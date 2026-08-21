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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
2h

Jacob, you missed one very critical element in this story:

It is the Israeli spy outfit Axon (the one who is installing flock-style surveillance cameras on basically all 65 million or so lamp posts in the U.S.) who is handling New Orleans AI 911 calls (as per their division, https://www.axon.com/products/carbyne-core ).

Some related articles showing this and one of my comments regarding AXON:

- When You Dial 911, Will a Human Answer? The Reality Behind New Orleans’ AI Experiment

August 10, 2026

https://mohamedbhimji.com/when-you-dial-911-will-a-human-answer-the-reality-behind-new-orleans-ai-experiment/

Excerpt:

"However, officials at the OPCD have pushed back, clarifying that the system is not a general-purpose chatbot designed to replace humans. Instead, the city is using a specialized tool called Carbyne’s AI Emergency Call Triage (now rebranded as Axon 911)."

- New Orleans Bets on AI to Triage 911 Calls Amid Chronic Staffing Shortages

https://www.webpronews.com/new-orleans-bets-on-ai-to-triage-911-calls-amid-chronic-staffing-shortages/#1

Excerpt:

"The AI, developed initially with Israeli firm Carbyne and now branded as Axon 911, steps in for specific scenarios. It checks location data. For motor vehicle accidents, it scans whether the caller sits within 200 meters of a known incident...The partnership signals deeper integration of AI across police tech stacks."

- My detailed comment (on SGTReport) about Axon:

https://sgtreport.substack.com/p/flock-off-we-are-not-slaves-by-birthright/comment/313674300

If you were to ask me, this is a TEST RUN for the Israeli intelligence spook firm Axon to be able to track/trace/spy on every move Americans make within a city. Soon to be deployed nationwide.

Maybe you can make a new expanded article about Axon?

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

The ultimate slap in the face to we the people

-----' don't blame us. Blame ai. Of course!

Thanks Jacob

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