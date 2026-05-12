President Donald Trump issued a proclamation last week calling for a national Sabbath Day celebration beginning on May 15th, as part of America’s 250th birthday and special recognition for Jewish American Heritage month; not just for Jewish Americans but for all Americans.

Proclaimed on May 4th, Trump and the White House issued the following statement (emphasis mine):

This Jewish American Heritage Month, we honor the countless contributions of Jewish Americans throughout our Nation’s 250 glorious years of independence, and we celebrate their unwavering commitment to the values that make our country great — faith, family, and freedom. In his letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1790, President George Washington beautifully said, “May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.” Since the earliest days of our Republic, Jewish Americans have helped build the cause of liberty and sustain the greatness of our Nation. Among them was the iconic Haym Salomon, an early supporter of the war for independence. As stories tell us, Salomon was instrumental in the success of our Continental Congress and Founding Fathers, and rallied support for freedom. He was a zealous advocate against tyranny, and even after imprisonment by the British Crown, he continued his work in defense of freedom. In the end, he gave everything to the success of the American Revolution. Like so many Jewish Americans who follow in his footsteps, Salomon’s legacy stands as a testament to the unshakable belief in the American promise. In the same letter to the Hebrew Congregation at Newport, President Washington proclaimed that the United States “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” Under my leadership, we are aggressively fighting the violence against Jewish Americans that increased under my predecessor, prosecuting hateful criminals to the fullest extent of the law, and working to end the scourge of anti-Semitism throughout our institutions, especially on college campuses. As President, I will never stop fighting to protect our birthright of religious freedom — a sacred right that continues to guide our Nation, drawing us closer to the Almighty each and every day. Throughout this historic year, we rejoice in the triumph of the American spirit and rededicate ourselves to the cause of liberty and justice for all. In special honor of 250 glorious years of American independence and on the weekend of Rededicate 250 — a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving — Jewish Americans are encouraged to observe a national Sabbath. From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great Nation. This day will recognize the sacred Jewish tradition of setting aside time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to the Almighty. This month, we celebrate the contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our way of life, we honor their role in shaping the story of our Nation, and we remember that religious devotion, learning, and service to others are enduring pillars of a thriving culture. Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come. NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 2026 as Jewish American Heritage Month. I call upon Americans to celebrate the heritage and contributions of Jewish Americans and to observe this month with appropriate programs, activities, and ceremonies. I further call on all Americans to celebrate their faith and freedom throughout this year, during this month, and especially on Shabbat to celebrate our 250th year. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fourth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-six, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth. -Donald J Trump

President made a near identical declaration last year around this same time, but did not recognize a national Sabbath.

Jewish and Israeli media all reported on this proclamation when it was announced.

Ynet News pointed out that this is is the first-ever nationally declared Sabbath in American history.

The Jerusalem Post added:

Former President George W. Bush announced that May would be considered Jewish American Heritage Month in 2006. Since then, annual proclamations have been made by presidents Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden.

Just days ago, a bipartisan US House of Representatives resolution recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month was introduced.

The House of Representatives now calls on elected officials and civil society leaders to counter antisemitism and educate the public on the contributions of the Jewish-American community. It also emphasizes the one million Jewish men and women who have served in the US armed forces since the nation’s founding.

“This celebration is also one of the most effective ways to combat rising antisemitism, as Jews and non-Jews alike come to learn about all the amazing Jewish men and women who played critical roles to advance the American experiment over the past 250 years, including those who defended our nation in the military,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who led the resolution.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement has called on individual municipalities to recognize Jewish American Heritage Month. Last year, more than 200 municipalities did so. This forms part of CAM’s broader mission to equip municipal leaders with the knowledge, networks, and tools to combat antisemitism and support Jewish life in their cities.

The timing of this national Sabbath is not random: it is referred to and regarded as “Shabbat erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan;” which refers to when the Jews who escaped Egypt first arrived at the Mount Sinai, quoting Shemot 19:1 (the book of Exodus) — “In the third month, when the children of Israel were gone forth out of the land of Egypt, the same day came they into the wilderness of Sinai” (KJB).

“And Jewish Tradition teaches us that this entry into a Covenant with G-d by the Jewish People, approximately six hundred years after the Covenant at Sinai, occurred on Rosh Chodesh Sivan,” according to Orthodox Union.

Orthodox Union also references a rededication of this under king Asa in Divrei HaYamim (2 Chronicles 15:9-12); which states (read the whole chapter for proper context here): 2 Chronicles 15:10 “So they gathered themselves together at Jerusalem in the third month, in the fifteenth year of the reign of Asa. [11] And they offered unto the LORD the same time, of the spoil which they had brought, seven hundred oxen and seven thousand sheep. [12] And they entered into a covenant to seek the LORD God of their fathers with all their heart and with all their soul; [13] That whosoever would not seek the LORD God of Israel should be put to death, whether small or great, whether man or woman.” 👀

Moreover, Chabad.org, a sect of Judaism that believes in and promotes the 7 Noahide Laws, notes that practice has it roots in the Talmud; and that this particular time of the year is also recognized as an international celebration of the Sabbath. The organization wrote:

Providentially, the national Shabbat will take place on the weekend when Jews around the world will read the Torah portion of Bamidbar, which precedes the holiday of Shavuot. Forty years ago, on Shabbat Bamidbar 5746 (June 7, 1986), the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, suggested this particular Shabbat to be a global Shabbat achdut, or Shabbat of Unity. Shavuot marks G‑d’s giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Sinai. Then, the master commentator Rashi wrote, the Jewish people accepted the Torah “as one man with one heart.” What better way to prepare for the giving of the Torah on Shavuot, the Rebbe pointed out, then Jews of all backgrounds once again uniting in a spirit of love in the days preceding the holiday?

“Loving your neighbor as yourself is not sufficient, if the friend remains a separate entity to whom you show your love,” the Rebbe explained at the time. “There must be a unity which unites all Jews to be part of one great body; when each limb views the other as part of itself.”

Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Houston and YJP Houston, welcomed the “Shabbat 250” initiative.

“Keeping Shabbat is always a beautiful and important thing,” he said. “It is taught that if the Jewish people only kept two Shabbats, Moshiach would be here — and the time for that has already come. Shabbat 250, in honor of America’s 250th birthday, is a beautiful idea. It’s the perfect opportunity to unplug and connect with G‑d, your family, and your community in a real and meaningful way.”

Ynet news added:

The announcement of the initiative was immediately welcomed by major Orthodox Jewish organizations. Agudath Israel of America, a Haredi Orthodox organization, quickly issued an official statement of support and called on the broader public to take part in the initiative. The organization stressed that the occasion offers a special opportunity to honor the historic role of the United States as “a haven of religious freedom.” It said that “the basic obligation of hakaras hatov (gratitude), recognizing and appreciating the incredible good of our host nation, is a fundamental principle worthy of national public acknowledgement.”

The statement added that: “We thank President Trump for recognizing the important role of the Jewish people and Shabbos in the history of the United States.”

As referenced in the White House statement and Chabad.org, “Rededicate 250” or Shabbat 250,” is an ecumenical event featuring Jews, Catholics and Evangelicals, that will take on May 17th following the conclusion of the Sabbath at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to the official government Freedom 250 website:

The National Mall will be the scene of a historic gathering as Americans of every background across the country prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God. From morning fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol to an evening filled with music anchored at the main stage on 12th Street, Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250. This is more than an event — it is a once in a lifetime national moment.

There will be three pillars during the event:

Pillar I — The Miracles that Made Us: A reflection on God’s providence throughout 250 years, honoring the faith that inspired America’s founders and has carried us forward in every generation since.

Pillar II — The Miracles Still in Our Midst: Personal testimonies of God’s healing in our lives and in our land.

Pillar III — A New Birth of Faith and Freedom: A collective expression of gratitude for 250 years of freedom — and a unified moment of rededication asking for God’s blessing, guidance, and grace for the next 250.

Featured politicians include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and others.

The faith speakers are many, of which includes Paula White, Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office.

This past Easter, White compared Trump to Jesus Christ.

“And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our lord and savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you. “God always had a plan. On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell and the grave. Because he rose we all know we can rise, and, sir, because of his resurrection you rose up. Because he was victorious, you were victorious. And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this: because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hand to.”

White’s remarks were clipped and posted by the White House, but were later removed from its accounts.

Along with White, some of the speakers from that Easter prayer breakfast will also be in attendance, including Reverend Franklin Graham, Catholic Bishop Robert Barron, and Southern Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress.

Also speaking will be Timothy Dolan, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of New York; televangelist Jentezen Franklin; Jonathan Falwell (son of televangelist Jerry Falwell); Gordon P. Robertson, Chancellor of Regent University and President of Christian Broadcasting Network; Lorenzo Sewell, a Detroit pastor that held prayer at Trump’s Inauguration in 2025; Lou Engles, a prominent pastor and author in the New Apostolic Reformation (Seven Mountain Mandate); Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, Senior Rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel in New York City; Jonathan Roumie, the Catholic actor who portrays Jesus in the show The Chosen, and portrayed the hippie Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 movie Jesus Revolution; Sadie Robertson Huff, author and speaker from the hit show Duck Dynasty; and many others.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

To get several things out of the way:

Colossians 2:13 And you, being dead in your sins and the uncircumcision of your flesh, hath he quickened together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses; [14] Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; [15] And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. [16] Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days: [17] Which are a shadow of things to come; but the body is of Christ.

True Christians are not obligated to keep or worry about the sabbath, as the body of believers is of Christ. These things are done away with in the gospel of the grace of God and nailed to the cross; and in the dispensation of grace, preached primarily to the Gentiles, the sabbath is of no importance to us (see Romans 14 and the book of Galatians), but eventually returns in the time of Jacob’s trouble (falsely so-called the “Great Tribulation” — Jeremiah 30; Matthew 24), and more specifically during the Millennial kingdom and reign of Jesus Christ, along with temple sacrifices, feast days, etc. (Ezekiel 40-48).

The discussion between the apostles and disciples in Acts 15 really lays it down as well.

Acts 15:1 And certain men which came down from Judaea taught the brethren, and said, Except ye be circumcised after the manner of Moses, ye cannot be saved. [2] When therefore Paul and Barnabas had no small dissension and disputation with them, they determined that Paul and Barnabas, and certain other of them, should go up to Jerusalem unto the apostles and elders about this question. [5] But there rose up certain of the sect of the Pharisees which believed, saying, That it was needful to circumcise them, and to command them to keep the law of Moses. [10] Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear? [11] But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved, even as they. [19] Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: [20] But that we write unto them, that they abstain from pollutions of idols, and from fornication, and from things strangled, and from blood. [21] For Moses of old time hath in every city them that preach him, being read in the synagogues every sabbath day. [24] Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment: [28] For it seemed good to the Holy Ghost, and to us, to lay upon you no greater burden than these necessary things; [29] That ye abstain from meats offered to idols, and from blood, and from things strangled, and from fornication: from which if ye keep yourselves, ye shall do well. Fare ye well.

With this in mind —

For Trump to do this is very significant. Once again, we were told for years by “professing Christians” that Trump is God’s anointed child and is a strong Christian who believes in Christian principles, and despite the glaringly obvious that the dead opposite was true, here we are once again shown and reminded that Trump is anything but.

I’ve talked about this several times before, and I will go into more detail in future articles, but Trump is a converted Talmudic, Kabbalistic Jew, and you were not supposed to notice; but clearly these Talmudists believe they are truly in the driver’s seat because they have become quite emboldened and are more openly flexing their beliefs in public, but also influencing and enforcing policies shifts. I talked about this in my interview with Daniel Fournier last month:

What Trump did sets a dangerous precedent for state religion, and when and how to worship. Remember (!): his son Eric last year openly stated that his family is “Saving Christianity” and “Saving God.”

“Believe me, if he wasn’t heaven bound, he wouldn’t have been alive after Butler. If he wasn’t heaven bound, that flag wouldn’t have folded up like a perfect angel right above his head. “Look how much better humanity and our world is. You know, we’re saving Christianity. We’re saving God. We’re saving the family unit. We’re saving this nation.”

You have to remember that these people are here to enact massive change; and their definition of God and Christianity aligns with Kabbalism. So when we see the language used about “rededication” and a call to “all” Americans, and we see all these ecumenical false teachers at this rededication event, they are presenting a new religion, a new “Christianity” that is more Judaic and Talmudic than anything the New Testament or the apostle Paul preached as the selected apostle to the Gentiles.

Per Chabad.org, those seven laws are:

Do not profane G‑d’s Oneness in any way.

Acknowledge that there is a single G‑d who cares about what we are doing and desires that we take care of His world. Do not curse your Creator.

No matter how angry you may be, do not take it out verbally against your Creator. Do not murder.

The value of human life cannot be measured. To destroy a single human life is to destroy the entire world—because, for that person, the world has ceased to exist. It follows that by sustaining a single human life, you are sustaining an entire universe. Do not eat a limb of a still-living animal.

Respect the life of all G‑d’s creatures. As intelligent beings, we have a duty not to cause undue pain to other creatures. Do not steal.

Whatever benefits you receive in this world, make sure that none of them are at the unfair expense of someone else. Harness and channel the human libido.

Incest, adultery, and homosexual relations are forbidden.

The family unit is the foundation of human society. Sexuality is the fountain of life and so nothing is more holy than the sexual act. So, too, when abused, nothing can be more debasing and destructive to the human being. Establish courts of law and ensure justice in our world.

With every small act of justice, we are restoring harmony to our world, synchronizing it with a supernal order. That is why we must keep the laws established by our government for the country’s stability and harmony.

To prove that what Trump is doing sets a dangerous precedent and how this is leading to wider and more public implementation of the Noahide Laws, The Times of Israel recently published an article that made several important statements.

Author David Nekrutman said the proclamation and Rededicate 250 “marks a significant departure from standard executive practice, integrating a specific Jewish religious observance into the formal framework of the nation’s 250th anniversary.” He went on to say:

“By using religiously specific language—noting the observance should last from “sundown to nightfall”—the administration has uniquely mirrored the Jewish halakhic (Jewish law) definition of the Sabbath within an official state document. “It is a profound gesture, recognizing the deep spiritual and historical ties between the Jewish people and the American project. I couldn’t agree more with the sentiment. However, if we are to truly honor the essence of the Sabbath and the spirit of this milestone, that celebration must extend its reach. This Sabbath should not just be a Jewish event; it should be a clarion call to non-Jews across the nation.”

Notice the universalistic, Noahide language being used. Notice how this event is explicitly blending religious practices, that of the Jewish and Talmudic religion, into the U.S. federal government.

Not that long ago, Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire — who, with Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, prayed over deceased Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in 2024, who many in the Chabad-Lubavitch movement believe to be their Messiah who will rise from the dead — publicly promoted the Noahide Laws in March, claiming one does not have to convert to Judaism to practice or officially be apart of the Jewish faith.

He didn’t give all the details, of course, as Chabad and the Talmud grants permissible lying — which I’ll talk more about what he leaves out in a moment.

Returning to the TOI article, Nekrutman writes (emphasis his):

“This inclusivity is not merely a historical footnote; it is a prophetic vision for the future. The prophet Isaiah took this further, envisioning a day when the Sabbath would transcend tribal boundaries. In Isaiah 66:23, he proclaims: “From New Moon to New Moon, from Shabbat to Shabbat, all flesh will worship Me, says The Eternal.” For a book that begins by rebuking Israel for a hollow observance of the Sabbath (1:13), it ends with a revolutionary, universal vision: Jews and non-Jews together celebrating the ultimate redemptive Shabbat.”

Again, it is important to note this because notice how he is laying down the idea that everyone, the Gentiles included, will come to worship on the Sabbath. But again, this confirms what I noted earlier in Colossians 2:16-17, that while it is true that the sabbath and the feast days and new moons will return in the millennial kingdom — ruled by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the throne in Jerusalem (!) — that is not for the Christian today, that has been put off. However, going back to Acts 15, we are also reminded of this:

Acts 15:12 Then all the multitude kept silence, and gave audience to Barnabas and Paul, declaring what miracles and wonders God had wrought among the Gentiles by them. [13] And after they had held their peace, James answered, saying, Men and brethren, hearken unto me: [14] Simeon hath declared how God at the first did visit the Gentiles, to take out of them a people for his name. [15] And to this agree the words of the prophets; as it is written, [16] After this I will return, and will build again the tabernacle of David, which is fallen down; and I will build again the ruins thereof, and I will set it up: [17] That the residue of men might seek after the Lord, and all the Gentiles, upon whom my name is called, saith the Lord, who doeth all these things. [18] Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world. [19] Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: […]

See how the thing works? This takes place after the time of Jacob’s trouble (“the tribulation,” falsely so-called), and then the remnants of Jews and Gentiles that make it out of the time period enter into that millennial kingdom worshipping Jesus Christ. The Jews don’t understand that.

They, as Jesus said, “And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven — [which is always a reference to the physical kingdom of earth in Jerusalem (Matthew 5:33-37) — suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force” (Matthew 11:12).

This aligns with the parable of the tenets in the vineyard in Matthew 21:33-46; Mark 12:1:11; Luke 20:9-18 on the religious Jewish leaders who are bent on claiming on the Lord’s physical inheritance for themselves, and by extension controlling the governments for themselves (Zephaniah 2:15).

Consider this: Both Isaiah 2:1-5 and Micah 4:1-3 prophesy of the day when the nations and all the peoples of the world, both Jew and Gentile, who will worship before the throne of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, and the nations will no more be at war (see Isaiah 66:23). What is interesting about that is one of those verses is etched into one of the walls of the United Nations building. Isaiah 2:4 etched in the wall says, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

The problem is they left out the first part of that verse: “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” Who’s the he? THE LORD JESUS CHRIST.

Do you not find it rather curious that the UN, which aims to destroy the world via global communism and weaken those nations to a point where everything about them is ruined, would have that verse there removing the Lord’s inheritance? Perhaps I have put together a few pieces to the puzzle for you…

So once again, returning to the TOI article, the author attempts to appeal “to our shared spiritual heritage,” he says, and argues that the United States is not held together by the Constitution, but by a spiritual and social covenant underpinned by understanding the Torah. “The Preamble’s iconic opening, ‘We the People of the United States,’ is far more than the preamble to a legal contract—it is the formal signature of a social covenant,” he claims. In other words, our rights are tethered to Old Testament and Talmudic interpretations rather than to legal civil liberties. “A covenant is about identity and collective responsibility,” he adds.

Nekrutman tries to tie it all back together by saying that it is incumbent upon Gentile Americans to worship at this sabbath.

“As we approach this milestone, we must realize that the preservation of this covenant is a duty shared by every citizen. Next Shabbat should mark more than just a 250-year-old memory. It should be a celebration of “responsible freedom.” It is an opportunity for all Americans—Jew and non-Jew alike—to “stand in the gap” for one another. It is a moment to commit to rebuilding communities on the margins and strengthening the American family. “This burden does not rest solely on the shoulders of the government. It also rests on the citizens of the country. We should look to the Book of Deuteronomy for our blueprint: “Gather the whole nation together—the men, the women, the children… and read to them this Torah.” “So, yes, Mr. President, let the Jewish people lead the way next Shabbat. But let the doors of the synagogue and the hearts of the faithful be open to all. Let us use this “appointed time” to renew the American covenant, ensuring that for the next 250 years, we remain a nation that seeks to be a light to the world.”

See that? “Responsible freedom.” It’s no longer personal and private faith, it’s corporal and national, it must become more Jewish.

But Paul rebukes such fables and fantasies:

Galatians 2:11 But when Peter was come to Antioch, I withstood him to the face, because he was to be blamed. [12] For before that certain came from James, he did eat with the Gentiles: but when they were come, he withdrew and separated himself, fearing them which were of the circumcision. [13] And the other Jews dissembled likewise with him; insomuch that Barnabas also was carried away with their dissimulation. [14] But when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews? [15] We who are Jews by nature, and not sinners of the Gentiles, [16] Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified. Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

When it boils right down to it, in the context of Noahide law, it involves suppression and subjection. It starts lovey-dovey, tolerant, equitable, ecumenical; and then once they real you in then they tell you the real price of eating. It’s starts inclusive, then it turns legalistic and dogmatic very fast.

Going back to what Shapiro said, or I should have said in what he didn’t say, is that Noahide Laws also leave room for the death penalty for disobedience. They seek to establish international criminal courts, and a blasphemy against God can result in execution.

Again, note the language Shapiro uses when he tries to entice Christians into believing that they share similar values (read the archived articles here):

See how they do it? It’s inclusive until it isn’t; and once this particular crowd of people — central banks, globalist front organizations, the Jesuits, other puppet governments, and the Talmudists and Kabbalists — exacts even more control than they already have, then they tighten their grip.

That’s why earlier when I quoted Orthodox Union, they did not want to give the full passage from 2 Chronicles 15:9-13 because 13 had a death penalty affixed to it for those who did not participate in keeping the rededication of that sabbath.

The same undercurrent logic, I believe, is seen in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Project Esther to suppress any criticism of Israel and so-called “antisemitism” online, the TikTok deal being an explicit example he cited. But what happened in the book of Esther? Gentile conspirators were killed, and many others converted to Jewish proselytes.

Esther 8:17 And in every province, and in every city, whithersoever the king's commandment and his decree came, the Jews had joy and gladness, a feast and a good day. And many of the people of the land became Jews; for the fear of the Jews fell upon them.

I know this is all a lot to take in for a post about Trump declaring a national sabbath, but I wanted to be thorough so you understand what is really going on and where it is going.

The fact is Trump is a converted Kabbalist Jew. In a 2015 interview with the Washington Post, he gave an office tour when he began campaigning, and he immediately pointed to the Tree of Life award he received in 1983, the highest humanitarian award presented by the Jewish National Fund-USA; a group that helped establish land grants for the foundation of the modern state of Israel. Only a handful of people have gotten this award.

Trump flashed the ‘666’ hand signal and said that that award represents “everything that I stand for.” He told you who he was back then…

Now you know why some of those people erected a golden idol of Trump…

All this is to say that Trump, like other Western nations, are subtly introducing Noahide Laws, whether it is through increasingly criminalizing and widening the scope of antisemitism, to introducing a national sabbath — the first one ever in the history of the United States. Guess we’ll call it a national curse:

Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them. [11] But that no man is justified by the law in the sight of God, it is evident: for, The just shall live by faith. [12] And the law is not of faith: but, The man that doeth them shall live in them. [13] Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE