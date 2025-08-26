Earlier this month, Gallup released a new poll that revealed Americans are drinking the least amount of alcohol in a very long time, tracking with historical lows.

Here are some excerpts from their study:

The percentage of U.S. adults who say they consume alcohol has fallen to 54%, the lowest by one percentage point in Gallup’s nearly 90-year trend. This coincides with a growing belief among Americans that moderate alcohol consumption is bad for one’s health, now the majority view for the first time.

Gallup has tracked Americans’ drinking behavior since 1939 and their views of the health implications of moderate drinking since 2001. The latest results are from Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey, conducted July 7-21.

From 1997 to 2023, at least 60% of Americans reported drinking alcohol. The figure fell to 62% in 2023 and to 58% in 2024, before reaching 54% today. Prior to the most recent poll, the rate has been under 60% fewer than 10 times, including 58% in the initial 1939 poll and a one-time low of 55% recorded in 1958. The highs of 68% to 71% were all recorded between 1974 and 1981.

The consecutive declines in Americans’ reported drinking the past few years are unmatched in Gallup’s trend and coincide with recent research indicating that any level of alcohol consumption may negatively affect health. This has been a sharp reversal from previous recommendations that moderate drinking could offer some protective benefits.

Using 2023's 62% as a baseline (because the 2022 reading of 67% is an outlier), the decline in drinking has been more pronounced among women (down 11 percentage points since 2023, to 51%) than among men (down five points, to 57%). Drinking has also declined 11 points among non-Hispanic White adults, while it has been fairly steady at around 50% among people of color.

Young adults had already become less likely to report drinking alcohol a decade ago, but that trend has only accelerated, with the rate falling from 59% in 2023 to 50% today. This puts their drinking rate below that of middle-aged and older adults, although fewer in those groups are also claiming to drink than did so two years ago.

There has been little difference in recent decades in the percentages of partisans saying they drink alcohol, but that has changed over the past two years, with a sharp drop in reported drinking among Republicans (falling 19 points, to 46%) but not Democrats (holding fairly steady at 61%).

For the first time in Gallup’s trend, a majority of Americans, 53%, say drinking in moderation, or “one or two drinks a day,” is bad for one’s health. Just 6% say it’s good for one’s health, while 37% believe it makes no difference. Today’s belief that moderate alcohol consumption is unhealthy follows increases from 28% in 2018 and 39% in 2023 to 45% a year ago. By contrast, from 2001 through 2011, the percentage with this view hovered near 25%, roughly equal to those who considered drinking beneficial.

Young adults were initially quicker than older Americans to embrace the idea that drinking is detrimental, possibly because they hadn’t been as exposed to earlier advice that moderate drinking, particularly wine, is heart-healthy. But the belief that drinking is detrimental is now gaining traction with older adults.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:1 Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.

Never liked drinking, never liked the taste of beer of other spirits; I have never been drunk once in my life and I have zero intentions on ever changing that. I will drink an occasional glass of organic red wine for the health benefits, but that’s it. The Bible clearly states that there are benefits to drinking wine in moderation, and there are plenty of studies that have already proven this; only recently has there been this push to reject everything alcoholic, including wine.

1 Timothy 5:23 Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach's sake and thine often infirmities. Psalm 104:14 He causeth the grass to grow for the cattle, and herb for the service of man: that he may bring forth food out of the earth; [15] And wine that maketh glad the heart of man, and oil to make his face to shine, and bread which strengtheneth man's heart.

But don’t offend people and especially brethren no less. If you can handle it, great; most can’t. Keep it to yourself.

Romans 14:20 For meat destroy not the work of God. All things indeed are pure; but it is evil for that man who eateth with offence. [21] It is good neither to eat flesh, nor to drink wine, nor any thing whereby thy brother stumbleth, or is offended, or is made weak. [22] Hast thou faith? have it to thyself before God. Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth. [23] And he that doubteth is damned if he eat, because he eateth not of faith: for whatsoever is not of faith is sin.

While it is true that more people are realizing there are no benefits to alcohol and the medical narrative message reflects that, Gallup’s explanation is not sufficient in my opinion to get the full scope.

Booze are not cheap, especially nowadays as the price of everything goes up and the dollar buys even less by the week. Younger adults especially are struggling just to pay their rent and are working multiple jobs just to make their payments, and have less time to even do that stuff. That crap is mostly for college frat boys and sorority girlies.

Proverbs 23:21 For the drunkard and the glutton shall come to poverty: and drowsiness shall clothe a man with rags.

Moreover, people are not going out nowhere near as much as they used to. It has been well reported that young people are not going out as much and are seen as more “anti-social.” This has truth to it, but again, the cost of everything is not helping that.

Furthermore, a lot of younger adults grew up with drunken parents and family who drink beer and alcohol for every and all occasions: every event was an excuse to drink, it showed in how they raised and did not raise their children. They watched their fathers beat their mothers and get beat themselves too; they watched their mothers get cronked and then cheat on their husbands for some bum at the office or at a bar; they watched their parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents destroy their health because they could not stop drinking. So why would those children want to partake in that?

Plus, coming out of the lockdowns, the spirit of most younger people was ripped out of them as they could see the writing on the wall. This isn’t like the 1920’s.

Of course, as the study indicated, women still predominantly turn to booze to party it up or drown out their sorrows. A lot of young women are still living their “hot girl summer” nonsense well into their 30s, whereas more men are steadily getting away from the lifestyle. *Some* people, not everyone, but you get my point.

Having said all of this, younger adults have traded this for different vices. Pornography, vaping, video games, etc. You could even argue some people traded booze for energy drinks and high-stimulant pre-workout formulas.

I suppose there is a silver lining to every cloud even when it rains. The U.S. is collapsing at a blistering pace, but I guess there is a modicum of good news to come from it.

