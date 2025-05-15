The following report was first published on June 3rd, 2022, on winepressnews.com:

During the 2022 World Economic Forum summit meeting in Davos last week, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said that smartphone technology will be hardwired into people’s bodies by 2030, made possible by 6G.

While 5G gets most of the attention right now, tech giants and investors have already been looking into the future to 6G.

In 6G, mankind merges with the machine, becoming a cyborg in an autonomous city and constant interconnectivity to the grid and internet, along with a slew of other things as well.

6G’s role was also noted in The WP’s report, “Agenda 2030: You’ll Own Nothing And Be Happy,” – where the World Economic Forum (WEF) wrote in an essay describing their vision for life by 2030, writing,

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.”

6G will most certainly aid in that. Moreover, it will render the current smartphones obsolete.

And that is what tech giants like Nokia and CEO Pekka Lundmark are saying.

During a panel discussion, an audience member asked when the move from the current smartphone model, to “something that’s on your face, [smart] glasses, and compute when computing’s all on the edge,” is coming.

Lundmark addressed the question and succinctly explained what the future of smartphones will be:

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Prior to Lundmark’s statement, other tech companies and investors have been working on technology to replace the smartphone. Bill Gates has invested in and promoted a company that designs smart tattoos, allowing people to store their personal and important data via the tattoo. Mark Zuckerberg of Meta has also said his company is designing gear that will one day replace the smartphone, with a pair of smart glasses and headsets. Of course, Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip is another example of this, along with other competitors mimicking similar functions, and that can currently link up with a smartphone.

WinePress regulars should not find this surprising, as we already knew a long time ago it must go in this direction:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

5G is sinister enough as it is, but 6G is practically, if not actually, the mark of the beast system (or at the underpinnings of it). One must understand that the mark of the beast technology is not limited to a dainty microchip: it is full-blown integration into the grid system, having your mind altered and conscience seared – just as the KJB predicted as well, and there will be plenty that will submit to this, along with the annexation of marriage and promotion of fake meats (something else the WEF and globalists have worked towards).

