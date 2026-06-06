The following report is by CBS 6 Albany:

A bill surrounding state child custody and parental laws passed the State Assembly and Senate this week and now heads to the governor’s desk.

The legislation would replace gender-specific terms like “mother,” “father,” and “paternity” used in places like family court with terms like “parentage,” “gestating parent,” and “non-gestating parent.”

The bill aims to make custody law more inclusive for LGBTQ+ parents and families who use assisted reproduction or surrogacy.

Democratic lawmakers argue it will help ensure parental rights apply equally to any legal parent, regardless of gender or whether they gave birth.

The bill is getting plenty of reaction from Republicans, who tell the New York Post it’s not what families are asking for.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment. A spokesperson sent the following response:

“The Governor believes mothers are mothers and fathers are fathers, and no legislation changes that. The legislation, which we will review, appears to address technical legal issues related to surrogacy and parentage. Anyone making bad-faith arguments is deliberately misleading New Yorkers for political gain.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 30:11 There is a generation that curseth their father, and doth not bless their mother.

In typical liberal fashion, these despisers of all that is good and holy, these legislators of Sodom and Gomorrah, are once again bound and determined to uproot and confound the truth of the Creator God and who we are as his creations. Don’t call them father and mother anymore, call them “gestating” and “non-gestating parent.”

It’s another brick in the wall that this wicked country has built between us and the Lord, along with the deliberate destruction of all aspects of the family.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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