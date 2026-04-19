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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
3h

There has also been a rumor/thought that Trump would be the last President. This dovetails with his "never have to vote again."

Famous actor Johnny Depp said on video interview "Trump will be the last President, because that system just won't work anymore."

I think its possible that coming events, maybe the Cyber Polygon "cyber attack" will wreck things so badly that it changes the entire government structure.

Regardless, everybody better be preparing for this "cyber attack" event that the WEF/Klaus promised us. Its coming and its gonna be bad, real bad. I feel certain it will include the financial system. It could also include electricity, water, supply chain, and anything else you can think of.

Buckle up, prepare.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
3h

Absolutely Excellent post!!!!

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