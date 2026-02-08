Today is the annual American Standard Toilet Bowl, the unspoken American holiday for superstitious consumerists that celebrates random spectacles with no real rhyme or reason, other than the other sheep are doing it too.

This year, of course, is extra spicy because, once again, the right versus left paradigm is on display.

The opening ceremony performance features the filthy pop-punk band Green Day, whose lead singer and guitarist Billy-Joe Armstrong hates Trump, and Trump hates him.

Worse yet, rapper Bad Bunny, another manufactured Illuminati satanist and major promoter of transsexualism and other very lascivious themes; he too hates Trump, and most of his acts are spoken in Spanish being that he is Puerto Rico.

There are others there, too, but those are the two most glaring acts at the Stupor Bowl.

So then in steps America’s Happiest Widow, Erika Kirk and Charlie’s Turning Point USA to put on a separate halftime show. At halftime, cuckservatives will then have to switch the channel to watch a different broadcast of the more ‘godly’ performance.

They are “Celebrating Faith, Family & Freedom.”

And who did TPUSA get to perform? Why it’s Kid Rock and others — because nothing says “conservative Christian” like profane rappers performing during a football game.

KR said in a statement: “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible…or is it? He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

I don’t know who these other goobers are and I don’t care to know either.

But did you know that the “godly” Kid Rock wrote a song promoting the groping and trafficking of minors?

KTLA 5 reported:

But many online were quick to point out that the framing of Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show as antithetical to “faith” and “family” was odd considering lyrics from the country singer’s own career. Most notably, social media users honed in on Kid Rock’s 2001 song, “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which contains the lyrics, “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage, see some say that’s statutory (but I say that’s mandatory).”

Though the lyrics are going viral online, Kid Rock has not spoken about it. Nexstar attempted to contact the singer’s representatives but did not immediately hear back.

Seriously, I want you to read these lyrics from the song, which also appear to make an implicit reference perhaps to Epstein Island.

[Intro: Thornetta Davis]

Daddy cool

Oh, yeah, yeah

Oh-woah, oh, yeah



[Verse 1: Joe-C]

See me cruisin' in my Caddy

Hoes, they like to call me daddy

Cool, when I'm stylin'

Just rollin' on the island

Now just in case I pack heat

Keep a case of brew in my backseat

Got a pocket full of cash, hey

Got a fatty in my ashtray



[Chorus: Joe-C, Thornetta Davis & Kid Rock]

I'm cool (Daddy cool)

Call me cool (Daddy cool)

I'm cool (Daddy cool)

Call me cool (Daddy, yeah)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo



[Verse 2: Kid Rock & Joe-C]

Mackin' to this phat beat

Bass pushin' through my backseat

You know I got that gangster lean

Hoes, they all adore me

I stop and they all swarm me

To check out all my fly gold rings

They treat me like the mayor

'Cause I'm the biggest player

(Mackin' all honeys up here in the D, baby) You know I do

Grubbin' on some pork rinds

Kickin' out them sex rhymes

Everybody wants to be my friend

But I can't be your friend, no

Unless you got some endo to smoke

(I ain't no joke)

[Chorus: Joe-C, Thornetta Davis & Kid Rock]

Call me cool (Daddy cool)

I'm cool (Daddy cool)

Call me cool (Daddy cool)

I'm cool (Daddy, yeah)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo



[Bridge: Thornetta Davis]

I like the way you profile

Them proteins, they got style

Daddy, can I roll with you?

Here's some money for your gas tank

A forty and a fatty

Daddy, said I'm down with you



[Verse 3: Kid Rock, Thornetta Davis, Joe-C, Kid Rock & Thornetta Davis]

Now some people say my mind's blown

I'm coolin' like a snow cone

On my cell phone, I'm paid, G

Can't call me, just page me (Daddy, yeah)

Young ladies, young ladies

I like 'em underage, see

Some say that's statutory

But I say it's mandatory

My story ain't that complex

Two forties and a Rolex

I rip, I rock, I roll, G

I trim my hair with the Flowbee

Got soul, G, like Al Green

Co-coolin' like the A-Team

From Maine to San Francisco

I'm shootin' like a pistol

I'm so slick, I'm Crisco

Daddy likes to disco

[Interlude: Thornetta Davis]

Come on, work it on out



[Chorus: Joe-C, Thornetta Davis & Kid Rock]

Call me cool (Daddy cool; daddy cool)

I'm cool (Daddy cool; yeah)

Call me cool (Daddy cool)

I'm cool (Oh, yeah)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool; daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool)

Badass, woo (Daddy cool; daddy, daddy cool, yeah)

What’s even more creepy is that this song appeared in a kid’s movie, Osmosis Jones; and I remember being made to watch that movie in middle school Health class, and I remember the scene that the song appears in — a strip club — and I remember even a lot of us in class were a little surprised that the scene existed; but I never realized that these were lyrics.

“Celebrating Faith, Family & Freedom.”

Get with the program, guys: we can’t celebrate “woke pedophilia,” that’s not kosher!

But what else would we expect from the Pedo-in-Chief and pedo protecting administration, and the adulterous Jesuit honeypot? We’ve already seen America’s Happiest Widow yoke up with Nikki Minaj, so we should expect nothing less.

2 Corinthians 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? [15] And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? [16] And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. [17] Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, [18] And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty. Psalm 58:6 Break their teeth, O God, in their mouth: break out the great teeth of the young lions, O LORD. [7] Let them melt away as waters which run continually: when he bendeth his bow to shoot his arrows, let them be as cut in pieces. [8] As a snail which melteth, let every one of them pass away: like the untimely birth of a woman, that they may not see the sun. [9] Before your pots can feel the thorns, he shall take them away as with a whirlwind, both living, and in his wrath. [10] The righteous shall rejoice when he seeth the vengeance: he shall wash his feet in the blood of the wicked. [11] So that a man shall say, Verily there is a reward for the righteous: verily he is a God that judgeth in the earth.

