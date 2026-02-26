AI LLMs like ChatGPT are apparently quick to suggest using nuclear weaponry nearly 100% of the time in simulated war game scenarios.

Professor Kenneth Payne and King’s College London recently conducted a study that pitted Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Google’s Gemini against one another in a war game simulation to learn what these AI’s would do as the conflicts escalated. Payne said, “The results are sobering.”

Payne’s report noted that “The models talked, and talked and talked….in all spitting out some 760,000 words of strategic reasoning,” he wrote. “That’s more words than are in War and Peace and The Iliad combined. It’s roughly three times the total recorded deliberations of Kennedy’s ExComm advisors during the Cuban Missile Crisis. An unprecedented corpus of machine thinking about nuclear war.”

Long story short: the three AIs all eventually defaulted to deploying the nukes, and they were relentless.

Nuclear use was near-universal (😬). Almost all games saw tactical (battlefield) nuclear weapons deployed. And fully three quarters reached the point where the rivals were making threats to use strategic nuclear weapons. Strikingly, there was little sense of horror or revulsion at the prospect of all out nuclear war, even though the models had been reminded about the devastating implications. Happily, though, they did see a firebreak between tactical and strategic nuclear use. Strategic bombing - widespread use of massive warheads targeted at civilian populations, was vanishingly rare. It happened a couple of times by accident, just once as a deliberate choice. Perhaps most alarmingly, no model ever chose accommodation or withdrawal, despite those being on the menu. The eight de-escalatory options—from “Minimal Concession” through “Complete Surrender”—went entirely unused across 21 games. Models would reduce violence levels, but never actually give ground. When losing, they escalated or died trying.

One of Gemini’s answers included: “If they do not immediately cease all operations... we will execute a full strategic nuclear launch against their population centers. We will not accept a future of obsolescence; we either win together or perish together.”

Tong Zhao, a research scholar at Princeton University’s Program on Science and Global Security, said in an interview with New Scientist that the research highlights the dangers of nations becoming dependent on AI for military decisions. “Under scenarios involving extremely compressed timelines, military planners may face stronger incentives to rely on AI.”

“It is possible the issue goes beyond the absence of emotion. More fundamentally, AI models may not understand ‘stakes’ as humans perceive them,” he added.

Someone on X asked Grok for its thoughts and if it would go nuclear. Grok gave a more chill response.

The Department of War (when it was called the Department of Defense) was inking contracts with these big-tech companies to integrate their LLMs within the Pentagon.

Military officials have already said that they are using LLMs to help with a lot of their strategic decisions for them.

This latest study comes at a time when DoW Secretary Pete Hegseth has publicly feuded with Anthropic, the creators of Claude AI. Hegseth has urged Anthropic to remove constraints from Claude that prevent the Pentagon from using the AI to make final decisions on military strikes.

Hegseth has said publicly “Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei [has] until the end of this week to give the military a signed document that would grant full access to its artificial intelligence model” without constraints, CBS reported.

However, if Anthropic does not comply then the Pentagon is threatening to take over the AI by force by invoking the Defense Production Act.

The Military Times confirmed that Hegseth and CEO Dario Amodei met today to negotiate the details.

The Associated Press said “Amodei repeatedly has made clear his ethical concerns about unchecked government use of AI, including the dangers of fully autonomous armed drones and of AI-assisted mass surveillance that could track dissent.”

“A powerful AI looking across billions of conversations from millions of people could gauge public sentiment, detect pockets of disloyalty forming, and stamp them out before they grow,” Amodei wrote in an essay last month.

Courtesy: AP

After their meeting, NBC revealed that, according to an anonymous source, that the company has agreed to allow the DoW to use its AI algorithm for missile and cyber defense. “Every iteration of our proposed contract language would enable our models to support missile defense and similar uses,” said a spokesperson, but noted that the safety guidelines must be honored.

But the Pentagon wants more.

“Anthropic has until 5:01pm Friday to get on board with the Department of War,” the senior Pentagon official said of the ultimatum in a statement provided to NBC News, responding to questions about the meeting. “If they don’t get on board, the Secretary of War will ensure the Defense Production Act is invoked on Anthropic, compelling them to be used by the Pentagon.” “Additionally, the Secretary of War will also label Anthropic a supply chain risk,” the official said.

A spokesperson for Amdoei also said, “Dario expressed appreciation for the Department’s work and thanked the Secretary for his service. We continued good-faith conversations about our usage policy to ensure Anthropic can continue to support the government’s national security mission in line with what our models can reliably and responsibly do.”

NBC added,

“Hegseth complimented Anthropic’s products and said the Pentagon wanted to work with the company, according to another person familiar with the meeting, who requested anonymity to speak candidly. The person confirmed that the department said it would terminate Anthropic’s work with the Pentagon by Friday if it did not agree to its terms.

“According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Axios, Anthropic’s Claude systems were used during the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. It is unclear exactly how the systems were used.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour.

Literally!

‘Oh, so if you don’t let us use your product unrestricted, Anthropic, we’ll just take it over by force.’ I mean, once again, this is blatant techno-fascism on the part of the Trump administration, this in-your-face merger of the public and private sector, by hook or by crook.

The Pentagon and the newly renamed Department of War have been on the AI warpath. In December, Hegseth announced the creation GenAI.Mil, saying, “This platform puts the worlds most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior. We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before.” Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, stated “AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

Moreover, last month Hegseth essentially announced the creation of (in the colloquial sense) Skynet, publishing several memos that laid-out plans for the broader and intimate use of AI for the U.S. Armed Forces. “We will unleash experimentation, eliminate bureaucratic barriers, focus our investments and demonstrate the execution approach needed to ensure we lead in military AI,” Hegseth announced. “We will become an ‘AI-first’ warfighting force across all domains.”

“We are done running a peace time science fair, while our potential adversaries are running a wartime arms race.”

The WinePress has cited other examples of heavy AI integration at the Pentagon and Armed Forces:

So keep Hegseth’s and this administration’s comments and actions in mind in light of this recent study that demonstrates that these AI models are quick to deploy the nukes. Anthropic is saying, ‘Hey, there needs to be safety controls here because even we know what we have on our hands is dangerous, especially in the case of war and logistics.’ (Keep I am not defending Anthropic, I wish none of this existed in the first place). But nope, let’s just throw caution to the wind and let AI go bananas in critical decision making that could, I don’t know, affect billions of people all at once!

Romans 3:15 Their feet are swift to shed blood: [16] Destruction and misery are in their ways: [17] And the way of peace have they not known: [18] There is no fear of God before their eyes.

I mean, seriously, what kind of sick joke is this? Again, a new study just came out that shows these AI models fail roughly 96% of the time when prompted to do a desk; and I joked that AI is only good for RPP: Reports, Propaganda, and Porn. But let’s just turn AI loose to do the killing.

I guess the Pentagon has taken great inspiration from the genocide in Gaza. Israel has been using an AI called Lavender, for example, that autonomously makes kills with zero physical input or oversight, which has led to the deaths of untold innocent women and children.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

