As the United States continues its latest bombing campaign in Yemen since Trump announced it in March, and off the heels of the now-dubbed “Signalgate” leak, President Donald Trump yesterday posted on Truth Social bragging about bombing Houthis allegedly discussing war plans, and sharing a video of a bomb blowing-up a group Yemenis.

"These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!”

The post was met with criticism about the veracity of the claim. Dave DeCamp from Antiwar.com mocked, tweeting, “Hey guys the most advanced military in the world is constantly bombing us and flying surveillance drones over our head. Let’s have our next war meeting in a giant circle in a completely open area with zero cover.”

However, this supposed war meeting was a tribal gathering, which was confirmed by the Houthis online.

The official Yemen Policy Center explained in an article last year that these tribal gatherings convene during times of war to promote peace and their historical significance, noting however that the United States and Western proxies have misidentified them for years.

“These tribesmen form a circle around the stage where the arbitration is initiated, serving as witnesses to the commencement of the process and the disputants’ commitment to it,” the website explains. The YPC also notes the prevalence of women and children at these gatherings, too. It is unclear if children were present at this last most recent gathering seen in the bombing.

An example of one of these tribal gatherings.

Even though Trump and administration officials are touting this latest bombing as a success, the Pentagon has quietly admitted it is failing to deter the Houthis.

On April 4th, the New York Times cited anonymous Department of Defense Officials who have admitted its actions have not degraded the Houthis’ military capabilities, and officials are purportedly worried this might deplete some of its naval munitions. The NYT reported:

In closed briefings in recent days, Pentagon officials have acknowledged that there has been only limited success in destroying the Houthis’ vast, largely underground arsenal of missiles, drones and launchers, according to congressional aides and allies.

The officials briefed on confidential damage assessments say the bombing is consistently heavier than strikes conducted by the Biden administration, and much bigger than what the Defense Department has publicly described.

But Houthi fighters, known for their resiliency, have reinforced many of their bunkers and other targeted sites, frustrating the Americans’ ability to disrupt the militia’s missile attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to three congressional and allied officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.

In just three weeks, the Pentagon has used $200 million worth of munitions, in addition to the immense operational and personnel costs to deploy two aircraft carriers, additional B-2 bombers and fighter jets, as well as Patriot and THAAD air defenses to the Middle East, the officials said.

The total cost could be well over $1 billion by next week, and the Pentagon might soon need to request supplemental funds from Congress, one U.S. official said.

So many precision munitions are being used, especially advanced long-range ones, that some Pentagon contingency planners are growing concerned about overall Navy stocks and implications for any situation in which the United States would have to ward off an attempted invasion of Taiwan by China.

The official White House narrative is one of success. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said in a statement that the strikes had been “effective” in killing top Houthi leaders, whom she did not identify, and said the operation was reopening Red Sea shipping, the NYT also noted. Before taking this role, Gabbard was staunchly opposed to the war in Yemen for years until recently where she now spouts the same verbiage she used to oppose.

Meanwhile, within the last several days, two U.S. drones in the region were shot down by the Houthis, reported by Antiwar.com. This was since confirmed by a Fox News consultant.

The Yemeni military said in a statement on the latest downing of the MQ-9 drone:

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued efforts to confront all enemy attempts to undermine our country’s sovereignty. They, along with the great Yemeni people, will continue their operations in support of Gaza, and these operations will not stop until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Oops,” we just bombed more innocents: look how “successful” we are!

My commentary is the same as my March 15th report when Trump announced the latest bombing campaign:

When President Trump gave his inauguration speech in January, he claimed he wanted to be seen and remembered as a “peacemaker.”

“That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. “[…] Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. (Applause.) “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier.”

The idea that Trump is an antiwar president is sheer nonsense and baseless. I’ve covered this before, but there is a long and detailed track record of Trump being a total puppet of the war machine. Under his first administration, by 2018 the U.S. was dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent men, women, and children, according to Pentagon documents. Fathom that: every 12 minutes! And that is just some of it…

It’s a revolving door: it matters not who is in power. The war machine keeps on turning. But we understand that this is part of a larger plan to support the Greater Israel Project.

Psalm 28:1 A Psalm of David. Unto thee will I cry, O LORD my rock; be not silent to me: lest, if thou be silent to me, I become like them that go down into the pit. [2] Hear the voice of my supplications, when I cry unto thee, when I lift up my hands toward thy holy oracle. [3] Draw me not away with the wicked, and with the workers of iniquity, which speak peace to their neighbours, but mischief is in their hearts. [4] Give them according to their deeds, and according to the wickedness of their endeavours: give them after the work of their hands; render to them their desert. [5] Because they regard not the works of the LORD, nor the operation of his hands, he shall destroy them, and not build them up. Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

