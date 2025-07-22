The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
6hEdited

I despise these sick evil sons of Satan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R R's avatar
R R
9h

I heard someone say they were going to put it in the water supply to kill off some invasive plant species. Yes they are doing all they can to kill us off.

No no cannot stay with glyphosate they have to kill us off faster with Diquat.

Nice to see those who are spraying it are not getting exposed to it, I guess you need to keep your genocidal assistants alive, that is most important.

The Insanity is so bad the Rapture must be VERY VERY SOON!

Time for The Lord to cull those who have Romans Chapter 1 3rd stage mental disease called Reprobation Rabies which is the world's rich, and governments, and those looking for the NW(D)O.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture