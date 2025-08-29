The following report was first published on April 19th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

What is being touted as Hastings, New Zealand’s, “friendly feature” of the city designed to help shoppers and consumers on their strolls, security forces are looking out for “bad behavior” and disruptions to the community.

They are called the City Assist, created by the Hastings District Council to aid in transforming the centre business district (CBD), since the City Assist’s creation roughly 9 years ago.

While the New Zealand Herald certainly brightens them up, they are essentially a new police force looking for any disruptions in the city. In other words, if a Kiwi says or does something the City Assist deems as wrong, they will surely be checking up on that civilian, and alerting them to the actual police forces.

‘City Assist staff walk up to 10km a day checking in with store owners and assisting with problematic behavior, helped by a direct line to the police watchhouse,’ the Herald explains.

Parts of the city were reportedly getting “pretty rough,” as “there were people hanging around the ATM machines, there were people going in and out of shops just helping themselves, literally,” Founding city assister Herman Godinet explained. Since their installment, ‘Behaviour has since improved, with City Assist winning praise from both retailers and police,’ the NZ Herald further noted.

Godinet explained:

“We provide a safe environment for the CBD, in terms of people coming in to do their shopping, their business – just generally enjoying the ambience that the city provides. “We help enhance it by just reassuring people that if anything goes wrong, anything happening that they can see, there is a number they can call us and then we will actively and proactively deal with whatever the situation might be. “Our mantra is simple – we can’t just actually walk away – so whatever is happening in front of us, we’ve got to find a solution to it.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said:

“We measure success by the beautiful smiles of the people in town, who come up to me and say how safe Hastings feels, how they’re really proud of our City Assist team, how welcoming the city feels and just enjoying being in Hastings.”

During an interview with the NZ Herald, viewers worldwide got to see these “smile security” teams in action, when the mayor scolded a bystander for cursing on camera believing the camera to be pointed at him.

After the man unintelligibly continued to curse on camera and air out his frustrations to the mayor, Hazlehurst scolded,

“Excuse me! Don’t you talk like that in my city! “Hey team, over here! Bad Behavior!”

For more on how the media describes this City Assist, and the mayor’s scuffle during her interview, watch the video below:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:10 When it goeth well with the righteous, the city rejoiceth: and when the wicked perish, there is shouting. [11] By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted: but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked.

This only demonstrates the utter insanity and psychotic actions that have overtaken the city. This is what the early formation of “you’ll own nothing and be happy” looks like. They’ll make you happy, beating you down to point of enjoying Stockholm Syndrome.

Communist China does similar things as well.

SEE: Chinese Offices Have Been Outfitted With AI Canon Cameras That Only Allow Smiling Workers To Enter

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE