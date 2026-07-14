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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
1h

◄ Matthew 23:15 ►

Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one

proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.

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Carol's avatar
Carol
20m

Colossians 2:9

King James Version

For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily.

Why is Jesus Christ the "fullness of the Godhead bodily?"

1 John 5:7-9

KJV.

For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one

(Jesus is the Word.)

John 1:14

KJV.

"And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth."

(Jesus is the Word made flesh.)

John 14:28

KJV.

Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

(The Father is greater than the Son.)

John 14:7-12

KJV.

If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him.

Philip saith unto him, Lord, show us the Father, and it sufficeth us.

Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father?

Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.

Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works' sake.

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

(Jesus is in the Father.)

John 14:26

KJV.

But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.

(The Father sends us the Holy Spirit.)

John 15:1-5

KJV.

I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman.

Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit.

Now ye are clean through the word which I have spoken unto you Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot hear fruit of itself except it abide the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.

I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.

(We abide in Jesus via the Holy Spirit.)

John 17:20-25

KJV.

Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;

That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.

And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:

I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me.

Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.

O righteous Father, the world hath not known thee: but I have known thee, and these have known that thou hast sent me.

Jesus is the fullness of the Godhead bodily because He's in the Father and We are in Him. Father, Word (Son) and Holy Spirit. He was made flesh-therefore He is the Godhead bodily which embodies Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

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