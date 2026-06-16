The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3h

viva sensors are everywhere. "The Single Source of Truth for Smart City Mobility" lmfao, who came up with that tagline, jacinda ardern?

https://vivacitylabs.com/north-america/

Reply
Share
1 reply
Effra's avatar
Effra
4h

Jesus, come quickly!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture