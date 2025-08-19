Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new figures that demonstrate America’s youth continue to consume a very high amount of ultra-processed foods, more than grown adults in fact.

The CDC says “ultra-processed foods tend to be hyperpalatable, energy-dense, low in dietary fiber, and contain little or no whole foods, while having high amounts of salt, sweeteners, and unhealthy fats.

“Ultra-processed food consumption has been associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.

“This report presents estimates about ultra-processed foods during August 2021–August 2023 by top caloric contributors and mean percentage of total calories from ultra-processed foods by sex, age, family income, and 10-year trends,” the CDC wrote.

Citing data collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the CDC found:

During August 2021–August 2023, the mean percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods among those age 1 year and older was 55.0%.

Youth ages 1–18 years consumed a higher percentage of calories from ultra-processed foods (61.9%) than adults age 19 and older (53.0%).

Among adults, the mean percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods was lowest in the highest family income group.

Sandwiches (including burgers), sweet bakery products, savory snacks, and sweetened beverages were four of the top five sources of calories from ultra-processed foods among youth and adults.

Between 2013–2014 and August 2021–August 2023, the consumption of mean calories from ultra-processed foods among adults decreased.

As noted by CBS: “Research published in The BMJ journal last year found higher exposure to ultra-processed food is associated with 32 damaging health outcomes, including higher risk for cancer, major heart and lung conditions, gastrointestinal issues, obesity, type 2 diabetes, sleep issues, mental health disorders and early death.”

The WinePress reported in November of last year a study that claims 75% of Americans are either overweight or obese.

During the last administration, President Joe Biden and a collection of bipartisan senators helped launch a health summit in an attempt to address the health crisis in the U.S. However, talks were led by Dariush Mozaffarian, the Dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University; which produces what they call the “Food Compass” that arbitrarily ranks thousands of foods on a scale of 100 (best) to 1 (worst). When compiled together, a number of ultra-processed foods such as different sugary cereals were encouraged to eat more of, egg substitutes and M&Ms were to be eaten moderately, while beef, eggs and cheese were encouraged to be minimized.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Fixing ultra-processed foods has been one of the touted goals of RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement; but as we have covered, MAHA so far has been shown to be a completely fraudulent movement only designed to promote technocratic biotech and mitigation of everyone’s lives, tracked and traced by AI, wearables, digital ID health passports, tokenized food items on a blockchain, and so on.

Removing toxic food dyes is welcome, but it is much bigger than that, as we discussed previously. Many of these companies who produce ultra-processed foods touting that they are going to remove food dyes are baiting consumers in. Food colorings are but one aspect of the ultra-processed aspect; there are a litany of things that still need to be removed completely, namely the base ingredients themselves, such as these grains, sugars and starches, seed oils, not to mention the hundreds of chemicals hidden under the term “natural flavors.”

My point is, the obesity crisis has the potential to (and probably will) get even worse because, as I have explained before, these big name brands will probably start putting on the packaging that their food is “dye free,” and Bobby will celebrate this; as busy moms see this and think, ‘wow, this is healthier for my little Timmy: I’ll let him eat even more of those Fruit Loops now that the dyes have been [supposedly] removed.’ You KNOW that’ll be the deal.

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

In order to fix the problem, there must be a cultural shift that demands cleaner foods, a serious reduction in fast foods and snacks, and microwave dinners and ‘pour the powder and stir’ stuff; a culture that appreciates and rewards home-cooked meals with love, care and attention; and an absolute reformulation of these conventional products and an end to ultra-processing grains, sugars, fats and oils, etc.; going organic, rejecting conventional farming practices that have destroyed the soil and contaminated the food, water and air.

Will this happen? LOL, yeah right!

