Though President Donald Trump campaigned as mass-deportations, the likes of which that have never been seen before, the administration is nowhere near on pace to effectively carry out what many MAGA voters would view as mass deportations.

Per a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data reveals that since July 31st, 2025, ICE deported 145,419 illegal immigrants from its detention centers, peaking in June with a total of 27,970.

However, Disclose.tv noted that at the current pace, the Trump administration will deport1.1 million illegal over four years.

“The Trump administration’s Project Homecoming offers a $1,000 exit bonus and a plane ticket for self-deportation. Despite this, only 145,419 removals occurred in six months, with 38 percent of voluntary departures from the border, up from 20 percent under Biden,” Disclose added.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, said:

"More generally, there has been a significant increase in interior enforcement and in corresponding removals under Trump compared to the exact same period under Biden.

"Most notably, under Trump, ICE has removed nearly double the number of aliens with criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, which will result in safer communities across the country. Part of the reason for this has been the much greater engagement with state and local law enforcement agencies under Trump."

Interestingly enough, government data shows President Barack Obama deported more illegals than Trump did during his first term, and even President Joe Biden was executing similar numbers to Trump, save for 2021 and 2022. Based on the current trajectory from the currently reported data, per the most recent FOIA, Trump 2.0 is set to deport even fewer annually than the first time.

Reuters reported in 2023: “Trump struggled to ramp up deportations during his 2017-2021 presidency. When counting both immigration removals and faster “returns” to Mexico by U.S. border officials, Biden deported more immigrants in fiscal year 2023 than any Trump year, according to government data.”

ICE’s current deportation and self-deportation numbers may sound like a lot, and it relatively is, but it pales in comparison to the number of illegals dwelling inside the United States currently.

On the lowball end, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) claims there are around 16.8 illegal immigrants in the U.S. since March of this year.

But also in March, the Migration Policy Institute says there are around “47.8 million immigrants residing in the United States as of 2023, according to the latest American Community Survey (ACS) from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of them, nearly three-quarters were in the country legally as naturalized citizens, legal permanent residents (LPRs, also known as green-card holders), or holders of temporary visas.”

Pew Research Center says “In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States – the largest number ever recorded.”

The Associated Press reported last month that “There were 12.8 million green-card holders and 3.6 million people in the U.S. on temporary visas last year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.”

Others are reporting that there are upwards of approximately 50 million plus illegals in the United States.

Writing for The Gateway Pundit, Wayne Allyn Root and Retired U.S. Border Agent J.J. Carrell, reported:

The number is shocking, but it is based on factual truth. A Yale/MIT demographic study was released in 201[8]. This study’s data was run through an algorithm one million times and concluded there were 22 million illegal aliens inside our nation (before Biden took office).

Based on Border Agent JJ Carrell’s 24 years of experience on the border, and through extensive research, we believe the real number of illegal aliens allowed into America under Biden was 25 to 30 million.

So, it is a fact that as many as 50 million illegal aliens live in America. That equates to over one in six residents of the USA.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

Once again, the great magician President Donald Trump Drumpf has lied to the public and MAGA once again. MAGA diehards will tout these numbers as a success, but these are numbers are pathetic and laughable considering that this country has tens of millions of illegals in this country, on top of the tens of millions of visa holders living here, and realizing that evil leaders such as Obama and Biden carried out MORE deportations than Donald Duck.

Of course, the liberal legacy media plays it up to paint Trump as the next ‘tiny mustache man,’ while ignoring that their liberal Democrat superheroes did more in this regard than Trump ever did and probably ever will do. The false right vs. left paradigm to pit each other against one another to keep us divided must not go unmolested.

Proverbs 4:27 Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

And let’s not forget that Trump has repeatedly said that he will give amnesty to illegals and visa holders in the agriculture and hospitality sectors, which will cause more illegals to flock to those trades and jobs to avoid deportation while stealing more homeborn Americans’ jobs and salaries.

He is also bringing in 600,000 Chinese students to - by his own and Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s admission - to keep the college Ponzi money laundering scheme going.

Trump also backtracked on H-1Bs before he took office, claiming he’s always liked them and uses them, even though this is a departure from his first term when he rebuked the H-1B scheme.

Before being elected President for the first time, in March, 2016, Trump claimed H-1B is not about bringing in high-skilled talent, but referred to it as a “cheap labor program” used to displace American workers. Trump said in 2016:

“Megyn Kelly asked about highly-skilled immigration. The H-1B program is neither high-skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, for the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay. “I remain totally committed to eliminating rampant, widespread H-1B abuse and ending outrageous practices such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida when Americans were forced to train their foreign replacements. “I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program, and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions.”

After Trump affirmed his latest stance on the visa program, he was point-blank asked on December 31st why he changed his opinion. Trump claimed he did not change his tune.

“I didn’t change my mind I’ve always felt we have to have the most competent people in our country. We need competent people, we need smart people coming into our country, we need a lot of people coming in. We’re going to have jobs like we’ve never had before.”

You may recall in 2024 I covered the fake drama between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Biden over a little tiny razor wall to keep out illegals crossing the border. While a number of paid pundits and hacks were hyping this up, such as CIA Tucker Carlson who helped to perpetuate the narrative that Biden was acting as a tyrant (and Biden certainly is evil), a video came from a Texas resident showing that not even a mile down the road from the razor wall, the gates to Trump’s border wall were wide open with no security, allowing illegals to walk right across.

The guy filming said: “[…] That what we just saw does not matter, and they’re just getting you riled up because it’s election time. If a civil war breaks out it’s not because it’s something good to fight over, it is because it’s election time, because the news media is corrupt and you need to turn the TV off.”

It’s all a game, one big giant pantomime at our expense.

Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand. Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

I’ve said it many times that this nation is under a curse from God; the invasion of illegals, foreign labor and foreign investment, will not stop. It is written.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

