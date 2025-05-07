North Carolina lawmakers are going after farmers and are seeking to prevent private owners of dairy-producing animals from drinking the dairy that comes from those animals. This latest push comes amidst pressure to contain the potential spread of bird flu in the state.

Senate Bill 639, otherwise known as the Farm Bill, is up for annual renewal with amendments containing a number of sweeping agriculture practices.

WRAL-News reported last week:

That bill or others also being debated this week would ban raw milk, enact stricter rules for lab-grown meat, make it harder for solar companies to expand onto farmland, make it harder for people to sue pesticide companies for making them sick, and ban certain foreign companies including China from buying up farmland inside the state.

Because of the bird flu threat, the new Farm Act proposes banning raw milk. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is pushing for the change, saying raw milk has always been dangerous for people to drink but needs to finally be banned now because of the evidence that it transmits bird flu.

Troxler said North Carolina has long allowed people to buy raw milk "with a wink" by allowing it be sold as pet food. But continuing those sales, he said, will only expose more and more people to bird flu in addition to diseases like e-coli, salmonella and listeria that are also found in raw milk, since it's not pasteurized.

"We’ve been playing Russian Roulette with one bullet in the chamber, with these other pathogens," Troxler said Tuesday. "But when you add [bird flu] into the mix, we put two more bullets into that chamber."

But no one from the public spoke out either for or against any of the 20 different sections of the annual Farm Act, including the proposed raw milk ban, when it passed the Senate's agriculture committee on Wednesday.

In a statement to WUNC, Troxler urged people to stop consuming raw dairy. "Now is the time to just say, 'Folks we need you to drink pasteurized milk.' There is no scientific evidence anywhere that shows that there is any difference in the nutritional value or health benefits."

Raw dairy in the state is banned from being sold at stores and must be pasteurized, but a work-around for this through a herd share program where customers can be a share of an animal and then can purchase the milk and meat from those animals. This bill would ban would effectively ban that practice.

The text of the bill

Yanasa TV, a channel dedicated to reporting on agricultural news, gave his commentary, noting that this paves the way to treat farmers as criminals should they, for example, provide raw dairy to others or family and someone allegedly gets sick from it.

After news of the legislation spread, lawmakers backed down on the approved amendment after farmers and raw dairy “enthusiasts packed another committee hearing and spilled out into the hallways of the legislature,” WRAL reported.

Instead, legislators are now seeking to pass an amendment that would legalize the sale and distribution of unpasteurized dairy.

However, state lawmakers quietly slipped in a new amendment that would prevent private owners from giving raw milk to their pets.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yanasa TV went on to comment that there is clearly a buyout of politicians by Big-Ag, and he is absolutely correct. The government has no right to tell people what they can and cannot consume. You are not a free nation, a free state, a free people if you are not allowed to eat and drink what you want at your own volition.

Meanwhile, toxic chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, dyes, human refuse, sewer sludge, and so on are perfectly fine and safe to consume and can be engineered or used to help “fertilize” the food.

WinePress readers will recall that last year, the mainstream media especially began a new campaign to demonize raw dairy as a main cause for the spread of bird flu, urging the public to avoid it and consume only pasteurized dairy. This comes as the Trump administration is funding new projects to research and produce new bird flu vaccines.

Again, since 2021 I have warned that bird flu or some other fictitious zoonotic plague was going to be used to justify the mass-culling and mass-vaccination of livestock, wildlife and pets, to consolidate and hyper-regulate farms (even more than they are now), and to get meat and dairy pulled from the store shelves and out of the hands of the masses, to get the masses to adopt a “flexitarian” diet which involves a significant reduction in meat consumption.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE