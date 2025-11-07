Honestly, I didn’t plan on talking about this, I did not want to talk about it, I did not feel the need to talk about it; but per usual, Americans have once again been enthralled and entranced by the latest political bread & circus clown show, in particular the highly touted New York City Mayoral race between former Governor Andrew “The Granny Killer” Cuomo, some Republican that had zero chance of winning, and then controversial now-mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

It may surprise some people, but I do not pay as close attention to all of these political dealings because it’s mostly vain and a complete waste of my time and your time. Sure, I expose political stuff all the time, but that’s only because I believe it to be pertinent to our lives or just to expose the hypocrisy to perhaps try and wake up some people on the fringes.

I don’t know all the ins and outs of this latest circus act, and I frankly don’t care.

However, I did hear some soundbites here and there; and all I kept hearing from a particular crowd, namely those on the “Right,” blowing their stacks warning that NYC was on the precipice of electing a radical, Sharia Law Muslim, a Marxist and socialist who is going to utterly destroy what is left of NYC.

The psyop - and that’s what it is - got so crazy that many people would rather have The Granny Killer as mayor, including Donald Trump.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!,” Trump wrote.

Of course, the fake “Christian” prophecy watchers (who always get it wrong by regurgitating mainstream media propaganda) are there to make a few quick bucks by selling fear and lies.

But with all this hoopla about him being a radical Islamicist, he sure is pretty cozy with Jewish Rabbis.

Post victory, he dined with some of these Rabbis who said he Mamdani is Jewish and his family is Jewish. The Rabbis acknowledged that he is a “friend of the Jews.”

You won’t see this on Fox News, but they’d sure have you believe this man is some Jihadist. It’s all an act.

Now, yes, I realize you cannot lump all Jews, Israelis and Zionists into the same camp, and there are many Orthodox Jews who are against Zionism and what the Netanyahu government is doing; but again, if he was truly a radical Islamist then no Jew would ever support him.

The man is heavily funded by the Soros family.

Now, does that mean I support this stooge? Absolutely not, no way. He’s wicked like all the rest; but as far as I am concerned this was another [s]election where he was handpicked for this role; as he is the selected actor put there to be the face of the collapse, to pass the buck onto him for this controlled demolition of the city’s already dead economy - that’s part of it anyways.

I saw a Substack note that I thought was good:

Regarding the resounding Democrat victories today, what are Republicans offering? Zionist exceptionalism and ethnic cleansing, unlimited national debt increases, unlimited inflation, unlimited corruption, 600k deportations (when the elites behind/above Biden let in 20 million), anti-free speech laws. It’s pathetic, toothless, and intentionally designed to fail - of course there is no enthusiasm behind them. Alternatively, the Democrats are bloodthirsty communists who want to destroy everything. You have no real choice. You get either toothless lack of meaningful action with massive inflation and Zionism, or outright bloodthirsty communism. Welcome to “democracy”.

Listen, it’s real simple: the propaganda is not working like it used to, vitriol against Israel and Jews is at a fever pitch, so the handlers dusted off the tried and true “Islamophobia” propaganda stunt to get the masses into a ruckus and division, even though Mamdani is nothing close to a Muslim let alone a Sharia one; but they dropped the clown in New York City, and reiterated these fears on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Wire, on repeat. So when the next false flag occurs by “Islamic terrorists funded by Iran,” they’ll say, and you have a “radical Leftist Communist Muslim Jihadist Marxist” (all the buzzwords were hit), oh, how so easily it will be to create a scapegoat narrative to justify more war, foreign and domestic, and allow for Trump to militarize the Big Apple like he is doing in other cities. It’s too easy to see it’s comical!

Oh, and let’s not forget about Trump’s sudden threat about invading Nigeria to take down “radical Islamic terrorists” to stop the killing of Christians - something Trump out of nowhere dropped right when this dork in New York got [s]elected. The seeds have been planted.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Nothing is ever as it seems.

I saw another good Substack note on this (pardon the profanity):

The Mamdani psyop hinges on convincing the gullible right he’s a radical, communist jihadist who will impose Sharia law and the s*** liberals he’s a social democrat who will bring feel-good changes for yuppies & underpaid millennials in NYC. The truth is he’s neither, but simply there to keep the two sides fighting over a character that doesn’t exist. He’s not going to better the lives of New Yorkers, he’s not going to take on Zionism—he’s taking about “anti-semitism” FFS. He’s certainly no communist nor is he even remotely a threat to the establishment. His election is of 0 significance to Palestinians or U.S. imperialism— to which he will simply add a better flavour for USIANS. But let’s be real that’s all 80% of Americans care about anyway. They don’t really GAF about the world beyond their slogans. On the contrary, he’s rather a part of the elite (beyond Soros which is an obvious indicator), that will continue to divide the masses to fight over a fake poser, just like Obama, AOCIA etc—all of whom are not anti-establishment but a progressive rebranding of it, necessary to dupe the idiot “left” into trying reformist politics for the 2992949 time and continue to fail, and also necessary to alienate the entire country away from any actual anti-establishment organization by convincing the idiot right he’s an Islamic commie. It’s absolutely insane to watch this from across the world. To watch exactly how none of the so-called progressive podcasters have moved an inch toward intelligence, be it for money or clout and the right just eat whatever red meat is thrown at them, even if it’s fake. Sad and also alarming but totally confirms that the USA is far—far from understanding the root problem is they’ve had 0 democracy or say in government for a long time, that they’ve been manipulated to be distracted by this dumb reality tv election show, purposely divided instead of united against the true enemy, and are endlessly stuck watching theatrics unfold, election after election, as the empire crumbles around them and the elite make their moves to save themselves while laughing at the brainless masses doing exactly as expected. But this is your own doing. You play into the game and it will continue to play you until you stop. The political elite exist, survive and thrive on characters like Mamdani. Perfect creations to play on the emotions of the left, “ooh look how angry the right is!” and the right, “look how Islamic jihadist communists are coming for your daughters”! It is essential plebs buy into all of this, as it’s what keeps the theatrics going while nothing changes for the global elite, chosen podcasters make money, politicians make money, the global prostitutes get richer. That’s all this is so enjoy the show until you decide you’ve had enough, if that ever comes.

I know my lovely viewers here on The WinePress understand this, but the masses will not: they never do and will continually be lied to.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

