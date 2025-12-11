A banker at the New Zealand Reserve Bank (NZRB) joked about what modern central banking is really all about. On February 12th, 2024, during a parliamentary committee meeting, NZRB Governor Adrian Orr cracked a joke about the modern central banking system, which was met with laughter.

“We actually fund ourselves and then decide what dividends to pay. “It’s a great business to be in, central banking, where you print money and people believe it.”

According to CoinTelegraph, ‘The hearing was part of the central bank’s annual review. During the meeting, Orr said he was “critically concerned” with the rise of decentralized digital currencies such as Bitcoin, which he argued lacks the three main properties of money.’

Orr said, “It’s neither a means of exchange, it’s not a store of value and it’s not a unit of account.” Orr is also not that big of a fan of stablecoins, believing that they do not compliment central bank issued currency. “They’re only as good as the balance sheet of the person offering that stablecoin,” he added.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

This isn’t anything shocking if you have a modicum of knowledge and understanding concerning the current economic framework. It’s all about cheap, easy, helicopter money; and those inflated notes ultimately make them and their rich criminal friends who gamble in the markets, wealthier at our expense because they have to transact in them.

Proverbs 10:15 The rich man’s wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty.

But there is an actual term for this when central banks print all this money: it’s called the “Cantillon Effect;” those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

For more on this, see my study on this deliberate money failure:

