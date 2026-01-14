The WinePress News

JustPassingThru
Remember Israel was one of the most draconian enforcers during the Covid lockdown. They closed their borders and required Covid shots to do anything . Over 90% of Israelis got the Covid shot so not surprised Israel would be at forefront of Smart City technology. Due to constantly being at war Israeli society would take security over freedom, as evidenced by the Covid episode.

And don't think America is immune to the tyrannical globalist program either. A bill, S.B.2246, is moving through the Massachusetts legislation that would limit people's personal car use and the amount of miles they can drive due to 'climate change.' It was introduced by state senator Cindy Creem and has already passed the state's Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities & Energy

AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura

Copper demand linked to artificial intelligence and data centres could add up to one million metric tons by 2030 and exacerbate supply deficits towards the end of the decade, commodity trader Trafigura said.

The energy transition, which includes electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, is expected to fuel a surge in copper consumption over the coming years as the world moves towards eliminating carbon emissions.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/ai-could-add-1-million-tons-copper-demand-by-2030-says-trafigura-2024-04-08/

