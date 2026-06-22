The following report is by Statista:

These days more than ever, it often feels like there’s no end to bad news. In the age of social media and constant exposure to news, doom scrolling can take a heavy toll on people’s mental wellbeing. As a consequence, more and more people actively try to avoid the news or at least limit their exposure to it.

According to the Reuters Institute’s latest Digital News Report, an average of 42 percent of respondents from 48 countries included in the survey said that they sometimes or often actively avoid the news, a significant increase from 29 percent in 2017, when the question was first asked. As the following chart shows, selective news avoidance, as the Reuters Institute calls it, became significantly more widespread across all markets in recent years, with half of all respondents from the United Kingdom and 45 percent of U.S. respondents making an effort to reduce their news intake.

The Reuters Institute finds that news avoidance is often linked with low trust in the news and that there are generally two types of news avoiders: consistent avoiders who typically have low education levels and little to no interest in the news and selective avoiders who struggle with news overload and try to insulate themselves from certain topics to protect their mental wellbeing.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Exodus 23:1 Thou shalt not raise a false report: put not thine hand with the wicked to be an unrighteous witness. [2] Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment: [3] Neither shalt thou countenance a poor man in his cause.

Reuters’ report provides more refined details about this trend, which includes tidbits such as this:

There is also a more direct link between trust in news and the falling prominence of traditional sources of news. A downward impact on trust in news overall as third-party platform consumption increases is to be expected because of the ‘trust gap’. The trust gap exists because trust in news consumed via third-party platforms is substantially lower than trust in news overall.

On a global level, trust in news on social media and from AI chatbots stands at 22% and 20% respectively (trust in answers to news queries on search engines is significantly higher). As we have seen, trust in news overall has fallen to 37% while a significant change in the make-up of news usage has been unfolding, with audiences relying less on print, broadcast, and ‘owned’ online properties and more on news they consume on third-party platforms. If the composition of news consumption continues to move in favour of discovery on social media, video networks, and AI as it has done in 2026, a decline in overall trust is, at least in part, an expected outcome because news on these platforms is less trusted than the legacy forms of news people are drifting away from.

News is less trusted on social media in part because of worries about the prevalence of false or misleading information. The proportion concerned about fake news online more broadly has also risen this year to a figure of 62% of respondents globally (up 4pp).

Worries about fake news and misinformation remain highest in Nigeria and Kenya, followed by the UK, Australia, and Portugal. A distinct regional shift is evident with respect to worries about what is real and what is fake on the internet – in every single Western European market concern about fake news increased by at least 4pp this year, rising to a 7pp increase in Norway, 8pp in the Netherlands, and 9pp in Belgium as worries about deepfakes, AI slop, politically motivated misinformation, and the wider social implications of these networks escalated over the past year.

Putting the different elements together, a picture emerges of growing centrality of social media and video networks for news due to the declines in the use of more traditional online and offline sources, even as audiences consider the information they discover on these third-party networks to be less reliable. Political instability, increasing social division, and pressure towards polarisation are inclining audiences to take less interest in the news and to spend less time with traditional sources of it such as TV, radio, and news organisations’ own websites and apps. For growing proportions, social media are emerging as the main source of information – but this may well not be because these platforms are a conscious preference and more because they are people’s default exposure to news and current affairs.

Audiences have a keen sense of these environments being less trustworthy, while continuing to rely on them because they remain the most convenient places to encounter other types of information. It is also important to bear in mind that, outside of news, people generally have a positive view of third-party platforms. Data we reported from eight countries in 2024 showed a net positive view of video networks everywhere we asked. The picture is more mixed for social media (respondents in all markets except Germany said on balance social media were positive for them personally, but the net effect was only thought to be positive in three of the eight markets) (Ejaz et al. 2024). This picture of prioritising convenience over confidence helps to explain why trust holds up in leading news brands even though trust overall is falling.

It’s not difficult to understand the broader context as to why viewership in news is down: incredible amounts of lies and deception and paid product placement across all mediums; the news is dreary and dystopian these days, seems like every event, every segment, every clip and headline is an episode of Jerry Springer; and conversely you have plenty of people who don’t want to hear or see anything negative, no “bad vibes” and only “manifesting” positive outlooks in the face of evil.

Unfortunately, this is all by design. While it is good and necessary to decompress from the clown show now and again (I probably ought to take my own advice), a near or total detachment allows for even greater deception and oppression to take root unchallenged.

‘They’ are getting what they want: a disillusioned and deceived population that doesn’t know what to think, what to believe, who they are, what are the meaning of things, etc.

That being said, while things aren’t always the most cheery on The WinePress, at least you are getting news worth reading and should be aware of.

Proverbs 15:30 The light of the eyes rejoiceth the heart: and a good report maketh the bones fat.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE