Last Friday, President Donald Trump posted a flurry of messages on Truth Social declaring (again) that the Iran War was effectively over, the Strait of Hormuz was fully opened, Iran will give over some of its enriched uranium, Israel and Lebanon will also have a ceasefire, etc.

Of course, Iranian officials (as usual) were quick to refute these claims and called Trump’s claims as “baseless;” and like clockwork, Iran continued to fire upon ships trying to pass through the Strait, leading to Trump making more remarks that the U.S. would obliterate Iran — we’ve seen this repeated over and over again many times now, so nothing new.

Trump said this morning that there is “NO MR. NICE GUY!” — which, again, take that with a grain of salt.

What needs to be noted is that when Trump made his initial remarks on Friday, before the markets closed.

Right before Trump made his announcement, someone placed a massive $760 million bet on oil prices falling.

Reuters reported:

Between 1224 GMT and ​1225 GMT investors sold a combined 7,990 lots of Brent crude futures , ​according to LSEG data.

Based on the price at the time, these trades were worth about $760 million.

At 1245 GMT, Iran’s foreign minister posted on X that passage for ​all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was declared completely ​open for the remaining period of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in ‌Lebanon.

The ⁠announcement pushed crude down as much as 11% on the day in the minutes that followed.

Reuters reported that on April 7 that bets worth around $950 million took place just hours ahead of the U.S. and ​Iran announcing a ​two-week ceasefire. On ⁠March 23, investors sold $500 million in 15 minutes before U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he ​would delay attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, triggering a ​15% ⁠drop in the crude price.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating a series of oil futures trades, including those on March 23 and April ⁠7, ​that were placed shortly before major policy ​shifts by Trump related to the war in Iran, a person familiar with the matter said ​on Wednesday.

This is, once again, blatant, in your face, unadulterated insider trading, corruption, contempt, and mockery of the American people.

We’ve seen this happen day after day, week after week, month after month. Insider trading is nothing new, it’s always been going on (i.e. Nancy Pelosi being the most infamous); but the sheer velocity and openness of it under the Trump administration is truly a sight to behold.

This latest example of insider trading should highlight just how fake this war really is. Make some posts, drop some bombs on both sides, people die, threaten trade routes, threaten annihilation, Trump crashes out, Iran refutes him and posts AI LEGO slop rap songs, pump and dump the markets, and lather, rinse, repeat.

And with his latest threat to hit Iran even harder, Trump is already setting up yet another insider trading and market manipulation scam.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

In other news, Trump last night went on a tweeting flurry and started posting several dozen messages on Truth Social. One of them being a clip of Frank Sinatra playing the song “My Way.”

The lyrics are as follows:

[Verse 1]

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I'll say it clear

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain

I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way



[Verse 2]

Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way



[Chorus]

Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all, and I stood tall

And did it my way [Verse 3]

I've loved, I've laughed and cried

I've had my fill, my share of losing

And now, as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh, no, oh, no, not me

I did it my way



[Chorus]

For what is a man, what has he got?

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels

And not the words of one who kneels

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way



[Outro]

Yes, it was my way

What is worth noting is that at the end of his first term in office, January 21st, 2021, Trump and Melania exited the White House and boarded Air Force One with Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background.

Newsweek noted:

This isn’t the first time Trump chose “My Way” as a musical underscoring his presidency. As per Washington Post, he and Melania famously danced their first dance at the inaugural ball in 2017 to the song.

Nancy Sinatra, Frank’s daughter, cheekily responded to Trump’s choice of song, saying in a since-deleted tweet: “Just remember the first line of the song,” as per CNN. “And now, the end is near,” the iconic tune begins, which some may consider a dark note to start a presidential term on.

So, does Trump posting Sinatra’s song mean anything? I mean, it could just be more nonsense and distractions as usual (and that’s probably all that it is), but with Trump the magician we know it’s always something.

As the United States continues to circle the drain in its final hours of being an empire, and the MAGA movement is collapsing, Trump also said at a Turning Point USA rally that if Christians voted for him they’d never have to vote again (and he said he’s not a Christian). It was very cryptic at the time, and it continues to look as if Trump very well could be the final President of the U.S. as it is now.

Proverbs 27:1 Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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