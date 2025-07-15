In less than 5-years-time it estimated that contactless payment transactions will surpass $18 trillion worth, as the world continues to rapidly transition to a cashless and fiatless society.

“Money Printer Go Brrr” is really just a colloquial term at this point, as a strong majority of the world’s total currency is already digital. The Economic Times reported in 2016 that a whopping 92% of the global money supply is digital, meaning only 8% is actually tangible. In 2025, Future Agenda says “the sum total of money (M2) in the world is about $60 trillion of which c. 1/10th is held as coins or bank notes. The remaining 90% is held as digital money on computers servers; the vast majority of transactions by value are executed by moving electronic data from one computer file to another without any exchange of physical cash.”

As more people around the world opt to use digital payment methods instead of physical notes and coinage, buttressed by central banks and domestic treasuries less likely to print more notes and mint new coins (such as the Trump administration announcing the end of the penny), the more the transactions will increase digitally.

On July 7th, U.K.-based Juniper Research published a report that says contact payments so far have totaled $8.75 trillion in 2025 and will reach $18.1 trillion by 2030, representing a 106.9% increase.

Juniper says their research on Contactless Payments & Digital Ticketing markets spans 139,000 datapoints of forecasts combined, across 61 countries over five years.

More specifically, the metrics covered in this report for Contactless Cards includes:

Mobile Payments, further split by: Apple Pay Google Pay Samsung Pay Other Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Pay

Wearable Payments

Contactless Ticketing Payments

“The forecast data also includes market sizing for contactless tokenisation and contactless-enabled ATMs,” Juniper Research notes.

The group says the biggest driver of this will be Near-field Communication (NFC) ticketing; projected to grow by 300% over the next five years. “NFC ticketing enables quick tap-in, tap-out access for transport and events; optimising queueing while maintaining security,” Juniper Research.

In other words, digital bus tickets, smart parking meters, and sports and concert entry, for example.

“NFC ticketing is projected to grow from 11.2 billion transactions in 2025 to 44.8 billion by 2030; driven largely by the metro sector,” says Juniper. “To fully realise this growth, providers should focus on making NFC ticketing interoperable across multiple transport modes and operators, as well as collaborating with local authorities to align with smart city initiatives. These strategies will embed contactless use deeper into daily routines; boosting adoption.”

The second largest driver is non-OEM (original equipment manufacturer) digital wallets - wallets developed by banks or fintech companies, versus device manufacturers - which are forecast to grow 113% over the next five years. Juniper cites Apple’s move to allow NFC on its iPhones, allowing third-party fintechs and apps to store secure transactions and enabling tap-to-pay transactions. “This paves the way for direct account-to-merchant payments that bypass Apple Pay and card networks,” Juniper says.

Research author Lorien Carter wrote in a comment:

“This increases competition in the mobile contactless payments market; posing a direct threat to card schemes and OEM wallets. To break through the entrenched dominance of OEM wallets, new contactless payments providers must differentiate through added value such as loyalty rewards, real-time spending insights, and integrated digital ticketing capabilities.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If this research is anywhere close to accurate, then corporations, fintechs, and central banks are going to rapidly push very hard these next several years to force digitalization of all transactions. This is not much of a surprise as we understand that this is a very clear and explicit outcome of Agenda 2030 and the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This was the point of the lockdowns in 2020 and the rapid push to go contactless.

The United States is still behind the 8-ball in comparison to the rest of the world. Statista reported in May that “the United States ranks 28th in a list of countries and territories worldwide on the use of mobile wallets;” and “ranks relatively low when it comes to real-time payments.”

This is another reason why the Trump administration has really emphasized this push towards adopting digital and crypto currencies. The country is behind and he is tasked with keeping pace with the rest of the world and globalist/central bank agenda. That’s embedded within “America First.”

Moreover, last year, I wrote a detailed essay on tokenization, and I do plan to update that piece and share it here on Substack, so stay tuned; but this research also confirms my initial analysis of tokenization and how it is the new world order monetary system, where everything will be tracked and traced on a digital unified ledger.

Of course, this all proves that we are marching closer and closer towards the mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

