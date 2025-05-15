The WinePress News

John Shaphat
32m

The ID # of Socialism’s Security System is actually, the insidious digital-mark of the Marxist UN Beast system (is the malignant underpinnings of it’s evolutionary Orwellian ‘Digital Age’). One must understand, that for over ninety years, the identification number of the Beast’s eugenic technology has successfully been implemented into the hands and foreheads of the digitally-marked (SS#) chattel that are happily held captive and enslaved within the Global Village’s Socialistic Security System. The digital mark of the Beast is not limited or in need of a futuristic dainty microchip that is embedded in the hand-held smart credit card. Having Socialism’s Security Number seared into your forehead’s consciousness and brain’s memory – just as the KJB predicted as well, and there will be plenty of foolish virgins from Christ’s Bride who will compliantly submit to the internet of the Beast’s corporate Socially Secured body.

Autumn Bauer
1h

The internet of bodies

