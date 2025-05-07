The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kris lane's avatar
kris lane
3h

I've been getting raw goat milk in Mich for the last 15 years

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Russia is “asking for too much” to end its war with Ukraine, underscoring new frustrations in the Trump White House over its efforts to court Moscow on peace talks.

Vance stressed that Russia is likely to have to make concessions — the latest sign that the Trump administration is willing to get more aggressive with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We would like both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic guidelines for sitting down and talking to one another,” Vance said. “That is the next big step we’d like to take.”

He said that he’s “not yet a pessimist” on the process even though there’s “a big gulf” between where the Russians and Ukrainians are. He said that “it’s probably impossible” for the U.S. to mediate between the parties without them having at least some direct contact.

The US is a co belligerent so how can they negotiate anything and what can they do now except more useless sanctions

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture