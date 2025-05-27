The following report was first published on November 1st, 2024, on winepressnews.com. Author Commentary has been updated.

A top executive at NVIDIA Corp., a world leader in artificial intelligence computing and chip making, says AI will soon take on a “human form,” speaking to just how rapidly AI is advancing and will become a greater part of people’s everyday lives.

Masataka Osaki, vice president of worldwide field operations at Nvidia, gave his thoughts during the Global Management Dialogue, a forum organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD, in Tokyo, Japan.

“The machine is to the body what AI is to the brain,” Osaki said.

Speaking on the difficulty of cultivating machines such as actuators, motors and control systems that can run smoothly with AI, Osaki added “Japan can make a big contribution by developing technologies for combining AI with manufacturing.”

Nikkei Asia wrote: ‘The East Asian nation can be a global leader in AI, if its businesses move quickly to connect artificial intelligence and machines to create services, Osaki said. He added that it is also important to integrate Japanese large language models in such efforts. Osaki praised Japan for its efforts to build a domestic base for AI technologies by attracting data center investment to the nation.’

“The importance of taking advantage of domestically generated data and developing domestic AI cannot be emphasized enough,” he said. “It makes no sense to ask somebody outside Japan to create AI out of domestically generated data.”

“It will improve Japan’s own competitiveness to nurture engineers, make investments and develop AI within Japan.”

In the days leading up to the forum, Nvidia declared that the next wave of AI is “physical AI.” “The era of physical AI is here – transforming the world’s heavy industries and robotics. Join the world’s leading companies and get started with NVIDIA Robotics now,” the company says.

Physical AI models can perceive, understand, interact and navigate the physical world with generative AI. This new frontier of AI manifests itself through the embodiment of physical systems that go beyond a traditional AMR, robot arm or humanoid robot and instead, include everything from streetlights to data centers, healthcare facilities and manufacturing plants. With Physical AI, static systems will transform from static systems to dynamic, responsive systems.

The company added in a blog post, “Today, software writes software. The world’s computing workloads are shifting from general-purpose computing on CPUs to accelerated computing on GPUs, leaving Moore’s law far behind.”

In the near future, everything that moves, or that monitors things that move, will be autonomous robotic systems. These systems will be capable of sensing and responding to their environments. Everything from surgical rooms to data centers, warehouses to factories, even traffic control systems or entire smart cities will transform from static, manually operated systems to autonomous, interactive systems embodied by physical AI.

In July, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared that the wave of “physical AI” is upon us. “The next wave is physical AI. It requires three computers. One computer to create AI, another to send commands to a robot, and a third computer to handle it all,” he said. “We are entering the age of the AI-powered humanoid robot.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

On March 22nd, 2024, I reported on the company’s Project GR00T, “which stands for Generalist Robot 00 Technology, will be designed to understand natural language and emulate movements by observing human actions — quickly learning coordination, dexterity and other skills in order to navigate, adapt and interact with the real world.”

Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and chief robot officer at Agility Robotics, said:

“We are at an inflection point in history, with human-centric robots like Digit poised to change labor forever. Modern AI will accelerate development, paving the way for robots like Digit to help people in all aspects of daily life. We’re excited to partner with NVIDIA to invest in the computing, simulation tools, machine learning environments and other necessary infrastructure to enable the dream of robots being a part of daily life.”

Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO of Sanctuary AI, added:

“Embodied AI will not only help address some of humanity’s biggest challenges, but also create innovations which are currently beyond our reach or imagination. Technology this important shouldn’t be built in silos, which is why we prioritize long-term partners like NVIDIA.”

AI is being integrated with everything, and while many might see this as “cool” at first, all it will do is simply accelerate the rat race of society we have already come to loathe, where time continues to rapidly speed up and where we can hardly breathe and take it all in; and at the same time it will also increase even more time for vanity and slothfulness because the AI and robotics are alleviating what remains of basic work and effort;

Thus making life more sterile, bleak and boring, removing the fun and joy in creating something by hand, by expressing one’s creativity and emotion. All that is gone with AI.

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

