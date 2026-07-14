In recent months on The WinePress we have been increasingly detailing the insertion of international Noahide Laws around the world, very subtly and very covertly; a new system of laws that would establish international courts of justice while also condemning and punishing blasphemy, which would include a professed faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and God.

The Noahide Laws are seven laws that Rabbis, according to the Talmud, and those who have converted as Jewish proselytes and Noahides, are laws that every person is obligated to obey in order to share a righteous future together in the world that is to come, they say.

These laws include:

THE SEVEN NOAHIDE LAWS

1 Not to worship idols

Not to worship idols is derived from the verse “Anyone who sacrifices to any god other than Adonai must be destroyed” (Exodus 22:20). 2 Not to curse G-d

Not to to curse G-d is derived from the verse “‘Anyone who curses their God will be held responsible; anyone who blasphemes the name of Adonai is to be put to death” (Leviticus 24:15-16). 3 Not to commit murder

“If anyone sheds human blood, the person’s blood will also be shed…” (Genesis 9:6). 4 Not to commit sexual immorality

Not to commit sexual immorality is derived from the verse “For all these abominations were done by the people who lived in the land before you” (Leviticus 18:27). 5 Not to steal

Not to steal is derived from the story of Joseph: “If you find the cup with anyone of your servants, let him die” (Genesis 44:9). 6 Not to eat flesh torn from a living animal

Not to eat flesh torn from a living animal is derived from the verse “Only you must never eat any flesh with its lifeblood in it” (Genesis 9:4) 7 To establish courts of justice

A commandment to establish courts of justice is derived from the story of Shehem and Dinah (Genesis 34:26)

I am not going to get much more in depth regarding these laws and their implications, as I have already described in previous reports.

Last month, I wrote in detail how beginning later this November, the Noahide World Center in Jerusalem will host its first-ever International Congress of Noahides, and will be officially recognized by the Israeli government, laying the groundwork for what this sect of Jews seeks to implement around the world.

For more details on this, be sure to read these reports if you have not done so before to have a better understanding as to what is going on.

As I have continued to research into these Noahide Laws and their implementation we are witnessing take place around the world, I have been watching some videos produced by the Noahide World Center (NWC) and what some of these rabbis have described their own beliefs.

In 2011, the NWC published a series of introductory videos by Rabbi Chaim Richman. One video in particular expounded on these seven ‘universal’ laws that we are told that we need to accept.

Now, if you remember in my previous articles about these Noahide Laws, you will recall how I pointed out that the way these laws are presented are done so in a very patronizing and ecumenical fashion; so broad, simple and vague, that on the surface level, of course, who wouldn’t disagree with them, right?

Well, that’s how they get you: reel you in, then tell you the real price of eating.

As I explained, it starts out with seven, then those seven take on much more meaning as the Noahide system really is about making gentiles, goy, more Jewish-like, Torah observant, obedient to what the rabbis say from the Talmud, to follow the mystical and sorcery practices taught in Kabbalah (and its off-shoot Theosophy).

This is what Richman reveals in his video. If you listen to him speak in this video, note how meek and soft-spoken he presents himself. He wants you to listen to him and feel entreated. But in his own words, Richman reveals there is more to it than just the 7 laws:

“So, we’re talking about the seven Mitzvot, and everybody knows that God made this covenant with all of humanity before the covenant of the 613 commandments with Israel, that there are seven universal laws that apply to all of humanity. And one of the things that we learn is that these seven laws are not so simple. “[…] But what it comes out to actually when we begin to delve into this topic in the spirit of Torah and in the spirit of sincere Torah study, in the in the Jewish manner of really wanting to make sure that in every fiber of our being we are fulfilling the raton, the will of God, we begin to discover that these seven laws have so many different layers of application and meaning. “So that even the most minimalistic opinions amongst the sages as to what these what the barest obligations are for the Noahides might reveal that there are actually tens of laws that kind of emanate from the basic outline of the seven. And this is a topic unto itself.”

See? They reel you in with seven broadly defined rules and then as it turns out, ‘Oh, by the way, you have to do all this other stuff, more than what we originally told you, and if you don’t obey, then we’re going to have problems…’

He goes on to say that by instituting these laws around the world, spreading their message to ignorant goy, —

“We can bring a level of blessing into the world, we can bind ourselves, as it were, to the side of good in the world to positivity And we can actually elevate human existence to a level of divine purpose. That’s what the mitzvot are all about. “Well, all of creation and all of the nations and every living soul is firmly implanted in the Torah as and rooted there. So the idea being that these seven laws are, again, a very basic and minimal requirement for everyone no matter what.”

“Elevate human existence to a level of divine purpose” — It’s called Kabbalah and Theosophy, and the tree of life. So when Richman refers to there being “tens of laws” embedded in the original seven, that’s what he is in part referring to.

I am not going to get into all the deeper meanings of Kabbalah for now, I’ll save that for future posts, but this is what Richman is referring to.

The NWC has another video with Richman speaking called “The Meaning of the Chosen People and What is a Goy” (oh boy); and it goes about as you might think it would go: they’re privileged, we’re better than you, so we’ll condescend to you, just a little, and they’ll tell you how to behave. He didn't say it as crass as that, but we have to read between the lines a bit.

“What it really is all about to be the chosen people, it’s not about that we’re the best pediatricians or Wall Street brokers or film producers in the world. We happen to be that, but that’s just a coincidence, maybe; “What it really means that God chose the Jewish people is that he chose Israel to be the vessel through which he manifests his existence and his will and his will throughout the whole saga of human history. “[…] What does it really mean to be the chosen people? It's not about the frequent flyer club. It's about taking responsibility for the entire world. And that's the bottom line. And that's what it really means when God says that we are chosen.” “And this is really the whole idea of what the Jewish people are supposed to be doing in this world. I'm not saying that we always do it that successfully. I'm not saying that we're doing such a great job all the time. But if we grow up, that's exactly what it is that we're doing in this world. And the fact is that we have done it. That we are bringing the presence of God into the world.”

They are preeminent above us all, don’t you know? He made sure to remind us of their preeminence and entitlement with how they have risen to all these key positions in society. He didn’t even bother to explain what a goy is to them. I suppose the implication being they are supreme and everyone else is beneath their feet.

This corroborates though with what I noted in my previous posts about the Noahide Laws, as Rabbi Dr. Yitzchok Breitowitz explaining the Noahide Laws in a video produced by the Jewish Learning Center: “It’s not Jews telling non-Jews what to do, it’s God telling human beings what to do […] The Jewish people as the priestly class of people, sort of speak of humanity, we’re given the mission of bringing God into the world […].” He also references how there are non-Jews who have converted and spread the Noahide teachings, and have “become in effect the rabbis for the Gentiles, and that is actually a legitimate and proper role for them to play.”

But if you want to know what these rabbis really think about us goy, when they are not trying to gloss-up their self-righteous and esoteric religion, then listen to what Rabbi Richman said on his podcast, talking to a converted Noahide, two days after the October 7th, 2023, attacks by Hamas in Israel, he had this outburst:

“I think that people don’t really understand the mentality that we’re dealing with. I think they don’t really understand who, if you can call them people, who they really are, whether you like Jews, you don’t like Jews, you think Zionists are evil banding around these these tired expressions, you have to understand what what’s going on here in Israel is — “I’ve always said this but now it’s clearer than ever that it will determine the fate of all humanity. “I just want to say this to our Christian friends, you know, just to call it as it is and say it straight out, you know? You guys are worshiping one Jew. That’s a mistake: you should be worshiping every single one of us, because we all die for your sins every single day, and that’s exactly what’s going on here. “We’re all God’s firstborn, we’re dying for your sins right now, because the Jewish people in the land of Israel are the bulwark against the Orcs! Okay? The Orcs are coming not to a theater near you, but to your home!”

Good grief…

And they wonder why people hate them…

That’s what these people really believe. And remember: this same rabbi has a number of instructional videos produced by the Noahide World Center, trying to entice you that being a Noahide is a good thing and they are the “chosen ones” to bring global enlightenment — this is what they really believe: that they have a Jehovah complex, and you have to worship them because they are dying and atoning for our sins against “the orcs,” whatever in the world those people are! Remember this as these people, these politicians, these media whores, these pastors in many church buildings today, will attempt to beguile you into unwittingly accepting Noahide Laws.

Oh, but we’re the ones guilty of blasphemy for worshipping Jesus as Lord and God alone? I didn’t know Jews atoning for our sins was in the Torah (it’s not, obviously).

But what saith the scriptures?

Such answers from these rabbis again confirm their raw, unfettered arrogance and self-righteousness, according to the word of God:

Romans 2:17 Behold, thou art called a Jew, and restest in the law, and makest thy boast of God, [18] And knowest his will, and approvest the things that are more excellent, being instructed out of the law; [19] And art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light of them which are in darkness, [20] An instructor of the foolish, a teacher of babes, which hast the form of knowledge and of the truth in the law. [21] Thou therefore which teachest another, teachest thou not thyself? thou that preachest a man should not steal, dost thou steal? [22] Thou that sayest a man should not commit adultery, dost thou commit adultery? thou that abhorrest idols, dost thou commit sacrilege? [23] Thou that makest thy boast of the law, through breaking the law dishonourest thou God? [24] For the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles through you, as it is written.

What’s fascinating is that we see a veiled reference to this blasphemy and belief of some Jews trying to pass along generational curses, that the children bear punishment for the sins of the fathers.

Ezekiel 18:1 The word of the LORD came unto me again, saying, [2] What mean ye, that ye use this proverb concerning the land of Israel, saying, The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children's teeth are set on edge? [3] As I live, saith the Lord GOD, ye shall not have occasion any more to use this proverb in Israel. [19] Yet say ye, Why? doth not the son bear the iniquity of the father? When the son hath done that which is lawful and right, and hath kept all my statutes, and hath done them, he shall surely live. Jeremiah 31:27 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will sow the house of Israel and the house of Judah with the seed of man, and with the seed of beast. [28] And it shall come to pass, that like as I have watched over them, to pluck up, and to break down, and to throw down, and to destroy, and to afflict; so will I watch over them, to build, and to plant, saith the LORD. [29] In those days they shall say no more, The fathers have eaten a sour grape, and the children's teeth are set on edge. [30] But every one shall die for his own iniquity: every man that eateth the sour grape, his teeth shall be set on edge.

Though, ironically, official Jewish teaching is that a person cannot die for the sins of another, according to WhatJewsBelieve.org. And despite the fact that they acknowledge the false proverb of the sour grapes as being invalid and will be refuted prophetically in the future, they still say:

“No one can die to atone for the sins of another.” “This is why Jews do not believe there was any redemptive power at all in Jesus’ death. Such a belief is unbiblical; it has no basis in the sacred text and no justification in Jewish theology. This doctrine can be seen as an invention for the sake of post-event rationalization, in other words, to give meaning and purpose to the crucifixion after the fact.”

But this is WRONG.

As Jehovah God declared in the book of Exodus:

Exodus 34:6 And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth, Exodus 34:7 Keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clear the guilty; visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children, and upon the children's children, unto the third and to the fourth generation.

The sacrifices under the Levitical and Deuteronic law covered sins, but they were not taken away, and so no under the law was or could be redeemed.

However, in that same Torah where these Jews say no one can pay for another man’s sins, we have this reference:

Genesis 22:6 And Abraham took the wood of the burnt offering, and laid it upon Isaac his son; and he took the fire in his hand, and a knife; and they went both of them together. [7] And Isaac spake unto Abraham his father, and said, My father: and he said, Here am I, my son. And he said, Behold the fire and the wood: but where is the lamb for a burnt offering? [8] And Abraham said, My son, God will provide HIMSELF a lamb for a burnt offering: so they went both of them together.

This passage is very key, and it is something I go into detail in my book “The Lord Of Glory: The Detailed Guide To Who God Is.” The verse does not say God will provide [for] himself, like so many of the modern translations insert, but that “God will provide himself a lamb;” himself physically as a burnt sin offering. And this was accomplished when the Father sent his Son, Jesus Christ, as that voluntary sacrificial offer to pay for the sin of man when God gave himself as a lamb.

John 1:29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world. Romans 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh: [4] That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. John 6:51 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live for ever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world. Isaiah 53:4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. [5] But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. [10] Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand. [11] He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities. [12] Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.

Of course, these rabbis have to jump through hoops to explain away Isaiah 53 as it is unmistakably referring to the Son of God dying for the sins of mankind and bearing our iniquities; yet they say, “No one can die to atone for the sins of another.” Then explain THAT passage, please!

If you recall from my previous posts about the Noahide Laws, Rabbi Breitowitz states that Christians (in the broad sense) are idolators for believing in Jesus, primarily because of the trinity and because “they assign a physical body to the divinity.” Of course, that one God does have a physical body, which is the Son of God, Jesus Christ; “For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily” (Colossians 2:9).

If you want to learn about the Godhead and who Jesus Christ the Son of God is, I encourage you to check out my book as I go into immense and lengthy detail covering the scriptures such as the ones I just listed, and many, many more.

But the bottom line is this:

Hebrews 10:1 For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect. [2] For then would they not have ceased to be offered? because that the worshippers once purged should have had no more conscience of sins. [3] But in those sacrifices there is a remembrance again made of sins every year. [4] For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins. [5] Wherefore when he cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me: [6] In burnt offerings and sacrifices for sin thou hast had no pleasure. [7] Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.

[8] Above when he said, Sacrifice and offering and burnt offerings and offering for sin thou wouldest not, neither hadst pleasure therein; which are offered by the law; [9] Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second. [10] By the which will we are sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all. [11] And every priest standeth daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins: [12] But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God; [13] From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool. [14] For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, the Lord of Glory, was the fulfillment of the law by the sacrifice of himself; by “Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross” (Colossians 2:14); and, “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him” (2 Corinthians 5:21).

Even though no man alive ever has or ever will keep the law sinlessly, outside of Jesus Christ, these wicked rabbis, these kabbalists, come along and try to shoehorn a myriad of other fictitious rules, oral traditions and sorcery onto everyone else.

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies. [13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

In Jeremiah 24, God gave Jeremiah a vision of two baskets full of figs representing Israel; [2] “One basket had very good figs, even like the figs that are first ripe: and the other basket had very naughty figs, which could not be eaten, they were so bad. [3] Then said the LORD unto me, What seest thou, Jeremiah? And I said, Figs; the good figs, very good; and the evil, very evil, that cannot be eaten, they are so evil.” These rabbis, these kabbalists, are the evil figs that “are so evil

Indeed, the wrath of God is on anyone who openly denies Jesus Christ, let alone some filthy rabbi who says he and his kin are dying for our sins daily. Reprehensible, blasphemous.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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