and especially in Jewish culture. To name their project after Esther, and taking into account Netanyahu’s remarks, is not by accident and to put it bluntly, I think this is why and what it is eventually leading towards:

Esther 9:5 Thus the Jews smote all their enemies with the stroke of the sword, and slaughter, and destruction, and did what they would unto those that hated them. […] [12] And the king said unto Esther the queen, The Jews have slain and destroyed five hundred men in Shushan the palace, and the ten sons of Haman; what have they done in the rest of the king’s provinces? now what is thy petition? and it shall be granted thee: or what is thy request further? and it shall be done. [13] Then said Esther, If it please the king, let it be granted to the Jews which are in Shushan to do to morrow also according unto this day’s decree, and let Haman’s ten sons be hanged upon the gallows. [14] And the king commanded it so to be done: and the decree was given at Shushan; and they hanged Haman’s ten sons.

Obviously the conditions for when the events in the book of Esther were different than they are now, but when you have radical Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists, whether they be actual Jews by nature or liars who are of the Synagogue of Satan (Revelation 2:9; 3:9), bent on shutting the mouths and vanquishing all of its enemies that dare oppose them in the slightest, and with puppets such as Trump helping to quietly bring in Noahide Laws by silencing detractors and those who preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, this is where things are pointing towards.

“There is no new thing under the sun;” and just as it was then so it is now:

Acts 14:1 And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. [2] But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. [3] Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. [4] But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles. [5] And when there was an assault made both of the Gentiles, and also of the Jews with their rulers, to use them despitefully, and to stone them, [6] They were ware of it, and fled unto Lystra and Derbe, cities of Lycaonia, and unto the region that lieth round about: [7] And there they preached the gospel.

The reason why the TikTok deal is so important in relation to Israel is because, while TikTok was already censoring other forms of content and promoting propaganda, the Chinese app allowed the world to see what Israel was doing in Gaza and elsewhere; and where a lot of harsh criticism of Israel stemmed from was due to the fact IDF soldiers, for example, were openly posting their explicit murders, lewdness, and sadistic mockeries they were committing against Palestinian civilians, women and children. Of course, many of these videos and clips have been gutted because of the TikTok deal, but they were out there - never allowed to be discussed in the mainstream - which agitated the world and showed that many in the IDF and other Israelis are just wicked animals.

Courtesy: “Geopold”

Many, many clips such as those seen in that video were being broadcast to the whole world and people of course were abhorred, and therefore led there to be a great shift in opinion regarding Israel, on top of what was being reported in mainstream media internationally. Thus, the Biden and Trump administrations acted to quash the narrative, but the damage has been done, and any attempt to silence this only makes the problem worse, and only fuels more hatred and envy against Israel and its proxies.

The TikTok deal is threefold: coverup for Israel; only promote whatever the current American administration wants us to see; and create a media blackout. That last point is overlooked. It’s not just about censoring what comes in, but what comes out. The U.S. is collapsing at breakneck speed, and those in charge don’t want the world to see the current state of affairs unfolding. Instead, all foreigners will know is what the approved Orwellian messaging is and will not understand just how dire the situation is, more than what the world already knows of our abominable, rogue, failed experiment.

