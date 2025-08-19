The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

Off topic, just saw this.

19 Aug 2025

US Treasury Weighs Digital ID Verification in DeFi Under GENIUS Act

https://reclaimthenet.org/us-treasury-weighs-digital-id-verification-in-defi-under-genius-act

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1h

"Sandwiches (including burgers), sweet bakery products, savory snacks" are "ultra-processed foods???"

on what ultra-processed planet?

everything except zee bugs is ultra-processed!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture