Another year, another embarrassment.

Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, performed their annual over-the-top Super Bowl-themed sermon, where the church staff and congregants participate in a service that’s loosely framed as four quarter football game, but with preaching and inspirational messaging.

Though its home base of operations is in Cincinnati, Crossroads has a number of established smaller church plants throughout Ohio and Kentucky, totaling around 40,000 active members.

The megachurch, led by Senior Pastor Brian Tome, has not shied away from pushing the boundaries of what’s considered acceptable Christian behavior.

In 2015, Crossroads published a blog post defending their blasé attitude towards sin and Christian conduct. Crossroads has adopted a mantra they call “Anything Short of Sin” (ASOS). Rachel Reider, editor for the megachurch, wrote:

“It was the first time I heard that Crossroads would do anything short of sin to get people in the door. At first, that phrase alone sounded too provocative, and I bristled. But then I broke it down. OK, if it’s short of sin, it’s not sinning. So, maybe it’s OK. “It began a huge unraveling of religious “hedges” I’d grown up with—the idea that we have to create new rules around God’s design for fear of getting too close to messing up. I’d always heard God wanted a relationship and not religion (read: rules). I’d even taught it myself, but I’d never felt it like this. I didn’t realize God was after oneness rooted in trust—not obedience driven by fear, control, or even good behavior. “Maybe we could talk about normal stuff in a normal way. Maybe we could let that authenticity create a bridge back to God. Maybe we could rely on the Holy Spirit to lead us into freedom instead of relying on our ability to follow the rules. Maybe we could be less afraid of sin and more aggressive about helping new people meet Jesus. “But I can promise you—we’re not after shock value. We’re not trying to be cool.”

Each and every year Crossroads hosts their “Super Bowl of Preaching.” And though they say they are “not after shock value,” the marketing and presentations definitely say otherwise.

In 2014, Crossroads released a promo building anticipation for their Super Bowl of Preaching, featuring a Bible getting intimate in bed with a football. Of course, after I initially shared that video in one of my articles from several years ago, a number of my readers went to their YouTube channel to rebuke them and the cowards deleted the video.

Crossroads has tried to outdo itself since then, it would seem.

In 2020, lead female pastor Allie Patterson was seen punting a Bible decorated as a football across the stage into the crowd.

The 2024 “service” featured a very elaborate entrance by the participating players in a wild stage entrance, featuring hype music, confetti, a band, and contestants running through a cheering crowd carrying “spicy casserole.”

And just like before, the pastors on stage kicked the Bible like a football, only this time it appeared to be a squib kick trying to recover an onside kick, resulting in the pastors diving for the Bible in a scrum. Watch it here:

Their Super Bowl of Preaching also had a number of parody ads that played in-between the actual competition portion. One of these included a parody of the roadside assistance company AAA, instead calling it “loadside assistance” for people struggling with severe diarrhea and gut issues, and who make a mess all over themselves and need a cleanup:

Moreover, the ‘halftime show’ mid-sermon, featured music by Usher, ACDC, Toby Keith, and a pastor recreating Miley Cyrus’ viral ‘Wrecking Ball’ music video.

In 2025 they of course did it again, and after the shock and horror went viral — my initial article was included in that — Crossroads received plenty of backlash, to the point where Tome had to write an article explaining why they laud such wickedness, and claimed that the “Bible” they kicked was actually a piece of foam with a football cover (despite the fact that the pastors on stage called it a “Bible). Tome wrote:

We went viral, but not in the way anyone actually wants. A clip of one of our teaching pastors “kicking a Bible” hit the Internet, and was shared by fear-and-fury-mongers with questionable backgrounds, whipping their followers into a frenzy. The only problem is that we didn’t kick a Bible, and we’re not planning on kicking a Bible. I was shocked by the response. Years ago, we found a Bible case made from football leather and put an old piece of styrofoam in it. Running with the football theme of the event, we used that case as a creative way to get everything started. A few years ago, one of our female pastors/teachers had the honor of kicking off with the leather-wrapped foam. It was no big deal to the tens of thousands of people who actually saw it. A couple years later, conservative Christian websites, podcasts, and YouTube channels—with the ability to monetize sensational content—reached back into the archives to find this clip, using it to stoke hatred toward a woman who they don’t believe is qualified to be in leadership. They could have used a clip from any year from the last twenty as an example, but they cherry-picked a year when a woman “kicked off.” Soon, she wasn’t only getting dragged through the mud by people who have never even visited Ohio (let alone attended a service in person), she was receiving death threats. Let that sink in. Death threats. A faithful servant of God for decades, a parent of four kids, and one of the smartest people on our team was threatened to be killed, in the name of Christ, for something she hadn’t even done. Wow. To make it even worse, more “respected” faith-based podcasters and bloggers saw the algorithm-driven uproar on social media, and without ever calling us to ask what really happened or why we do this service, started criticizing our efforts to preach Jesus to people in a language they can relate to. Again, we did not receive a single message asking for comment or perspective. I guess the opportunity to get eyeballs can be more enticing than seeking the truth. The negative response from that year was overwhelming and awful. We did everything necessary to protect our pastor, and we took a long look at the online vitriol. We examined our own hearts and motivations. And we made the decision to do the Super Bowl of Preaching again the following year, and continue to keep it going. Because introducing people to Jesus—and not placating the Pharisees in the grandstands—is why the church exists. The worst part about all of this is that the loudest voices come from people, and websites, that claim to be Christian. Yet, instead of encouraging us to keep spreading hope, instead of praying for us, instead of cheering us on (even if The Super Bowl of Preaching isn’t their cup of tea), they want to put us down. It is disappointing and disheartening, especially when Jesus calls his followers siblings and teaches that it will be our love for each other that sets us apart.

One of the other pastors went on to bemoan and groan about how their wickedness had gone viral during the day of the service.

In another clip, the lead pastors pretended to be on an episode of Hot Ones, a show where celebrities eat incredibly spicy chicken wings while talking about their lives. The pastors joked about fart jokes and referenced the biblical city of “Shittim” in a lewd sense.

Crossroads held its annual flesh fest again yesterday, which you can watch on their website, and no, they didn’t kick a Bible this time around (they couldn’t handle the heat, apparently). I clicked through it to see what filth is going on this year (I am not sure why I am subjecting myself to this); and these people have a fascination with butt and fart jokes.

Okay, that’s enough vexation for one day…

And THIS is what Tome says is “to preach Jesus to people in a language they can relate to.” Deplorable, filthy, godless, abominable heathens; but not even many of the lost world acts as profane and grotesque as these people behave!

But this is what modern “churchianity” and so-called “evangelism” has become.

You can just smell the soy through the screen. Weak, soft, juvenile, effeminate, filthy dogs.

Romans 3:8 And not rather, (as we be slanderously reported, and as some affirm that we say,) Let us do evil, that good may come? whose damnation is just.

The apostle Paul was accused of telling people to “do evil that good may come,” but that of course was not true; but fast forward to now, we have “Christians” (they are not) regularly telling us that we have to act like the lost to win the lost; ‘When in Rome, do as the Romans’ — all of which is nonsense and lies; and those who do preach such a message Paul says “whose damnation is just.” The whole point of the gospel is to call people out from “abominable idolatries” (1 Peter 4:1-6) and, “To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me” (Acts 26:18).

Jude 11 Woe unto them! for they have gone in the way of Cain, and ran greedily after the error of Balaam for reward, and perished in the gainsaying of Core. [12] These are spots in your feasts of charity, when they feast with you, feeding themselves without fear: clouds they are without water, carried about of winds; trees whose fruit withereth, without fruit, twice dead, plucked up by the roots; [13] Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars, to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness for ever. [14] And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints, [15] To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him. [16] These are murmurers, complainers, walking after their own lusts; and their mouth speaketh great swelling words, having men's persons in admiration because of advantage.

The King James Bible warned that these days would come:

2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, [3] Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, [4] Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; [5] Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

Destruction is coming to this country and to all these “churches.”

Ezekiel 8:9 And he said unto me, Go in, and behold the wicked abominations that they do here. [15] Then said he unto me, Hast thou seen this, O son of man? turn thee yet again, and thou shalt see greater abominations than these. [18] Therefore will I also deal in fury: mine eye shall not spare, neither will I have pity: and though they cry in mine ears with a loud voice, yet will I not hear them. 2 Peter 2:22 But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE