Nick Fuentes (27), the controversial and ‘far-right’ podcaster from Chicago, has quickly ascended to fame and notoriety this year, especially in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. Fuentes has been around for years and has a very large and loyal audience on different alternative social media platforms, but especially on Rumble where he streams and on X.

Fuentes’ fanbase, his internet ‘army’ of sorts, are known as “Groypers,” who hijacked the Pepe the Frog meme as their mascot and use it to troll online platforms, spreading their influential message that is supposedly very nationalist. Fuentes, as he would tell you, was “radicalized” by Trump when he campaigned in 2016 after he was more of a traditional mainstream conservative, but later began to challenge Trump and more of the accepted narratives when he claims he began to see that Trump was another globalist, and particularly challenged Israeli and Jewish influence in the U.S., which has caused him to get de-platformed.

Fuentes’ first episode in was in 2015 - when he said Trump “is not a conservative, he is an opportunist because he wants power,’ and said “we don’t need the inflammatory phrases, we don’t need the borderline racist remarks.” Oh, the irony!

Earlier this week, I published a report talking about how the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement started by Trump is showing serious signs of fracturing, as a lot of his support base took the phrase “America First” in the literal sense: prioritizing America and Americans, an end to globalism, no more useless and endless wars, locking down the borders, kicking out illegals and tightening immigration policies, reduced inflation and a more affordable nation, and so on.

But none of that has come to pass, quite the opposite in fact. I’ve pointed out before that Trump, like other politicians and deceivers, has dual and hidden meanings behind their phrases and rhetoric; and “America First” is no different.

Taken from my report, “‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change,” I wrote:

For example, when Trump addressed globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 at the World Economic Forum – whose daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader – he basically clarified what “America First” really meant:

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again. “[…] America is the place to do business. So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe, and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives. “[…] So I just want to thank you all, and all those that are pouring billions of dollars into our country, or ten dollars into our country, we thank you very much. Thank you.”

So, Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first. And lest you still doubt this, then consider what Trump said very recently that made it very plain that he and his administration are going to be favoring big business, both domestically and implicitly with hefty foreign investment.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $13.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Prior to the November [s]election, Fink made it very clear that whoever won would not make a difference. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

A few weeks prior to that comment, he told Bloomberg:

“Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments.

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

You just read it straight out of the horse’s mouth: “It doesn’t matter,” and “I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome” – and if there are some fluctuations, then it’s all about “opportunity” for them to buy more, just like it is an “opportunity” for them to fund the rebuilding process in Ukraine once the war ends, whenever that will be at this point. That’s all this is to them: another “opportunity” to buy up more spaces on the Monopoly board and put houses and hotels on them, to the point where everyone is a renter, and “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” the World Economic Forum infamously has said.

Americans and MAGA voters (some of them) are finally realizing that Trump is not who they thought they voted for, and is not the leader they envisioned him to be, especially after this year where the Trump administration is not even trying to hide the corruption but wave it in everyone’s faces.

Following the Charlie Kirk assassination, the handlers who then immediately hijacked his organization and movement tried to astroturf a new figurehead to take Kirk’s place: Brilyn Hollyhand, a kid who was groomed from a very young age to be another pawn in Conservative Inc.

Yeah, because I totally grin ear-to-ear when my friend and mentor dies in dramatic fashion 😀

Holly had recently been promoting H-1B visas, open borders and mass-immigration, lauding that America as a “melting pot” is a good thing.

The TPUSA direction isn’t going well, a lot of people don’t trust the Trump administration, a lot of people don’t trust Erika Kirk and her actions, they don’t trust the official story of how Kirk allegedly died, a lot of people think Israel had something to do with this, and a lot of people were already disenfranchised with the fake conservatism movement to begin with.

Exit stage left, Charlie Kirk, enter stage right, Nick Fuentes and the America First movement, with a new hat and everything.

Allow Fuentes to explain why you need to put on his blue hat and ditch the red hat:

This year, Fuentes has ascended to mainstream notoriety. For the longest time he was ignored and derided, and only spoken of very seldom (or at least in the mainstream media and the more popular alternative conservative platforms). But as the algorithm continued to push him online, more young adults and angry Americans alike started to follow his podcasts, online rants and debates, and Fuentes began to be spoken of on popular talk shows and broadcasts.

At first they derided him, namely Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, saying that he is radical, dishonest, “gay” (more on that later) and a false leader.

One of his Groyper followers then cut an AI-generated thematic trailer with real audio, and it went viral and was shared by Fuentes and the hundreds of thousands of other Groypers.

Then a few months later something happened: all these people who attacked Fuentes are now allies with each other, including Owens and Carlson, who appeared to attack him.

Tucker and Fuentes recently made nice after Fuentes was interviewed on Carlson’s podcast, where the two at one point joked with each other that they were both “a Fed” (controlled opposition).

Now, to me, if there was ever a greater example of “good cop-bad cop” manipulation tactics, this is at the top of the list. Now I know Fuentes is a Fed, as is Tucker, who has CIA connections. Keep in mind that Fuentes thoroughly proved Tucker is a controlled man, with receipts to show it, earlier this year. So now we’re going to pretend as if Fuentes never said this?

I smell a psyop.

Nonetheless, Fuentes has grown immensely in popularity and has been featured on a number of podcasts and shows, including Valuetainment, The Hodgetwins, Fresh & Fit, and was even a featured host on InfoWars with Alex Jones, along with being passively named on Fox News in recent weeks. Clearly, the alt- and mainstream media space is pushing him.

AF = VF

I am not going to get into everything Fuentes has ever said and believes, but I will highlight a few things that are of note:

It is no secret that Fuentes is a traditional hardline Roman Catholic, and has made it clear that anyone who is not Catholic is going to hell. “If you’re not Catholic you are going to hell. Catholics are Christians, Protestants are heretics.”

I am not going to get into all the reasons why he is wrong in this article, but Fuentes has made it clear where he stands.

More recently, he stirred up more controversy when he said people should not read the Bible.

“People reading the Bible is what gave us transgender pastors, it gave us Steven Anderson. […] I think we’d be better off if we received instruction from the Clerics.”

In a subsequent broadcast, he reiterated this point even after one of his live commentators provided verses that state a believer needs to read scripture, citing verses such as 2 Timothy 3:14-17, Psalm 119:105, and John 14:26. Undeterred, Nick continued to claim that these verses and the Bible itself are leading to trans pastors, drag queens, etc. "Clearly the words on the pages by themselves are actually not enough. You need the Church. Christ left us a Church, not a Bible.”

A lot of people were surprised to hear this and are now calling Fuentes a charlatan and false teacher (and he is), but apparently people don’t seem to understand that what he is saying is official Catholic doctrine. The Catechism very clearly states that “Church Tradition” trumps “Sacred Scripture,” as can the Pope.

From the Catechism:

#85 “The task of giving an authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in the form of Tradition, has been entrusted to the living, teaching office of the Church alone. Its authority in this matter is exercised in the name of Jesus Christ.” This means that the task of interpretation has been entrusted to the bishops in communion with the successor of Peter, the Bishop of Rome.” #95 “It is clear therefore that, in the supremely wise arrangement of God, sacred Tradition, Sacred Scripture, and the Magisterium of the Church are so connected and associated that one of them cannot stand without the others. Working together, each in its own way, under the action of the one Holy Spirit, they all contribute effectively to the salvation of souls.”

Now, Fuentes says he is America First, ” his movement is called America First, he dons a hat that says America First; all while accusing others of being loyal and doing the bidding of other foreign governments, namely Israel.

Ironically, however, and unbeknownst to most of the ‘normies’ who are just now discovering him and his message, “America First” to Fuentes actually means “Vatican First.” This is not an exaggeration, he openly admits it.

In a debate with leftist streamer and debater Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, a.k.a. “Destiny,” Fuentes openly said that America First is Vatican First. (Pardon the profanity and F-bombs).

Nick: 100%. Americanism is a heresy in the Catholic Church. You would know that if you knew f****** anything. Destiny: So then why are you even in this country? Why not go live in Rome, or give live in the Catholic Vatican, why be in the United States and try to change us into some theocratic regime when that’s not the country is fundamentally about? Nick: We want to make it better. We want to improve it.

Well, well, well… that doesn’t sound too “America First” at all, now does it? So there you have it, this false prophet, this golden calf people are worshipping and think they resonate with has no idea that his loyalties are with the Vatican first and foremost (which is again what the papacy teaches), and another foreign government and country, and is working to lead a trad-cat, dark age revolution in the country.

Someone posted a 47-minute clip on X of all the proselytes that Fuentes has created and sent into the direction of Rome.

This meme that went made the rounds last month that perfectly summarizes this America First movement and who they really serve:

Add Tucker and the Trump family to the list, and then it’s perfect.

What Nick is preaching is Pre-Vatican II Catholicism. When Vatican II was adopted in 1962, the papacy took on a much more liberal approach, and those who were declared and anathematized as “heretics” and “schismatics” (like me, according to their dogmas) suddenly became “separated brethren” and Rome put up this smokescreen that they are now ecumenical. If you can’t defeat the ‘heretics’ by force, then come in with hugs and kisses and ingratiate yourself, and with the help of the Jesuit order come in and utterly destroy the culture from the inside-out, turn it into Sodom, and then offer up a solution by providing the radicals with heavy-handed solutions to clean up Sodom to a population desperate to climb out of the sewers, thus turning those generations into radicals that will obey a charismatic leader. Trump was the initial spark, but now the torch is being passed onto all of those who played a big part in preaching MAGA to Americans and teaching that Trump is ‘God’s anointed.’

The Weimar Republic saw many of the problems the U.S. and Westernized society faces today, and then Hitler came in and initially pulled Germany out of its problems and debauchery. We know what happened next.

But of course, lo and behold, Fuentes openly praises Hitler, and not for the reasons you might think.

“’Hitler was a pedophile and kind of a pagan.’ It’s like, well, he was also really f****** cool. ... This guy’s awesome, this guy’s cool.”

Oh, and then he decided to praise Joseph Stalin too recently for good measure.

But the praise for Hitler makes sense considering Hitler was also a good Roman Catholic and the Nazi Party had made affinity with the Vatican and Pope Pius XII. If you ever want to read a good book on forgotten history, pick up “The Secret History of the Jesuits” by Edmond Paris, as it documents how Hitler admitted to framing the Nazis after the Jesuit order, how the Nazis were the Vatican’s forces for conquest, and how it is alleged that Mein Kampf was written by a Jesuit priest and slapped Hitler’s name on it. Download the book here.

The Signing of the Concordat between Adolf Hitler and Pope Pius XII, 20th July 1933. Franz von Papen (see left) was a German statesman who helped dissolve the Weimar Republic and helped Hitler rise to power.

So it’s no surprise that Fuentes would praise Hitler: they’re cut from the same cloth.

Fairy Boy Fuentes

Another issue that has been swept under the rug by the Groyper Army is his sexuality.

If you recall from earlier, Tucker Carlson accused Fuentes of being “gay.” Having not watched Fuentes that much outside of some soundbites here and there, I did some digging on this - and to call Fuentes “gay” is being nice.

*Warning: viewer discretion is advised*

Fuentes proudly boasts that he is what is called an “incel,” a truncated word that stands for ‘involuntary celibate.’ In one clip where he was getting trolled by his audience after he admitted to only having ever kissed one girl in this life, Nick said:

“I’m an incel, alright? I know am an incel. “I didn’t choose to not want to be in a relationship, I didn’t choose that, okay? I’m a misogynist and I didn’t choose that, I didn’t choose to be born- “I’ve never touched a woman in my life, I’m stone cold to somebody. Well, I don’t even want that, so… I don’t want touch, I don’t want a relationship, you know what I want? Total Aryan victory, that’s all I want. I didn’t choose that. All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory. “Hugs and kisses, touch, sappy stuff, hand holding, please! All I want is revenge. […] “‘If you don’t want it, it’s “volcel.’” Not uh, because I didn’t choose to not want it, I didn’t choose to not want it. I was born incel. I was born involuntarily. And it’s involuntary that I don’t want that.”

That’s just one example.

The Texas Tribune reported in 2023: Fuentes has fantasized about marrying a 16-year-old when he is older because that’s “right when the milk is good,” and he is a self-described “proud incel” who reportedly prohibits his followers from masturbating or having sex — among other directives that former members have described as cultish.

In the clip, he says women don’t age like wine, they age like milk; and if he is 30 he wants to get with a virgin, “innocent” 16-year-old girl.

In another episode he tried to claim that not having intimacy with women makes him more straight, and “having sex with a woman is gay.”

“Gay people do date girls all the time. All these gay people are coming out and saying, ‘I’ve had more girlfriends than Nick. I’ve had sex with more girls than Nick.’ That actually makes me really more heterosexual than anyone. “If we’re really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual, because honestly, dating women is gay, having sex with women is gay. And having sex with men is gay. Really it’s all gay. “The only really straight heterosexual position is to be an asexual incel. That’s it. That’s all there is.” “Having sex in itself is gay, I think. I think that it’s really a gay act. Think about it this way: What’s gayer than being like ‘I need cuddles. I need kisses … I need to spend time with a woman.’ That’s a little sus. I think, really, I’m like the straightest guy.”

And so, ‘naturally,’ Fuentes discourages having children in sacrifice of reforming the country.

“We need to go at the center and that requires real dedication and real sacrifice, that, yes, that might actually involve not having kids for some people. Does it ever cross people’s mind that in a war young men die? Is this any different? Is sacrificing a family life any different then dying in war for political outcome? I don’t think so”

Several years ago I wrote an article warning about aspects of the Men Going Their Own Way (MGTOW) and Red Pill movements online, and how a number of these guys (not all of them) are perverts, as some of the more popular MGTOW voices had expressed their views were in line with the LGTBQIA+ agenda; specifically saying that a lot of MGTOW and Incel culture aligns with the ‘A’ in the acronym, which stands for “asexual” and “aromantic.”

Citing the LGBTQIA Wiki Fandom as evidence of such a claim, the site defines ‘aromatic’ as,

“Aromantic, often shortened to aro, describes people who do not experience romantic attraction. One of the meanings of the A in LGBTQIA+ is Aromantic. Aromanticism may involve forms of attraction that are not necessarily romantic, or interests in relationships that are intimate in other ways. There is no singular experience of aromanticism. “The aromantic spectrum, also known as “aro-spec”, ranges from aromantic to alloromantic, the latter referring to people who regularly and consistently experience romantic attraction. People within the aromantic spectrum are part of a community that has much in common. They may use the label aromantic as a close fit for their experiences or use other labels that further describe them.”

I understand that there are men who are sick of all the fervent feminism, the floosies, the self-victimization and entitlement from a lot of women these days - and there are men who have innocently stumbled upon MGTOW not really understanding what it is all about. If that’s you, then realize that it is a trap and a lie; and what Fuentes is saying is right in line with the LGTBQIA+

Even the LGTBQIA+ community picked up on his tendencies:

In yet another broadcast in 2023 he claimed:

“You should not seek sex because if you seek sex you will become gay because sex is a gay act. It’s totally gay. “The straightest thing you could do is to never have sex. And everyone knows that’s true. Want to know why? Because you retain your semen and you sublimate your sexual desire to creating things. “That’s why celibacy is the straight thing because who are the celibates? Monks, priests, soldiers, ok? Great scientists, philosophers, geniuses.”

Again, (sorry for showing these filthy quotes), but what he is saying is in line with Papal dogmas as priests must take a vow of chastity; and we all know what these priests and nuns do very regularly. It is ironic considering that Fuentes is not a priest, but one of the Sacraments in Catholicism is Holy Matrimony and is necessary for salvation, so Nick is not doing too well with that one.

But lest you think I'm straining at a gnat, last year Fuentes openly confessed that he is, in fact, asexual.

“It’s true. I’m asexual, I’m an asexual incel. It’s not a joke!”

Proverbs 14:29 He that is slow to wrath is of great understanding: but he that is hasty of spirit exalteth folly. Ecclesiastes 10:3 Yea also, when he that is a fool walketh by the way, his wisdom faileth him, and he saith to every one that he is a fool. [12] The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself.

So, there you have it. This guy is openly saying he is a pervert.

But he is not just that he is an asexual, oh no, he is very clearly into some very perverse things and has been hanging around ‘the boys’ a little too long.

In 2019, he did a livestream with another so-called “rightwing” influencer ‘CatboyKami,’ who wears cat ears, but the stream looked more like a date than anything else, especially the way they were looking at each other. The two have acted fruitily before with each other as well.

When he was called on the carpet about this illicit relationship with catboy, he clapped back by claiming men can’t have “sex”—since it’s just “friction.” 🤮

There is also evidence that suggests Fuentes may have had a relationship with the leftist streamer Destiny. Fuentes and Destiny have denied this, but I would not be surprised if they knew each other.

On top of this, someone was able to find one of Fuentes’ burner accounts that proved that he followed asexual men’s content on social media; and worse yet still, there was one livestream in 2022 where he accidently streamed that he was watching transgender pornography (I’m not going to post the pictures for obvious reasons). His fans tried to claim that he was being trolled by Mossad (Israeli intelligence) and Israel by hijacking his stream.

Oh, and he’s been caught covering up for a confirmed pedophile.

I could go on and on: there are so many clips of this guy saying the most vulgar, filthy, perverse things; and I think we’ve vexed each other enough for one day.

Subversion

But what a surprise, right? Another Papist Pervert, another radical who runs his mouth and is a massive freakshow. This punk liar is nothing more than a fairy boy twink!

All ‘Freddie Mercury’ needs here is a tiara, a tutu, and some iced tips and the transformation will be complete!

He and his cult following love to claim that he is joking about everything and is being satirical, which is how he is able to skirt around all these accusations against him and as a ploy to cover up all the heinous stuff he says.

Furthermore, the word of God, the King James Bible, prophesized approximately 2,000 years ago that this type of stuff was going to happen:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Fuentes is another seducing spirit preaching devilism. He wants to turn people into self-deprecating perverts, he wants men to be lonely, pining away addicted to worldly vices, blaming women for all of their problems. Feminism is a problem, that is true, but Fuentes is at the other end of the spectrum.

Unwarranted contempt and bitterness towards women shows contempt towards the Lord himself and his creation; just as women having contempt for men is no better. This is why I wrote a sermon last year exposing these issues and why the elite class doesn’t want us to have children: it’s all part of the broader depopulation agenda; and Nick Fuentes has been commissioned to further keep us divided, having men hating women and women hating men, instead of both sides coming together with their problems and struggles and working through them.

What’s the real deal with this guy, and why is he being pushed so hard in the media now? One commentor on X put it best:

This is the game that they are playing with the masses!!!

WAKE UP!!! Nick Fuentes has said that we need to get rid of the Bible and just listen to Roman Catholic clerics! The same clerics that would have you burned at the stake for disagreeing with them or challenging them on their evil deeds!!! Nick Fuentes wants us back in the dark ages where the church had total authority over the masses and were total dictators!!! Ben Shapiro wants us under the dictatorship of Isreal that has a government that is ok with racism, pedophilia, war, and Noahide laws!!! Both Nick and Shapiro want us under foreign powers!!!

Bingo! It’s called the Hegelian Dialectic; it’s Good Cop-Bad Cop; it’s a battlefield for your mind, where either forced choice nets in a similar result.

2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. [4] For if he that cometh preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another spirit, which ye have not received, or another gospel, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him. [12] But what I do, that I will do, that I may cut off occasion from them which desire occasion; that wherein they glory, they may be found even as we. [13] For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. [14] And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. [15] Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.

As far as I am concerned, Fuentes is nothing more than a Jesuit coadjutor, an agent provocateur, a mover of sedition. If you saw the clip in the beginning of this post when he first started broadcasting, you can see that he was very articulate and charismatic at 15, and the handlers got ahold of him just as they got ahold of people like Charlie Kirk for the same reasons, and they were set loose to lead fake conservative movements;

Kirk, an Evangelical-Catholic paired-off with his Jesuit honeypot Erika as a wife, to lead an ecumenical, Seven Mountain Mandate Christian Nationalist movement by conning confused college kids; while Fuentes was put in place as this radical, hard-right, Neo-Nazi, White Supremacist, Incel/Asexual group that also leads a Catholic Nationalist movement - both of whom are subservient to foreign governments and leading people down a path of lies.

But Kirk and Turning Point USA were friendly to the LGBTQIA+; as Kirk openly posed with and condoned drag queens, and derided those who do not support that crowd as not being a real Trump supporter and true MAGA. Trump himself has a number of so-called “A-Gays” in his administration and a close network of friends - I mean, his theme song is “YMCA” for crying out loud!

Proverbs 10:9 He that walketh uprightly walketh surely: but he that perverteth his ways shall be known.

Fuentes is to be marked and avoided at all costs. He and his movement are sick.

But get ready to see and hear more of him. The other day, Trump was asked to give his thoughts on why Tucker interviewed Fuentes, and Trump basically gave Tucker his blessing. Trump said, “But if [Tucker] wants to do it, get the word out.”

Exit stage left Charlie Kirk, enter stage right Nick Fuentes.

The way I see it, the America First movement will be just another movement, another diversion to keep us divided, getting people to believe that things are healing and turning around, when in truth there is no revival and the country is on a razor’s edge ready to collapse; and when the plug is eventually pulled, they will let the dogs out so we can all kill each other in the process in what will be seen as a power grab, but it’s a plan for the elites to let us self-mutilate and cannibalize each other, while the technocratic slave state and borders and tokenized economy are built around us.

Colossians 2:4 And this I say, lest any man should beguile you with enticing words. Proverbs 12:26 The righteous is more excellent than his neighbour: but the way of the wicked seduceth them.

