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Char's avatar
Char
4h

Can't fix stupid. They make it harder and stupider for parents these days. Clown world at its finest.

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Ha N Azar's avatar
Ha N Azar
16m

One reason that there is so much trafficking and abuse of children. Also why so much divorce and out of wedlock births.

The people are deceived by Satan into believing that the government should supersede parental rights. They cry out for children to be taken away from their parents.

We get phone alerts to look for and report fathers that have taken possession of their own children.

The one thing that Ancient Greek and Romans got right is that they were Patristic societies. Men had dominion over their families that superseded the government.

The Creator just happens to be Patristic.

I see “honor your Father and Mother” in the first tablet as a Creator commandment.

I don’t see “honor your leaders” anywhere in the stones engraved by the Creator.

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