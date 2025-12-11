Courtesy: Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP

War with Venezuela is yet another step closer after the United States militarily seized a Venezuelan oil vessel. President Donald Trump lauded the raid during a roundtable discussion.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X, accompanied with footage of the seizure:

“Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations. “This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely—and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues.”

When later asked about the raid, Bondi said,

“Some people talk about an invasion in Venezuela, and I answer that Venezuela has already been invaded. “We have Russian agents, Iranian agents, terrorist groups such as Hizbollah, Hamas operating freely in accordance with the regime, we have Colombian guerrillas, the drug cartels . . . So we ask the international community to cut those sources because the other regimes that support Maduro and the criminal structure are very active.”

In a recent interview with Politico, Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado is once again championing an overthrow of the current regime, and is ready to embrace the U.S. with open arms.

While Oslo, Norway, Machado yesterday said she was “very hopeful” that Venezuela would soon be free, adding: “It’s going to be soon,” the Financial Times reports.

Moreover, she said she wants to turn her country into an “energy, technological, and democracy hub of the Americas.”

Criticizing the current regime, Machado said Maduro’s government has been held together by “a very powerful and strongly funded repression system. Where do those funds come from? From drug trafficking, from the black market for oil, from arms trafficking, from human trafficking. We need to cut those flows. Once it happens and repression is weakened, it’s over. Because it’s the only thing the regime has left — violence and terror.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

But they told me it was about drugs; now they’re seizing oil?

Of course, it is such an obvious no-brainer and it is so obvious that it is all about oil; but flip on mainstream media and this is absent from the conversation. IF Trump cared so much about drugs and narcoterrorism, then why did he he just pardon one of the largest kingpins facilitating the drug trade?

We’ve documented a number of times this year in detail how Trump and the U.S. military industrial complex have been salivating to seize Venezuela’s oil for a while, and Machado has been their puppet since Bush post-9/11.

Declaration Of War: Trump Declares Venezuela’s Airspace ‘To Be Closed In Its Entirety,’ Says Land Strikes Will Begin ‘Very Soon’

Operation Southern Spear: Trump Commissions New Military Campaign In Preparation To Invade Venezuela - Maduro ‘Doesn’t Want To F*** Around With The United States’

Trump Greenlights CIA Covert Ops In Venezuela, Considers Strikes Within Country. Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize Winner Says US Corporations Will ‘Make A Lot Of Money’ From New Oil Deals

How much longer before BRICS members Russia, China, Iran, and others become more directly involved?

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

