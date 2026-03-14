It’s crazy to think, but yesterday, on the superstitious Friday the 13th, marks the 6th year anniversary of when President Donald Trump, during his first term, declared Covid-19 an emergency.

Per Trump’s executive order signed six years ago:

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic, as the rates of infection continue to rise in many locations around the world and across the United States. NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) and consistent with section 1135 of the Social Security Act (SSA), as amended (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5), do hereby find and proclaim that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency, beginning March 1, 2020.

Subsequently, on March 16th, Trump announced “15 Days to Slow the Spread.”

Trump said at the time: “And if they — if everybody in America does what we ask for over the next 15 days, we will see a dramatic difference, and we won’t have to worry about the ventilators, and we won’t have to worry about the ICU beds, because we won’t have our elderly and our people at the greatest risk having to be hospitalized.”

He emphasized that this would just be 15 days. “It’s very important to get out that this is for the next — what we’re talking about — much of what we’re talking about is for the next 15 days.”

Well, we saw how that turned out — along with the talk of “two weeks to flatten the curve” — then turned into “30 days to slow the spread;” and then the lockdowns, draconian overreach and madness, turned indefinite and the endless rhetoric of a “new normal.”

It has since been 2,190 days to stop the spread…

In 2022, the World Economic Forum published an article bragging that since so many people have submitted themselves to the government lockdowns, and all that came with it, they will also eventually accept carbon calculators and social credit scores.

“COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility – A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”

Moreover, in 2023, U.K. health official Professor David Halpern, chief executive of the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), also known as the “Nudge Unit” which was contracted to help push Covid propaganda, explained that when the ‘next pandemic,’ arrives people will snap to attention and naturally follow guidelines by default because compliance has been beaten into them.

“In principle, you can switch it back on. “You’ve got the beginning, particularly, of what is called a habit loop: if this has happened, then you should do that.”

Major disasters “leav[e] this enduring trace on society”, he explained. As well as knowing the drill, this “quasi-evolutionary” impact is a strong indicator of future behaviour, he stated.

If and when another pandemic or contagion reportedly begins to spread, the professor said that if the population is coerced to start wearing masks again, they would “relatively rapidly if they were persuaded,” he said.

“They might protest, ‘Do we really have to do it?’ [Showing] good healthy skepticism. But once you’ve exercised those muscles, they’re more likely to be reused again. “We figured out a lot more than we did before, so we’ve practized the drill and we could redo it. “Imagine if it happens, not across the whole population, but it happened in an area, a city, and you said, ‘it is really important to do the following thing.’ “It is much easier to now imagine that that city would then say, ‘OK, we better do this, stay at home and wear masks when we’re out or whatever.”

He bemoaned and groaned about the small percentage of the population that still refused to comply, those who could see through the lies and refused to obey the draconian edicts, saying those people are “the ones you really worry about.”

All of that to say, six years later and we are seeing the reintroduction of similar lockdown protocols.

I’ve referred to those several years as the Covid War, not only to be a bit facetious (though accurate), but because many political puppets and the media were literally calling this a “war” — as noted in my booklet “Facts Are Facts” — with politicians like Trump calling himself a “wartime President,” and Biden also claiming that it was a “war,” along with a slew of other world leaders.

These were some of the headlines published by the mainstream media in March 2020:

“America is at War, and There’s Only One Enemy” – New York Times

“Our Big War” – Time Magazine

“Rattled World ‘at war’ with Coronavirus as Deaths Surge in Italy, France” –

Reuters

“Inside France’s Public Health War against the Coronavirus” – The New Yorker

“This is like a War: View from Italy’s Coronavirus Frontline” – The Guardian

“This… Invisible Sense of Danger: Doing Journalism in the Coronavirus War” –

Vanity Fair

“War in the Time of Coronavirus” – The Hill

“Dems Call for War on Coronavirus” – Atlantic Media

“America’s Coronavirus War Has Only Just Begun” – Bloomberg

“Coronavirus Is Not an Emergency. It’s A War” – Forbes

Then in May 2023, when Covid-19 was no longer declared an emergency, the New York Times declared in a piece: “If the coronavirus pandemic was a war, the United States is about to officially enter peacetime.”

Reinforcing this wartime rhetoric, then-HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra warned that this could flare-up and evolve into something worse. “At the end of any major war, you don’t just let down your guard completely. Because while it may seem like it’s over, there could easily be a flare-up. So we may be exiting the public health emergency, but we haven’t left the public health threat.”

For all intents and purposes, it was a war.

Operation Warp Speed Iran

Just as with “15 Days to Stop the Spread,” we are hearing the same thing with the war in Iran — or is it a war? The Trump administration still refuses to officially call it a war, even though everyone universally agrees it is a war. Just as with the plandemic, what was supposed to be a quick and easy operation has turned indefinite.

Trump yesterday said the war will end when “I feel it in my bones,” he said, as it was announced 5,000 marines are being deployed to the Middle East. Translation: this we-won’t-call-it-a “war” will continue in perpetuity, just as Covid officially went on for over 4 years; just as the Russia-Ukraine “special military operation” would be “over in a month” and “Ukraine is finished,” the internet military ‘experts’ have repeatedly told us.

While there is no “pandemic” to worry about, what we do have is a serious energy crisis brewing caused by the war in Iran; and if this does not stop immediately, the ramifications are going to plunge the world into a supply chain breakdown and resource issue.

Now comparisons to the Covid pandemonium are being invoked.

From MarketWatch (excerpts):

The price of food, AI chips and more could rise as supply-chain disruptions touch industries across the spectrum. The cost of shipping goods around the world is on the rise due to the situation in the Middle East. A composite index tracking spot global container-shipping prices is up 8% this week, and it’s up nearly 12% since the start of the conflict in Iran. While container cargo flows are nowhere near as dependent on the Strait of Hormuz as the shipment of crude oil and crude products, the overall crisis compounds supply-chain risks and costs. War is a growing threat to the global supply chain, already fragile after other recent geopolitical shocks and under pressure from the Trump administration’s tariffs, said Antonella Teodoro, an economist and analyst at freight and logistics consultancy MDS Transmodal. The Iran conflict is likely the most significant threat to global shipping and supply chains since COVID, she added. According to Teodoro, the conflict is less of a systemic demand-and-supply shock than the pandemic, but it represents a persistent and potentially long-lasting disruption affecting all shipping segments - container, dry bulk and oil tanker. “If this crisis continues over an extended period, it could trigger a global energy shock, with rising oil and gas prices amplifying shipping costs and cascading through supply chains worldwide,” she said. One of the ripple effects is hitting the fertilizer business, which had already been operating with tight profit margins. The Middle East accounts for up to 40% of all urea fertilizer exports, a higher proportion than that of global crude exports coming from the region, meaning disruptions could eventually be felt in food prices as farming costs rise. In addition to effects on the shipping trade, the widening Middle East conflict has resulted in equity and debt selloffs and jolts to energy markets, with crude rallying close to $120 a barrel on Monday and not budging from prices near $100 a barrel even after an announcement of largest-ever release of strategic oil reserves. U.S. gasoline prices have surged, with the national average price of regular gasoline jumping nearly 35 cents since last week to $3.598 a gallon. Crude futures are set to end the week up nearly 4% but were lower early Friday.

The New York Times published a similar sentiment.

The turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed how bottlenecks in shipping can

trigger cascading troubles. A floating traffic jam off a port in Southern California

strands chemicals needed to make paint in Delaware. It ties up containers that

could otherwise be used to load cargo in China, delaying exports of electronics

destined for Ireland and pushing up the price of moving cargo everywhere. As the pandemic fades into memory, international companies have returned to seeking the lowest-cost suppliers of goods, wherever they may be. “We have created equal if not greater uncertainty parameters than during the pandemic,” said Nick Vyas, a supply chain expert at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. “It’s a perfect storm for stagflation.”

Already, they are invoking a familiar taste of poison.

We remember what happened as shelves went barren, everyone was panicked, unprepared, scared of their own shadows, believing toilet paper will save them. Now we are being warned that a similar thing is very likely to occur, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed indefinitely and global supply chains collapse and are forced to readjust.

The closing of the Strait of Hormuz is not just some minor inconvenience. Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply travels through there, and nations all over the world are facing higher energy prices; and Iran has signaled that it will stay closed indefinitely.

Last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) published a report detailing the importance of the Strait, not just for the United States but for the rest of the region and other countries such as China and Japan.

Chokepoints are narrow channels along widely used global sea routes that are critical to global energy security. The inability of oil to transit a major chokepoint, even temporarily, can create substantial supply delays and raise shipping costs, potentially increasing world energy prices. Although most chokepoints can be circumvented by using other routes—often adding significantly to transit time—some chokepoints have no practical alternatives. Most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region, although there are some pipeline alternatives that can avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Flows through the Strait of Hormuz in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 made up more than one-quarter of total global seaborne oil trade and about one-fifth of global oil and petroleum product consumption. In addition, around one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade also transited the Strait of Hormuz in 2024, primarily from Qatar.

Besides higher prices at the pump for Americans, other countries are feeling even greater shockwaves that will reverberate around the world as well and eventually come back to affect the U.S. and its allies.

Post made on March 10th

Rationing and working from home… where have we heard that before?

And according to our illustrious President, “When oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” he wrote on Truth Social. We? No, he means his billionaire buddies and the corporate titans, and all the insider traders profiting from this. Reminds us of when Trump said he is working to forcibly keep home prices inflated.

Trump is now establishing higher prices for much longer. Get ready for another “new normal.”

There is no real solution to fix this either.

Trump has also relaxed restrictions on Russian oil for 30 days.

We heard repeatedly throughout the Joe Biden administration from Trump, other Republicans and pundits such as Tucker Carlson that Biden and Democrats were draining domestic oil, gas and diesel reserves and were not refilling them in the event a crisis would occur.

This week, the White House announced that it would release 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to deal with the price shock. “We’ll do that, and then we’ll fill it up. I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again. But right now, we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”

Politico added:

The U.S. release is part of an effort by the 32 members of the International Energy Agency — which include the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K. and France — to release 400 million barrels of oil held in emergency reserves, the largest such effort in the body’s history. The U.S. oil stockpile currently holds 415 million barrels, according to the Energy Department, making it less than 59 percent full. The U.S. consumes around 20 million barrels of crude a day, similar to the amount that typically flows through the Strait of Hormuz each day. The Trump administration only added modest amounts of oil back into the reserve after the Biden administration tapped it to calm markets after Russia invaded Ukraine. A part of the storage caverns also suffered damage as a result of those Biden-era drawdowns, which has slowed the effort to refill it. The reserve is designed to be able to release up to 4.4 million barrels of oil per day within 13 days of a presidential decision, according to the Energy Department. But analysts have said the actual flow rate may be far lower — perhaps 2 million barrels a day — due to physical constraints.

172 million barrels of oil may sound like a lot, but relative to scale, it is not that much. On average, the United States goes through 18 - 20 million barrels each daily. Splitting the difference, 172M divided by 19 is a hair over a day’s worth of oil. This means the U.S. will hypothetically burn through this amount relatively quickly; and this latest release will probably do little in the interim to reduce gas prices.

Meanwhile, a refinery in Texas that produces fuel ethers and additives ‘mysteriously’ caught fire.

Yesterday, the U.S. carried out heavy strikes against Iran’s Kharg Island, which supposedly handles upwards of 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, as Trump vowed to keep attacking — the latest move appearing to suggest the U.S. is now trying to seize Iran’s oil by force.

Iran had warned prior this would be a redline crossed and would signal the utter destruction of American energy infrastructure in the region. “If Iran’s oil, economic, or energy infrastructure is attacked, we will immediately destroy energy and economic infrastructure across the region belonging to companies with American shareholders or ties to the U.S,” said the IRGC in a statement.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed similarly.

“This war proved one thing quite clearly: American bases in our region do not protect anyone – they are a threat,” he wrote on X. “America sacrifices everyone for Israel and does not care about anyone but Israel.”

Well, he isn’t wrong…

More updates on the war and its ramifications:

And as The WP predicted at the onset of this new war, there will be false flags, particularly so-called “sleeper cells” and “cyberattacks.” So far we are hearing reports of both.

Al Jazeera wrote: “A major cyberattack has crippled the global networks of Stryker, one of the world’s largest medical device companies, with an Iran-linked hacking group claiming responsibility and warning it marks “the beginning of a new chapter in cyber warfare.”

I reckon this has the great potential to become more frequent, larger and more destructive; bombings and killings, and large-scale cyberattacks.

The new Iran-Israel-American war, World War III as it should be called, is the latest installation of the Great Reset declared in 2020, which began with the Covid War.

Now we are hearing language and actions reminiscent of those that occurred in 2020; and this seems to ‘conveniently’ align with the decarbonization agenda, and the talk of “car-free Sundays” and removing gas ovens, etc.

Knowing these things…

2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

Panic and hysteria are not the answer. Now is the time once again to stay calm, but be of a sound mind, discerning, prudent, and use discretion.

Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.

It’s why for years The WinePress has warned about future shocks that will dwarf the Covid War. I understand we all have degrees of limitation, but it is still superfluous to not sit idly by and do nothing either as we understand are now are clearly seeing where this is going to go.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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