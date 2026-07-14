New York Governor Kathy Hochul today signed an executive order that places a moratorium on new datacenter construction for at least a year that exceed a certain power capacity, marking the first state to implement such a regulation.

It is not a full-blown ban, but it is a certainly a slowdown in the AI datacenter rollout being experienced across the country.

According to an official fact sheet: “Governor Kathy Hochul today signed an Executive Order to create the nation’s first moratorium on new hyperscale data centers, establishing the strongest standards for data center development and creating a blueprint to support localities.

“The Governor is temporarily pausing State environmental permits for up to one year in order to build a nation-leading regulatory framework that protects ratepayers, the environment, the energy grid and communities across the state.”

“New York has always been at the forefront of innovation and change but we’ve also always guaranteed that New Yorkers benefit. As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it’s my responsibility to take action and lead,” Governor Hochul said. “New York will lead the way in creating the strongest standards in the nation for data center development, ensuring that when companies succeed because of New York, New Yorkers succeed too.”

Per the text of the executive order, “data center development can be unpredictable and creates potential risk for utilities and ratepayers, including when infrastructure investments are made in anticipation of loads that may not fully materialize;” and, “the State is dedicated to environmental quality, sound public health and safety, economic prosperity, and social well-being.”

Furthermore, per the fact sheet:

Earlier this year, the Governor directed the Department of Public Service (DPS) to begin the Energize NY proceeding, which will require data centers to either pay more for their energy or supply their own, allowing the state to keep energy more affordable for New Yorkers. As part of that proceeding, the Governor is now also directing DPS to develop a Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS) for data centers to ensure new data centers coming online are being held to consistent standards. During the development of this GEIS, which will take up to a year, a moratorium will be in place and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will not issue any discretionary permits not already deemed complete. The state will use the GEIS to assess the potential environmental impacts of the construction and operation of data centers in the state, including their effect on energy demand, water use and quality, and air quality. Once the State finalizes these standards, the moratorium will be lifted, allowing new data center projects to proceed as long as they follow state, zoning code and other local approvals.

Lastly, “Governor Hochul is pursuing legislation to repeal sales tax exemptions for massive data centers across the state,” the fact sheet explained.

Reported by Engadget: “Hochul, a pro-business moderate, initially said that data center bans should be left to cities and communities. Ahead of local elections, however, she decided to follow through on the moratorium.”

Other states have tried to pass moratoriums on datacenter development. Engadget added:

In the face of public opposition to data centers, multiple states are attempt to enact bans. A moratorium was recently passed by Maine’s state legislature but was vetoed by Democrat governor Janet Mills. Other states with legislation advancing include Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut and South Carolina. Local bans have also been enacted in cities like Seattle.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

A broken clock is right twice a day; and this is a rare ‘W’ for New York; and we can hope that this will inspire other states to pass moratoriums and bans on datacenter construction.

I have written a number of posts on the insidious nature of these datacenters — and many more to come — and we all understand just how much energy and resource-consuming these things are, among other things.

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [30] […] haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things […].”

I imagine Hochul’s actions will alienate the Trump administration again, which has tried to establish a national rulebook for AI companies to supersede state laws, per Trump’s AI Action Plan and other EOs he has signed since taking office.

Hochul’s moratorium is not an outright ban, but from what I understand of it, it is better than nothing. The datacenter rollout must cease. Full stop. There is ZERO benefit to them, especially considering when you understand what they are really for: storing all that tokenized data from the omni-surveillance grid and blockchain economy, where everything is tracked and traced and permissioned.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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