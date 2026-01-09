Wegmans, a high-end grocery store based out of New York, has come under controversy for collecting facial recognition scans and biometrics on its customers to track if patrons are shady characters, ultimately designed to keep customers safe.

Wegmans operates 114 locations throughout the New England states.

Wegmans explained their decision in a press statement:

At Wegmans, the safety of our customers and employees is a top priority. Like many retailers, we use cameras to help identify individuals who pose a risk to our people, customers, or operation. In a small fraction of our stores located in communities that exhibit an elevated risk, we have deployed cameras equipped with facial recognition technology. In New York City, we comply with local requirements by posting the mandated signage to notify customers about the technology. This technology is solely used for keeping our stores secure and safe. The system collects facial recognition data and only uses it to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct. We do not collect other biometric data such as retinal scans or voice prints. Images and video are retained only as long as necessary for security purposes and then disposed of. For security reasons, we do not disclose the exact retention period, but it aligns with industry standards. Persons of interest are determined by our asset protection team based on incidents occurring on our property and on a case-by-case basis, on information from law enforcement for criminal or missing persons cases. We do not share facial recognition scan data with any third party. We understand concerns about fairness and bias in facial recognition systems. We employ a multitude of training and safety measures to help keep people safe. Facial recognition technology serves as one investigative lead for us. We never base our decisions on a single lead alone. Our goal is simple - to keep our stores safe and secure.

Grocery Dive added:

New York City is one of only a handful of jurisdictions in the U.S. that require businesses to notify people if they use biometric systems on their premises, according to a tracker maintained by law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. A city law that took effect in 2021 requires retailers and other commercial establishments to post signage to make people aware if they have facial recognition technology in place.

Gothamist, a New York City news outlet, reported on Saturday that Wegmans has posted signage indicating that it uses biometric data from people who enter its stores in the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn. A photo of one of the signs published by the site indicates that the biometric markers Wegmans collects in the stores may include facial images, eye scans and voiceprints.

Privacy experts and lawmakers are now sounding the alarm. Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and state Senator James Maroney intend to introduce legislation this year to rein in the practice of using biometrics at locations such as Wegmans.

“Facial recognition systems can capture, store, and analyze uniquely identifying biometric data without a customer’s knowledge or meaningful consent, raising serious questions about data security, misuse, and civil liberties,” Duff said. “Connecticut residents shouldn’t have to worry about giving up information about themselves while grocery shopping. Facial recognition technology is highly invasive and poses real risks to privacy and trust. This bill will put people first and ensure retailers cannot collect or store personal biometric information about someone just because they walked into a store.”

Grub Street also pointed out:

Some people are concerned about the privacy implications, asking questions like, “What if they share this information with law information?” “What if the information gets hacked or leaked?” “Why has the public been so blasé about the arrival of the digital surveillance state?” But that last group of people probably doesn’t remember that scene in Minority Report in which Tom Cruise is rushing through a mall and the digital-ID tech inundates him with a bevy of targeted advertising. How else would he know, with so much else going on, that he wants a Guinness?

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Other stores are doing this, of course, as was ushered in during the Covid scam to see if people were wearing face masks, to see if people had elevated temperatures, were Covid-positive, if they were touching everything in sight, etc., etc. Of course, such technological practices were meant to be permanent and never go away. This has become the ‘new normal’ for most places.

This is yet another step towards that broader tokenized system…

… and the ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

