In the wake of nationwide and internet backlash following the death of Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minnesota, the Trump administration says they are rescinding mass-deportation operations and will follow a more “targeted” approach.

Border Czar Tom Homan, who also served under President Barack Obama as his border security czar, was dispatched to Minnesota where he revealed the administration’s plans for a “drawdown.”

"Based on the discussions I've had with the governor and the AG, we can start drawing down those resources... The agreements we have alone is going to cause a significant drawdown. So you're going to see a drawdown." "We will conduct targeted enforcement operations. Targeted. What we've done for decades."

President Trump also said that there was going to be a claw back during his rally at Iowa last week. "We're gonna de-escalate a little bit."

However, Trump then attempted to roll that back after Homan’s and Trump’s initial comments went viral. Speaking at a premier event for the movie about the First Lady called “Melania,” Trump was asked if there would be a drawdown, the President said no.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 14:28 In the multitude of people is the king's honour: but in the want of people is the destruction of the prince.

Go back to the start of 2025, and even before that during the transition period and on the campaign trail, and how we were constantly told the U.S. would embark on the largest mass-deportation program in history; and the MAGA crowd cheered and voted for it, and Tom Homan would come on Fox News to talk tough to reinforce Trump’s message.

Though I did not vote for Trump, and while I have been critical of ICE for a number of valid reasons, I have no issues at all with mass-deportations.

But, like everything else Trump says and does, it was a lie and a ruse.

I have repeatedly pointed out that under Trump 2.0 ICE has deported very few illegals, especially when you remove self-deportations for the equation then the numbers are laughable, whiles Obama blew Trump out of the water; and at this pace, even Biden is set to deport more people than Trump — by their own admitted numbers, by the way.

It is believed by a number of credible sources and academia that this country has well over 50 million illegals in the U.S.

Furthermore, this administration has done nothing to seriously tighten and close the loopholes with this country’s fraudulent visa programs, and instead implements taxes and Gold Cards that do not stop the problem; Trump has vowed to keep many of the illegals here, especially in the agricultural and hospitality sectors; he has lauded importing 600,000 Chinese students to keep the college Ponzi scheme alive; and his administration has lauded how they have granted record numbers of people legal citizenship.

So now the administration is really not going to deport people in any real massive numbers, if these latest statements are to be taken with any real seriousness.

Hypocrisy abounds. The Leftists are fuming even though their hero, their golden calf, Obama, blew Trump out of the water with deportation; and MAGA fell for it again, as Drumpf lied about something else and has done far worse than his predecessors in practically everything, and yet they still support this joker.

Just as the masters would want it: the native-born population is destroyed culturally, religiously, monetarily, morally, and the illegals are given everything as the cities burn to the ground.

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers. Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

