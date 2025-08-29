The following report was first published on November 5th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

The Kiwi Secret Service (NZSIS) has been making some rare public appearances as of late to tout a new government program to crackdown on ‘domestic terrorism,’ by empowering residents to snitch on someone if they are believed to be a terrorist, who disagrees with the government or is against Covid-related measures, for example.

The new program is called “Kia mataara ki ngā tohu – Know the signs, a guide for identifying signs of violent extremism,” which spells out different signs that could indicate a family member or neighbor could be planning to do something illegal or even launch some sort of an attack.

NZSIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge said:

“Recognizing a potential warning sign and then alerting New Zealand SIS or police could be the vital piece in the puzzle that ultimately saves lives. “To pay attention and to be alert so that if they see or hear about something that seems off, that worries them and concerns them, they might have a look at this information to say does this indicate to me that this person is actually on the road to committing an attack. “So it could be the Covid measures that the Government took, or it could be other policies that are interpreted as infringing on rights and it’s a kind of what I describe as a hot mess of ideologies and beliefs fueled by conspiracy theories.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also in favor of the move as well:

“It would be wrong to imply that we have this significant surge in threat in that regard – are there individuals who subscribe to a particular ideology that may border and dip into violent extremism? Yes.”

News Hub interjects that this type of measure is being implemented because the country does not ‘want to see attacks similar to that suffered by Nancy Pelosi’s husband.’ Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was reportedly attacked in their California home by an assailant last week.

The Specifics

The NZSIS released a 22-page document detailing what the security agency is specifically looking for.

Kitteridge wrote in the introduction:

NZSIS cannot do this work alone. We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe. I am asking all New Zealanders to look out for concerning behaviours or activities that could be easily observed, and to report them. You may be uniquely placed to see the signs, and to help NZSIS to understand the true threat an individual poses. Trusting your instincts is important.

Beyond the obvious acts and demonstrations of committing physical harm or damage to property, the NZSIS says that “extreme ideologies can be based on faith, social or political beliefs that exist on the fringes of society, outside the more broadly accepted views and beliefs of most people.” These people may try to change the nature of government, religion, society, or alter a society, they say. The document clarifies that the government believes that is “a terrorist act is defined as an ideologically, politically, or religiously-motivated act that is intended to intimidate a population, or to coerce or force the government to do or not to do certain things,” and not necessarily limited to physical demonstrations.

The document lists roughly 50 different specific things the NZSIS and vigilant Kiwis need to be on the lookout for (though only some will be discussed in this post).

Per the “Mindset and Ideology” category, people who absorb and listen to “violent extremist” videos, music, outlets and media, and other suchlike things are to be noted.

Those who donate money to people or organizations the government does not like are a listed cause for concern.

The government also warns of people who say they are willing to defend and perhaps for a certain cause, viewing “themselves as a defender or saviour of their cause.”

The document also warns of a broad spectrum of concerns, such as “Develop[ing] a hostile ‘Us-Versus-Them’ worldview,” which is defined as: “Makes dehumanising, hostile or violent statements against individuals or groups they perceive as ‘the enemy’ or the ‘other.'”

Under the “Association and Relationships” category, simply “exposing” one’s self to a preidentified terrorist groups and figureheads is noteworthy, or where “extremist propaganda is shared.”

The “Research and Planning” category warns of people and groups who do their own fair share of “unusual surveillance or detailed reconnaissance of a site,” which includes observing security procedures and capturing “unusual” videos and pictures.

“Requests information about particular sites with emblematic or symbolic significance even though they have no personal connection to that place. (These might be official buildings, places of worship or places where crowds gather),” is something else the NZSIS warns of.

As for “Gathering Knowledge, Skills and Resources,” the NZSIS condemns people or groups stockpiles knives, firearms, or explosives for “no legitimate reason.” Gathering info on how to make weapons and deadly devices is a cause for concern, too, as is receiving tactical, military, and hand-to-hand combat, especially with weapons, with no clear reason as to why.

The “Preparation” stage includes one proclaiming or sharing some of their intended acts online or in public, or leaving behind traces of symbolism related to a certain group. Think of The Joker from the Batman franchise, who often leaves behind a joker playing card at the scene of a crime letting Batman and police know that it was him who did the deed.

The “Security Awareness” category warns of people using fake names and pseudonyms, forming “exclusive groups” on different platforms and “messaging apps.” The government also warns against individuals who create cover stories and patently false information about “future plans.” Constantly switching phones and SIM cards is to be noted.

Using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) or proxy servers” to hide online activities is also a purported cause for concern.

The NZSIS does note that some of these actions in of themselves are acceptable, but when coupled with the other categories they are to be considered a cause for concern.

Lastly, “Unusual Changes in Behaviour” are to be examined. Things like suddenly quitting a job, commitment, or a relationship – people who have “sudden outbursts” are warned of, along with other issues listed.

If a resident wants to make a report, they can do so by calling the police, a crime-stopper, or discreetly to the government office as well.

The document concludes with:

All New Zealanders are responsible for helping to detect and prevent terrorist attacks. We also have a role in preventing and countering violent extremism. The people closest to vulnerable individuals tend to be whānau, friends and community members. These are the people who are most likely to identify concerning behaviours. Leaders in the broader community also have a role, from civil society organisations and groups online to Kiwi leaders, faith communities and interfaith groups. Everyone can have a positive, constructive role in preventing violent extremism and keeping New Zealanders safe.

The WinePress reported earlier this year that New Zealand was already ramping up what Kiwis could say and not say, by increasing their level of city surveillance:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Objectively speaking, some of these guidelines are “to be expected,” I suppose, but many of them are extremely broad and very objectionable. But when the creepy face of the Secret Service flat-out tells the national media that challenging anything Covid-related is evil, it says everything that needs to be said.

Basically, whatever the government and media declares, you must obey and accept; and if not, then you must be a “terrorist” and “extremist.” With the guidelines so broad, this list can include anyone the government wants to go after, and shut up as soon as the media propagandizes the new directives and mind control orders to the sheeple.

The irony here too is that in order to spy and snitch on someone, the person will have to do what the NZSIS condemns just so the snitch can collect evidence.

Moreover, this document indirectly indicates that church buildings and hirelings in them will be acting as informants for the state, reporting anything they see or hear that does not abide by the media narrative at the time or thereafter; even though they themselves are just as enslaved by the government, or they risk being shutdown. That’s how it is here in the United States, and has been for a long time.

But that point is imperative for you to understand. When communist or fascist regimes fully takeover and enforce their brute strength on the people, home churches and underground worship is condemned and snuffed out. So, therefore, anyone who does not attend one of these state-funded churches are placed on a separate list. This is critical to understand, especially considering the “ignite the right” movement that will take precedence these next few years and the progressives are removed in this strategic regime change, and these perceived “righties” are installed. These same invasive agendas will not go away, but spun in a new direction. This is with Donald Trump, for example: so much of what he said he’d do or disclose concerning “draining the swamp” never materialized, and actually expanded the swamp in many ways, to the praise of his followers ignorantly applauding his actions and statements.

Isaiah 3:5 And the people shall be oppressed, every one by another, and every one by his neighbour: the child shall behave himself proudly against the ancient, and the base against the honourable. [6] When a man shall take hold of his brother of the house of his father, saying, Thou hast clothing, be thou our ruler, and let this ruin be under thy hand: [7] In that day shall he swear, saying, I will not be an healer; for in my house is neither bread nor clothing: make me not a ruler of the people. [8] For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue and their doings are against the LORD, to provoke the eyes of his glory. [9] The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves. [10] Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. [11] Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. [12] As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

