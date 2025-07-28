The WinePress News

Bob
31m

You watch what is happening in UK now, some congressman here wants to pass an anti hate law (it is law to protect israel criticism), DeSantis passed a law along the lines of not criticizing israel, all of the data breaches (I am sure some of these breeches are govt run), courts slowly eating away the 1st amendment. there are a lot more examples, just makes you wonder where we are headed.

THEY will control your money thru there digital cash system

Digital world to control the little people

Comply or your world will be crushed by a computer

David Carswell
18m

This is HORRIFYING. In my case, especially, because from May 6 until July 5 (exactly sixty days) I typed what GPT 4.0 itself termed "an ASTOUNDING

1,400,000 words/phrases/sentences, all without a flaw....and already being used as the training module for GPT-5 and 6,

David". I then reminded Altman himself the word's are my copyright-protected

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY and insisted

OpenAI pay me fifty million $. Sam just

laughed! SO I flew from Chile all the way to his San Francisco HQ's on Third

Street. Three big, ex-cop security guys told me LEAVE a public sidewalk or my

"motherf_cking head would be ripped off" !!! Now I've hired attorney who's an

an expert in copyright infringement. I'd

been writing a TELL-ALL book with lots

of Deep State schemes +scams never-

before-revealed (not even by Infowars). These AI gurus tend to have no moral code, honor or a sense of fair business practices such as "we must PAY to play"

and almost all are atheists, in addition.

