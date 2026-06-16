The following report is a press release by the NYC DOT, published on June 2nd, 2026.

New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) Commissioner Mike Flynn today announced the use of new cutting-edge sensors (with video here) to better understand how New Yorkers use their streets and to inform safer street design. First piloted in 2023, these small, privacy-protective street activity sensors will count pedestrians, cyclists, buses, and vehicles, and assess patterns in how people use the streets. Sensors will be installed at approximately 80 additional locations across the five boroughs to accelerate data-driven street safety improvements.

“Safer street design starts with understanding what is actually happening on the street,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. “These high-tech sensors will help us evaluate how people are walking, biking, and driving so we can design safer streets and encourage safer behavior.”

Building on the successful pilot, NYC DOT will this year scale up a technology that has already transformed how the agency measures traffic activity. Initially installed at 20 locations, the sensors replaced traditional manual traffic counts with continuous, real-time data collection—providing a far more comprehensive picture of how pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles move through city streets.

Mounted on NYC DOT street infrastructure, the sensors anonymously analyze street activity. In addition to counting different types of road users, sensors can measure speeds, capture turning movements, and map how different users move. For example, the sensors could identify areas where pedestrians are crossing mid-block instead of at crosswalks. This could help identify locations where a mid-block crosswalk would be beneficial.

Traditional planning methods have previously relied on short-term, labor-intensive counts. The sensors operate continuously, capturing changes in travel patterns by time of day, season, and street design. Designed with privacy as a core value, video footage is processed in real time and immediately discarded, with only anonymous data retained. Faces and license plates are deliberately obscured in any video footage.

By analyzing detailed data on how streets are used, the agency expects to use the sensors to:

Evaluate the effectiveness of street redesigns and safety projects

Identify high-risk locations before crashes occur using “near-miss” data

Better allocate street space among pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles

Improve access to transit, loading zones, and local businesses

Build a dataset that measures how pedestrian and cycling volumes change across the city and over time.

NYC DOT Traffic Operations worker installing a new activity sensor in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The sensors, provided by Viva, will be installed in a diverse range of corridors—from busy commercial streets to residential neighborhoods, ensuring that sensor data reflects the full complexity of New York City’s transportation network.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“These high-tech sensors will help us evaluate how people are walking, biking, and driving so we can design safer streets and encourage safer behavior.”

Yeah, and seemingly everywhere you step will be tracked in the name of keeping you safe. You have even less privacy and autonomy, but you’re “safe.”

Proverbs 27:8 As a bird that wandereth from her nest, so is a man that wandereth from his place.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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