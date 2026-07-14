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Nathan's avatar
Nathan
41m

Thank you for putting this together. I recently wrote on the topic of Israel warning Donald Trump of an assassination plot by Iran. I thoroughly believe (as someone who worked threat analysis for a long time) that Israel will twart a staged assassination attempt against Donald Trump and thus the partnership will be justified. Skeptics will argue the authenticity of the event, name Zionist Israel as a bad actor, and be summarily labelled antisemetic. If those in the know thought Israeli Pegasus spyware was a menace abroad...wait til it comes homes. For those who don't know, Pegasus is "zero click" spyware which means it can be loaded on an app that you already have downloaded and introduced through a patch.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
22m

Sovereingty, the interviewer said. Where has she been??? Lol. Besides, Bibi's got orange man by the nose.

Thanks for delivering this message straight from the horse's mouth. 😡🤢

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