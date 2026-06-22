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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
1h

I see through the years the media has implemented the act of war used in war time. Divide and Conquer. They tell us exactly what they want us to know.

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Stephen Keilty's avatar
Stephen Keilty
1h

All mainstream press, media, and news outlests are under orders from corrupt governments who are loyal only to the devil. Trust them at your peril.

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