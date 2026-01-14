Courtesy: Nvidia

The following report is a press release by Innoviz Technologies Ltd., published on January 6th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a leading supplier of high-performance LiDAR solutions, announced today the integration of its InnovizSMARTer LiDAR with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano. The new solution delivers a complete far edge solution for real-time 3D perception, enabling wireless deployment of LiDAR sensors in bandwidth-constrained environments while significantly reducing the centralized processing cost.

The integration with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano addresses a major barrier in smart infrastructure. High-performing LiDAR sensors generate gigabits per second of raw data, which is impractical for wireless or cloud-based systems. The compact form factor and high GPU efficiency of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano makes it an ideal selection for edge-processing and real-time compression.

InnovizSMARTer reduces data transmission requirements by 1 to 2 orders of magnitude, eliminating the requirement for costly fiber infrastructure and enabling flexible, scalable deployments. The solution supports Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G, as well as other wireless networks, making high-performance 3D perception possible in multiple markets and use cases, including smart cities, mobility, perimeter security, and more.

With a cost-effective, cloud-connected solution, InnovizSMARTer, integrated with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano simplifies installations, allowing customers to deploy more sensors, faster, and in more locations. This is expected to dramatically shorten project timelines and lowers upfront investment, making advanced 3D perception accessible to a wider range of customers and use cases. The cloud-based architecture is designed to allow customers to monitor, manage, and scale their projects remotely, supporting rapid expansion across cities, campuses, and enterprises worldwide.

“This collaboration with NVIDIA demonstrates our commitment to making advanced LiDAR technology accessible and scalable,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. “By combining our LiDAR with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we’re expecting to open new opportunities for urban mobility, security, and intelligent infrastructure, while reducing deployment costs and complexity.”

Customer Benefits:

Real-time, high-resolution 3D sensing with edge compression - no need for high-power compute or fiber connectivity.

Cloud-based for remote monitoring and digital twin applications.

Wireless-first architecture for rapid, cost-effective deployments.

Flexible, interoperable design for a wide range of infrastructure projects.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

With this information in mind, recall some of the statements made by Nvidia officials and how AI "will acquire a human form.” Also consider the datacenters they are helping to fund.

The big tech festival CES just concluded last week, and Nvidia debuted a ton of new innovations there, which you can read about here.

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

We’ve covered it over and over again, everything, every nook and cranny, is being turned into a datapoint, a token that can be tracked and traced and programmed in real-time. ‘Oh, but it’s for your safety that we have Lidar everyone.’

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE