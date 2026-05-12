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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Even now many suffer a delusion regarding djt. He was born for such a time as this as he takes us to places we don't want to go. The proof of who and what he is about is crystal clear if only they could see. It's horrifying!

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
7h

Make Who Great Again???? Linking tomorrow as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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