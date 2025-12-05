The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
2m

I'm sure the homo/pedo satanists will try to create a Jesus, and a lot of people will fall for it. Their version will get them to walk off a cliff, kill one another, or maybe even take some kind of rapture injection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture