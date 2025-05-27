The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
10h

Well I would love to see how 1's and 0's AI could adorn itself in flesh, it is impossible. However another case of man thinking like the devil:

Genesis 3:1 Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?

Genesis 3:5 For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.

Man thinks he will become god, good luck with that as God's wrath is soon to fly up into His Face and wicked sinful mankind will find out whose word's will stand.

What man says goes no where!

What God Says GOES!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
11hEdited

who's going to build all these robots? and who's going to fix them when they break down? other robots?

and you don't need heavy artillery to get rid of a robot. a big stick or a strategic shot from a squirt gun will do

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture