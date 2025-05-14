The WinePress News

Sad thing is that picture says it all "The truth is no longer hidden, now people hide from the truth"

I am extremely tired of talking to most people

Now they know and see the truth but are like a concrete block

No thinking anymore

It just gets back to the same old,same . History just keeps repeating itself. I cannot understand why people keep following the perpetual liars. I suppose thats why advertising is so lucrative .People sadly so easily influenced. If more would learn from the "conspiracy theorists", those people that like a different point of view. they may not be always right with their conspiracy views, but it leads to a different way of thinking, away from the accepted way of thinking. The bogey is the ever present media putting out what the controllers want heard. Thank MIGHTY GOD for our "conspiracy" people.

