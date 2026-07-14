Following the death of his great and longtime friend Lindsey Graham, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed during an interview on Fox News the plans to integrate Israeli intelligence and military together with the United States,’ something he admits was his idea.

The Israeli PM is referring to an amendment that was added to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — a record-setting military spending package to the tune of $1.5 trillion — called “Section 224-United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” Some senators attempted to have this provision removed but ultimately failed, The WinePress detailed last month.

The NDAA is still sitting in Congress.

During his interview with Fox lamenting Graham’s death, Netanyahu was confronted about this provision in the NDAA.

Netanyahu initially tried to say that he wanted to see a drawdown in U.S. fiscal aid to Israel over the next several years, allowing Israel to wean itself off of American support, something Netanyahu has teased this year, despite the PM saying Graham was always pushing for more aid.

But then Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy then brought up Sec. 224 in the NDAA. She asked, “Will that drawing down of foreign aid from the U.S. to Israel be compensated by the proposal to have a merging of sort between our Pentagon and your military?”

Netanyahu clarified that he is calling it “from aid to partnership.”

“We invest, co-invest in equal measures in the new technologies that are needed to give our military and your military the advantage — there are some unbelievable projects. “You move from aid to partnership, and I think that represents what Israel is. “And remember, the other things is that we share with America unbelievable intelligence to save American lives. “[…] Israel’s contributions to America’s defense are important. Our technology is incredible. […] “I think the meshing of our two great countries of talent would strengthen America’s competitive position; both in the economic marketplace and the military battlefield, in many important ways. “Take away one-sided aid and move it into bilateral investments…”

Campos-Duffy then cut him off and replied, "[That] certainly brings up some issues of sovereignty, but we’ll have to work that out later,” before she closed the segment and thanked Bibi for speaking with them.

“My Plan”

The WP detailed line for line what this provision in the NDAA states; a piece of legislation that has Netanyahu’s fingerprints all over it.

Section 224 was explicitly drafted by the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed ahead of the vote. In a letter written to Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), a non-member of the HASC, referred to this new Initiative as “My plan” and is “heartened” by Stutzman’s support for the spending bill. He also praised Stutzman for “fighting the scourge of antisemitism.”

The letter, signed on June 1st, was published on the 3rd by Stutzman.

Middle East Monitor reported that “Netanyahu met Stutzman in Jerusalem on 27 May, 2026, one week before the resolution was introduced. Stutzman’s office said the resolution was introduced after the meeting and after Netanyahu gave his “enthusiastic support” for the legislation.

“The sequence suggests that the legislation was not simply a congressional initiative endorsed by Israel, but an Israeli initiative channeled through Congress.”

So what exactly is Netanyahu’s “plan?”

According to the NDAA, Section 224 is described as:

“This section would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, including bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.”

The specifics of Section 224 are as follows:

(a) ESTABLISHMENT.—The Secretary of Defense shall designate an executive agent, as such term is defined in Department of Defense Directive 5101.01 (relating to DoD Executive Agent, issued February 7, 2022), responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation, by— (1) identifying jointly developed or Israeli-origin technologies with operational utility for potential integration into United States systems and programs of record;(2) ensuring collaborative research initiatives involving government, private sector, and academic institutions in the United States and Israel, is done in a manner that protects sensitive technology and information and the national security interests of the United States and Israel;

(3) facilitating the transition of technologies from research and development into procurement and acquisition pathways;

(4) establishing frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements, and United States-based co-production or manufacturing partnerships with Israeli industry;

(5) coordinating with relevant Department of Defense components, including the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, capability development and innovation divisions, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, the United States-Israel Operations Technology Working Group, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, the United States Space Command, the military departments, and other Department of Defense entities, as appropriate, to align efforts and avoid duplication; and



(6) promoting joint training exercises and information-sharing mechanisms to enhance operational readiness to deploy jointly developed technologies. (b) COOPERATIVE EFFORTS.—The synchronized cooperative efforts under subsection (a) may be carried out 20 through the following domains: (1) Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms.(2) Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats.

(3) Missile and air defense technologies.

(4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

(5) Directed energy and advanced sensing.

(6) Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience.

(7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense.

(8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics.

(9) Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production.

(10) Other emerging technologies as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel. (c) ACTIVITIES IN COORDINATION WITH OTHER 15 FEDERAL DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES.—The Secretary of Defense shall coordinate activities, as appropriate, with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, and the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies, to ensure consistency with existing laws and regulations. (d) INTERIM PROGRESS UPDATE.—Not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall provide to the congressional defense committees an interim briefing on— (1) the executive agent designated pursuant to subsection (a) and the efforts undertaken by such executive agent to lead Department of Defense implementation of the synchronized cooperative efforts described in such subsection;

(2) the status of coordination, Department wide, with Israeli counterparts;

(3) initial technology areas identified for accelerated cooperation and technologies with operational utility for integration into United States systems and programs of record; and

(4) any early transition, prototyping, or integration activities initiated during the period covered by the update. (e) ANNUAL REPORT.—Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, and annually thereafter until 2030, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on implementation of the cooperative efforts described in subsection (a). Each such report shall include— (1) a description of activities conducted;

(2) an assessment of progress made in advancing shared national security interests;

(3) an assessment of collaboration with other relevant Federal programs;

(4) a description of technologies transitioned into United States acquisition programs or fielded systems;

(5) a description of partnerships established with United States and Israeli industry; and

(6) recommendations for future opportunities to promote the long-term integration of joint capabilities between the United States and Israel. (f) FORM.—Each report required under subsection (e) shall be submitted in unclassified form and may include a classified annex. (g) PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY.—The Secretary of Defense shall make available on a publicly accessible website of the Department of Defense periodic, unclassified updates, to the maximum extent practicable, on the synchronized cooperative efforts carried out under subsection (a), including a description of how these efforts contribute to United States technological and military supremacy. Such updates shall be made in a manner that ensures that classified information or other information that would compromise operational security, export controls, or sensitive technology are not released.

Read more about it here:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. [4] The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it.

We said when Trump signed that phony MOU to pause the war in Iran that it was obviously insincere, and the sudden posturing that Israel was the bad guys was nothing more than performative theater by the Trump administration to shake the monkey off their backs for the moment, but it would not last, especially since we knew and dissected what was in this NDAA.

Now the cat is out of the bag as most people were still unaware of what was transpiring, and most people still are absolutely in the dark and willfully ignorant, but now more Americans are learning about it after Bibi said what he said on Fox.

So now if Israel is attacked then therefore that will be considered an attack on the United States. Of course, you could easily make the argument that this has been the de-facto policy for decades, but now it would be affirmatively codified into law.

This is not a drawdown: this is 100% proof that the United States Armed Forces, and its men and women, sons and daughters, and its resources will be used, drained and depleted to achieve whatever the wicked leaders of Israel want achieved.

Furthermore, this goes well beyond just military operations in terms of the U.S. fighting endless wars in the Middle East on the behalf of Israel, but also domestic policy. When Bibi speaks of “intelligence” and these great “technologies,” my mind immediately shifts towards a pre-crime surveillance state, and anything to enforce the technocratic panopticon, and shut up and persecute the dissidents.

Thus, it becomes a bit easier to understand what the public enforcement of Noahide Laws would be, as full integration between militaries really just means a deeper integration of philosophy, as far as I am as concerned. Just get Big-Tech in league with Mossad and the CIA (which they already are) and further rollout the social credit score system and tokenomics.

“[That] certainly brings up some issues of sovereignty, but we’ll have to work that out later” — Gee , you think so? Work it out later? There is no “working it out later:” it’s a complete loss of sovereignty as a nation.

As I covered in my initial report on Section 224, Congress and the Senate on both sides of the aisle venerate anything Bibi and Israeli officials tell them. Do not expect pushback; and if there is, it will be deferred for a time and then a new crisis will be created so the amendment can be expediently passed when everyone is in a panic.

This country is over. We have been completely taken over. We are nothing more than an economic zone and war machine. The Constitution is only good for toilet paper anymore.

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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