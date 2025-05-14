The following report was first published on December 18th, 2024, on winepressnews.com:

As I was contemplating and meditating on things like I typically do throughout the day, some thoughts and observations came to mind recently about all the propaganda and rhetoric we are regularly bombarded with on a daily basis.

Consider this passage:

Isaiah 42:18 Hear, ye deaf; and look, ye blind, that ye may see. [19] Who is blind, but my servant? or deaf, as my messenger that I sent? who is blind as he that is perfect, and blind as the LORD’S servant? [20] Seeing many things, but thou observest not; opening the ears, but he heareth not. [21] The LORD is well pleased for his righteousness’ sake; he will magnify the law, and make it honourable. [22] But this is a people robbed and spoiled; they are all of them snared in holes, and they are hid in prison houses: they are for a prey, and none delivereth; for a spoil, and none saith, Restore. [23] Who among you will give ear to this? who will hearken and hear for the time to come? [24] Who gave Jacob for a spoil, and Israel to the robbers? did not the LORD, he against whom we have sinned? for they would not walk in his ways, neither were they obedient unto his law. [25] Therefore he hath poured upon him the fury of his anger, and the strength of battle: and it hath set him on fire round about, yet he knew not; and it burned him, yet he laid it not to heart.

Some of the things written in these verses are not doctrinally for us today; but we know that “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Romans 15:4); and, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:” (2 Timothy 3:16); so we can surely extract and apply some of these things for us in this present hour.

Now, bearing the above passage in mind, consider also this passage:

Romans 16:17: “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. [18] For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple.”

The key takeaway is the underlined portion of that passage and those in Isaiah 42. Have you noticed how the politicians and the media love to use these cute little phrases that always seem to have some coded, esoteric meaning behind them? There are many examples I could cite but I’ll list a few.

For example, take one of the many phrases President Donald Trump loves to say: “America First.” Now, at first glance the average American would not think too much of that, especially his voter base; who interprets this as a grassroots populist, pro-worker, nationalist and jingoist message that is simple and direct.

But if you think about it, taken at surface level, as most people do when they hear these soundbites in the media, what does that actually mean? I guess another question should be, how are we defining “America?” Do you mean the institution? Do you mean the transcontinental shopping mall, this consumerist, corporate, soul-sucking wage-slave society, where everyone hates each other, the food stinks, and everyone is on drugs, is sick and dead inside and out? Do you mean the military industrial complex and its endless conquest and colonialism, its bloodthirsty and greedy warmongering and genociding? You mean that “America?”

Have you ever pondered why isn’t the message, ‘The people first?’

Some are going to say I am splitting hairs and straining at a gnat, but I ask these questions to get you to really think about what we are being told. Of course, those locked into their echo-chambers have already made up their minds and will not be swayed – “Seeing many things, but thou observest not; opening the ears, but he heareth not.” But I pose these questions considering what we know of Trump (and not just him, as I will also address in a moment), his track record and the things that he has said.

For example, when Trump addressed globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 at the World Economic Forum – whose daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader – he basically clarified what “America First” really meant:

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. I’m here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again. “[…] America is the place to do business. So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also. “But America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world. American prosperity has created countless jobs all around the globe, and the drive for excellence, creativity, and innovation in the U.S. has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and far healthier lives. “[…] So I just want to thank you all, and all those that are pouring billions of dollars into our country, or ten dollars into our country, we thank you very much. Thank you.”

So, Trump did not actually mean the American people first, he really meant the influential interests first. And lest you still doubt this, then consider what Trump said very recently that made it very plain that he and his administration are going to be favoring big business, both domestically and implicitly with hefty foreign investment.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $11.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Prior to the November [s]election, Fink made it very clear that whoever won would not make a difference. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

A few weeks prior to the comment, he told Bloomberg:

“Both candidates have in many ways similar views on making the U.S. even stronger. Both candidates, in their interpretation of how that may happen, may differ. Our job is to work with any political position. Our job is to be working with the U.S. government.

“Our job is to be working with societies in building a platform together, and so we’re not trying to make any judgments.

“I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome. We’re not focusing on the day-to-day movements of markets. [What] we’re focusing on: Is the U.S. an exceptional place to invest for five years, 10 years, 20 years? There may be moments where you can have a 10% or even 15% or 20% downdraft. Does that represent a major shift or does it represent an opportunity?”

You just read it straight out of the horse’s mouth: “It doesn’t matter,” and “I don’t think the U.S. is going to be pivoting that much depending on one outcome” – and if there are some fluctuations, then it’s all about “opportunity” for them to buy more, just like it is an “opportunity” for them to fund the rebuilding process in Ukraine once the war ends, whenever that will be at this point. That’s all this is to them: another “opportunity” to buy up more spaces on the Monopoly board and put houses and hotels on them, to the point where everyone is a renter, and “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” the World Economic Forum infamously has said.

America first? And then look at the rest of his track record of blatant warmongering and strengthening of the military industrial complex, which was no different than his predecessors, was objectionably worse in some regards, and is now determined to continue to light the Middle East on fire, which I have documented a number of times.

Or let’s especially not forget the Covid nonsense and Operation Warp Speed, which has already led to the deaths of untold many millions just in the U.S. alone, not even including the life-altering injuries people incurred because of them; and then when you dig deeper into that conspiracy you realize just how long that was planned out in advance. It certainly gives a new perspective into what was really meant by “Drain The Swamp” – another cute moniker Trump kept saying that meant nothing as he did nothing but fill his cabinet with even more swamp creatures, just as he is doing now. Nothing is being rescinded, just more consolidation at best and further empowerment of the nanny state. Right now a number of big tech giants are going to be funding his inauguration, including the likes of Altman, Zuckerberg and Bezos.

America first?

Moreover, even the name “MAGA” has a dual meaning. To the uninitiated and unenlightened masses, they believe it is an acronym meaning “Make America Great Again.” But to those in the know and who search it out, “MAGA” is the highest rank attainable in the Church of Satan, given to those who are of “great accomplishment” in the world, and are so-called “movers and shakers.” And when Trump announced his re-election campaign in 2022, it was precisely 666 days since his last night in office on January 19th, 2021. “Coincidence” I’m sure…

But it’s not Trump who uses all sorts of coded language: those in the mainstream media and those on the so-called political left have their own, too.

For example, remember the phrase these globalist nuts were saying in concert together, “Build Back Better?” And how we had to, coming out of the plandemic, “build back better from what we had before.” Here is a compilation video as a refresher:

Of course, what these people don’t tell you is that they have to destroy and pluck-up the current infrastructure as to reestablish this new world order. This is why these political puppet’s edicts and policies make absolutely zero sense and are purely self-destructive. Europe is a total mess right now as the European Union looks to be sunsetting, as business and manufacturing is dead and its states’ governments are collapsing. But that is all part of “building back better:” the old order has to go, and so if they have to crack a few eggs to do it then they will.

Same goes for when we were incessantly propagandized with the phrase “new normal” to describe the rapid shift and forced compliance during the plandemic:

Or how about everyone’s favorite warnings of “climate change?” Climate change is getting blamed for everything, and everything is affecting climate change, and in order to fight climate change the world has to be systematically ripped apart and perverted even more than it already is to meet these arbitrary goals the elite class set up.

“Climate change,” so-called, originated after years of failing to successfully propagandize the masses into believing “global warming” was a grave threat to us all. So climate change used to be synonymous with global warming (still is), but we have seen the definition evolve over the years. It then came to mean that the world has to cool the temperature of the earth by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030; and so therefore that meant adopting the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which involve not eating meat, embracing even more GMOs; accepting digital IDs and by extension new digital currencies; ending hunger and poverty (which means that those things will only get worse); wealth inequality must be addressed and redistributed (which means “Build Back Better” by destroying developed countries in order for wealth to make its way to so-called “developing” and “third-world” nations); and even address things such as gender parity and women’s rights.

Again, the average person who hears this either buys into this nonsense or scoffs at it as more alarmism; and the latter would be correct, but they are still missing the point. You see, as I have noted before, and just like all these other buzzwords that carry dual applications, by definition ‘climate’ does not automatically refer to the weather. According to Dictionary.com, ‘climate’ can also mean “the prevailing attitudes, standards, or environmental conditions of a group, period, or place: a climate of political unrest.” Now THAT is the “climate” they are referring to…

In other words, we are the “carbon” they want to reduce; and “climate change” is a loaded phrase that can both refer to nature and/or the changing global, political, monetary, cultural and religious structure. That is why there is all this total nonsense that has nothing to do with the environment included in the UN’s SDGs and yet are used to promote “climate change.”

Are you getting it now? So, when goobers like UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says, “We are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise […],” I interpret that as meaning the next major globalist power play is about to be deployed on an unsuspecting world…

Now I know I am going on a bit of a rant here, but bringing this back to the beginning with the scriptures – notice how the messaging for many decades now has been about this thing we are told is “progress.” NEVER is the message about returning to the old paths, and the tried and true methods of when everything was so much better; nope, instead, “none saith, Restore.” Instead we get mixed messages and veiled words, and “good words and fair speeches [to] deceive the hearts of the simple.”

And while the politicians, mediawhores, public schools, and big business will never promote returning to the days of old, the people are not demanding it either. Instead, people want to just whine and cry, bemoan and groan, and complain about the current state of things, but when it comes to actually taking action and making the necessary changes – “Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works” (Revelation 2:5), as Jesus said – people want nothing to do with that. You can’t have your cake and eat it too. You reap what you sow.

Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. [8] For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. [9] And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. Colossians 3:25 But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done: and there is no respect of persons.

This passage in Jeremiah really summarizes the mess we’ve been in for some time now, and the attitudes of the people:

Jeremiah 6:13 For from the least of them even unto the greatest of them every one is given to covetousness; and from the prophet even unto the priest every one dealeth falsely. [14] They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace. [15] Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD. [16] Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein. [17] Also I set watchmen over you, saying, Hearken to the sound of the trumpet. But they said, We will not hearken.

People anymore sure do love to complain about the mess we’re in; but when it comes time to take personal accountability, when it comes time to reflect, when it comes time to find meaningful solutions and restitutions, they would have none of it. Hardly anyone wants to submit to the precepts of the King James Bible, believing every last word of it by faith unfeigned and unwaning, not trying to correct it to fit their personal agendas. That right there is the root of the problem. People are so utterly repulsed at the word of God these days they refuse to hear a single word of it. But even that means little as even less than that refuse to do it and live it. When society loses sight of what truth is and abides by it, the people are corrupted, confused, and drown in their own destruction. Proverbs 29:18: “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

Do you think people genuinely want a restoration of the food and water supply; no more GMOs, no more chemicals, no more harmful pesticides, no more fast food, no more convenience means, and most things must be made from scratch – do we really think that is going to happen if the mass of people were forced to make a decision? Fat chance. The list goes on. Do people really want a return to the traditional family home and natural gender roles? Yeah right. Do people want to stop relying on the nanny state and socialist state benefits to live, and be left to fend for themselves and have the freedom to stake their claim with their own hands? No way. Would people willing to throw out their smartphones, delete social media for good, and stop worshipping screens? Haha, don’t make me laugh! I could go on and on. Sure, there are some outliers and extraneous individuals out there, but generally speaking and in the hyperbolic sense, “none saith, restore.”

Instead, the people have chosen to double down; and therefore will eat the fruit thereof.

Jeremiah 18:11 Now therefore go to, speak to the men of Judah, and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, saying, Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I frame evil against you, and devise a device against you: return ye now every one from his evil way, and make your ways and your doings good. [12] And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart. Job 35:9 By reason of the multitude of oppressions they make the oppressed to cry: they cry out by reason of the arm of the mighty. [10] But none saith, Where is God my maker, who giveth songs in the night; [11] Who teacheth us more than the beasts of the earth, and maketh us wiser than the fowls of heaven? [12] There they cry, but none giveth answer, because of the pride of evil men. [13] Surely God will not hear vanity, neither will the Almighty regard it.

God is not interested in the crocodile tears and the complaints of the unrepentant, who were repeatedly warned of judgment to come and that what they are doing is wrong and evil, and is only destroying their lives and the lives of others. But truth be told, people don’t want restoration, truth, honesty and favor, righteousness and equity. And now it is FAR too late to make restoration on any national or regional scale: God is now already moving his hand to exact judgment on nations and people that hate him and his word. See my study on “time and chance” for a more thorough explanation on this. Philippians 4:5: “Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.“

Proverbs 14:32 The wicked is driven away in his wickedness: but the righteous hath hope in his death. [34] Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

While the state of our countries are set for overthrow and destruction, and, lo, it will happen, you can at least seek personal restoration with the Creator God, whose name is the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Psalm 51:1 Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy lovingkindness: according unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. [2] Wash me throughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin. [3] For I acknowledge my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me. [4] Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight: that thou mightest be justified when thou speakest, and be clear when thou judgest. [5] Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me. [6] Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom. [7] Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean: wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow. [10] Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. [12] Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. [17] The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.

So if you know you have sins in your life and you know they are ruining your life and affecting your relationship with the Lord, then seek the restoration process right here, right now. And if you don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ on a personal level, or are unsure if you do, then now is the perfect time to get knowing!

Matthew 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. [29] Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. [30] For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: [7] Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. James 1:5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.

