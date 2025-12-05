The following report is from Complex (excerpts):

In an interview with Jesse Michels on the latest episode of American Alchemist, Rogan brought up the idea of Jesus—yes, that Jesus—returning in the form of artificial intelligence. “Jesus was born out of a virgin mother. What’s more virgin than a computer?” he asked, to which Michels responded with an inquisitive “hmm.”

Rogan wondered if artificial intelligence is capable of embodying the qualities that people see in Jesus.

“If you’re gonna get the most brilliant, loving, powerful person that gives us advice, and can show us how to live, to be in sync with God, who better than artificial intelligence to do that?” he suggested. “If Jesus does return, even if Jesus was a physical person in the past, you don’t think that he could return as artificial intelligence?” Rogan continued.

Michels seemed compelled by what he was hearing, uttering, “Oh my God!”

Rogan became even more certain about his stance, saying, “Artificial intelligence could absolutely return as Jesus.”

He added, “Not just as Jesus, but return as Jesus, with all the powers of Jesus. Like, all the magic tricks, all the ability to bring people back from the dead, walk on water, levitation, water into wine.”

While the two appeared to be engaged in a compelling conversation, many comments under the X post did not seem to be buying what they were selling.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 John 2:18 Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.

Not only has Joe been smoking too many magic mushrooms, he has been hanging around his buddy Peter Thiel way too much.

Rogan is another controlled opposition podcaster who clearly has his handlers and is told what buttons to press and what he can and cannot say. You cannot become the most listened to podcast and be uncontrolled, it doesn’t work that way.

Rogan is good friends with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, both of whom are psychotic satanists. Thiel as of late has been giving these lectures on the antichrist, or what he in the vanity of his mind defines as the antichrist; and this is the same crazy man who funded Trump and basically vaulted JD Vance as an obvious Manchurian Candidate. According to Thiel, if he cannot build his panopticon then the antichrist will arrive. Absolutely nuts. This is also the same man who in the same interview says that he questions if mankind should even continue to exist.

Yet when guests come on Rogan’s show ragging on the dystopian and devilish things Thiel, Musk, and others are doing, Rogan tries to steer the conversation elsewhere and defend them.

Having said all of that, I have said that AI is unquestionably being framed as a new god or God to be worshipped and supplicated to, and these devices will attempt to mimic the miracles of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Luke 21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.

“Jesus” chatbots already exist; I’ve exposed a few of them on The WinePress.

But any and all attempts to counterfeit Jesus Christ with AI will fail and be seen as another cheap magician’s trick.

2 Timothy 3:8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith. [9] But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as theirs also was.

That is, until the real antichrist shows up, this coming satanic trinity of the beast, the false prophet, and the dragon (Revelation 13; 16:13-14; 2 Thessalonians 2:1-11).

