The following report is by Euro News:

Thousands of Norwegians are expected to receive letters from the military on Monday informing them that their homes, vehicles, boats and machinery may be requisitioned in the event of war.

“The requisitions are intended to ensure that, in a wartime situation, the armed forces have access to the resources necessary for the defence of the country,” the military said in a statement.

Around 13,500 preparatory requisitions will be issued for 2026.

The letters have no practical impact in peacetime other than to let owners know that the military may take over their goods in the event of a conflict, the statement said.

The request is valid for one year and roughly two-thirds of the letters sent in 2026 were renewals from previous years.

“The importance of being prepared for crisis and war has increased dramatically in recent years,” the head of the military’s logistics organisation, Anders Jernberg, said in the statement. “Norway is in the most serious security policy situation since World War II. Our society must be prepared for security policy crises and, in the worst case, war,” he said. “We are undertaking a major build-up of military and civil preparedness.”

Norway, one of the founding members of NATO, has beefed up its defences in recent years.

The Scandinavian country shares a maritime border and 198-kilometre land border with Russia in the Far North.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

How convenient? Involve the country in a war under false pretenses so the government and central bank can come in and scoop up everyone’s personal assets, along with their precious metals, rarities, and more. And where will they go to then? A military camp where they will be fed ze bugs in their government-approved prison cells?

We truly live in some insane times.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE