The following report was first published on March 7th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

New South Wales (NSW) Australia is set to rollout their new digital identity that would completely replace basically all physical licenses and documents, and instead keep them all stored in a secure government app on citizen’s smartphones.

Outgoing NSW digital minister Victor Dominello debuted the final product and its many benefits last week at a press conference, calling the province’s forthcoming decentralized digital identity system as a lever for “huge micro-economic reform.”

Reported by InnovationAus.com, Dominello says that Australia must grow a “digital spine” after utilizing drivers licenses, medical insurance cards and birth certificates as “de facto” IDs, adding that tangible and paper documentation are no longer “fit for purpose in the data age.”

“What Australia needs is basically to grow a backbone – and that’s a digital spine, and that digital spine isn’t a typical… spine. It looks more like a double helix because Australia’s a federation,” Dominello said, who also explained that these new secure IDs were needed after large data breaches last year was the signal for change, he expressed.

This metaphorical double helix he speaks of consists of “two siderails”: ‘the federal government’s myGov and a separate platform operated by each state and territory – in the case of New South Wales, the NSW Digital ID,’ the outlet explained. The “rungs” between the siderails would be things like driver’s licenses, passports, veteran’s cards, etc., explaining the impact of affinity between digital ministers last week to widen the national identity system to include credentials.

“That rung is dovetailed into the siderail. Its all-in-one app. You don’t have to muck around going from one app to another and navigating. I downloaded the My Health Record [app]. Great app, very silky smooth… but to get there you had to change windows and muck around with passwords. So it’s just not a great setup experience,” he added, praising the speed and seamlessness of this digital ID versus other digital passports in Australia.

Dominello also said that this app is “world leading” and is ahead of what many other nations are working to achieve.

“This is not 10 years away, this is here. We’ve got 100 people on [one] pilot. We have built trust architecture, privacy, security, ethics, transparency… and we’ll continue to build that out. This has to be trusted. “By this time next year, we will start seeing a whole lot of this start radiating out… into industry. This is unquestionability the Holy Grail. This will take the hard edge off cyber… It also makes sure that when it comes to service delivery that the customer is truly in control.”

Furthermore, He also stated that ‘while digital identity is initially a G2C [government to consumer] play, it is “huge micro-economic reform” that will quickly become a “G2B [government to business] play, a B2B [business to business] play, a B2C [business to consumer] play.”‘

The official NSW website adds:

You will no longer have the inconvenience of sharing scans and copies of your physical documents and cards when proving your identity. While NSW Digital ID won’t replace the paper versions of your credentials, it will give you an option to digitally share confirmation of who you are.

NSW Digital ID will be simple enough for anyone to use. It will provide greater accessibility, particularly for customers with disability, those that are time poor, or live in rural or regional areas. This will put all our customers in control of their digital identity and credentials.

Yesterday Australia’s News 9 showcased some of the demonstration from the conference, where Dominello scanned his driver’s license, passport, and Medicare card, and took a selfie to verify the documents, and was able to setup his ID in less than 3 minutes.

Kate Pounder, a member of the Technology Council of Australia, said that this gives back people control over all their personal data and identity.

And while the reporters did not say it during their broadcast, News 9 showed a short clip of people being “verified” from the perspective of a security camera or CCTV, and next to that a screenshot of the ID itself that displays a “Verified Level,” which indicated that Dominello’s was “strong.”

The ID is not yet available but should be by later this year. It currently will not work with other neighboring provinces but Dominello has been open about offering this technology to other states that want to join.

This announcement by the Australian media and government come at a time when the nation has been plagued by hackings and data breaches, not including the two major ones from last year involving Optus and Medibank. ‘Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk acknowledged there was a pronounced rise in wide-reaching cyber attacks and urged businesses and agencies to step up,’ reported by ABC.

Commissioner Falk said:

“Organizations should take appropriate and proactive steps to protect against and respond to a range of cyber threats. “This starts with collecting the minimum amount of personal information required and deleting it when it is no longer needed. “As personal information becomes increasingly available to malicious actors through breaches, the likelihood of other attacks, such as targeted social engineering, impersonation fraud and scams, can increase. “Organisations need to be on the front foot and have robust controls, such as fraud detection processes, in place to minimise the risk of further harm to individuals.”

The WinePress has noted Australia’s swift actions to introduce digital identities and frameworks, who is far ahead of the curve than most.

In September of last year Australian megabanks in unison voiced their support for a new digital ID payment system by sometime in 2023. NAB Chief Digital, Data and Analytics Officer, Angela Mentis, said in a statement: “We think that digital identity will be the most crucial enabler of safe and secure interactions in our future economy, and are certain that customers can have trust in this solution.”

SEE: Australian Megabank Begins Tracking Carbon Footprint In The Form Of An Early Social Credit Score

In December of 2022 the country released the MyGov app that merges digital identity with public and private services, banking, and storing things like vaccine passports. Dominello referenced the MyGov app in his presentation but highlighted NSW’s digital ID benefits and contrasted the differences between the two. Be that as it may, they are fairly similar and serve identical purposes. Minister Bill Shorten said in a statement:

“The app includes a digital wallet to store your government-issued cards and documents. Digital verification through a QR code confirms the document displayed is both genuine and valid, and means providers do not need to store your personal information. This is a significant step forwards in tackling fraud and theft of these important documents. “You can currently add Centrelink concession cards and your International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate to the myGov wallet. Soon, you’ll be able to add additional items, such as your Medicare card.”

Last month the MyGov ID was also being considered necessary to grant access to pornographic websites and other mature content online.

SEE: Australia Considers Implementing “Social Media Passport” To Crackdown On ‘Online Abuse’ And ‘Bad Behavior’

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The NSW government wants to try and say this will not replace physical documentation, but we all know that is a LOAD! This is precisely what the globalists want and desire.

The news report let the cat out of the bag and astute viewers who know what’s really going on can see what the government’s attentions are. This is not just about digitizing documentation (which is not good and wise anyways), but it’s TRUE purpose is to lay the necessary foundation for a social credit score, central bank digital currency (CBDC) and tokenization. The digital ID is the first step. The government need that framework in place, and then they can create a situation – a trigger event, a false flag – to cause the masses to want to voluntarily accept a social credit score and CBDC.

Just like the United States and the rest of the West, Australia’s economy is in shambles because of the lockdowns – which some of the most draconian of them all took place in Australia – totally wrecked everyone’s finances; and now the country is nearing a financial collapse, as more Australian’s fall into deeper debt and poverty. Once the world economies and markets finally implode, in the midst of the fallout and despair the governments will offer up their “solution.” The masses WILL accept it.

And of course, all of this is only getting us closer towards the mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE