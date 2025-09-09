The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
8h

Yes, smoke and mirrors, that's all Trumpy has. If they get deported at the armed gate; then a 1/2 mile or so, an unmanned gate big enough for a semi to drive thru, right back into US..

My guess is they are paid illegals; they get deported out of US, go to next gate and come back in and go home, then rinse and repeat once or twice a month: there ya have it paid to go from country to country on governments dime

Yes, I just made this up; but nowadays nothing makes any sense anymore and if ya can thin it, they will do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
5h

No biometrics, bye-bye access.

08 Sep 2025

Vietnam CLOSES 85,000,000 bank accounts; submits to OECD power grab

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/vietnam-closes-85000000-bank-accounts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture