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Bob's avatar
Bob
2h

If a person or company wanted to put a data center in an existing bldg, do they have to tell the govt?

Whos to say what you can have in your owb bldg?

I know of several data centers that you would never know what is in the bldg

More smoke and mirrors "Look at me I am for the people"

All a crock

Isiocracy 2026

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Effra's avatar
Effra
2h

This is all such a scripted drama, isn’t it? Hochul, the vaccine villainess, gets to look like a heroine for a year or so.

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