The following report is a press release from OpenAI, published on June 10th. Emphasis mine.

Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. We advance this mission by deploying our innovations to build democratic AI: AI shaped by democratic principles, governed by common-sense rules and designed to help people solve hard problems while protecting them from real harm. That mission also requires identifying and disrupting attempts by authoritarian regimes and their proxies to use AI systems to coerce critics, surveil communities or covertly interfere in democratic societies.

In this report, we describe two clusters of ChatGPT accounts likely originating from China that we banned after they used our models in support of apparent covert influence operations that promoted narratives in an attempt to manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and wider tech policies.

The first cluster generated social media comments and images claiming that data center buildouts for AI were increasing electricity prices for average families. We named this cluster the “Data Center Bandwagon” campaign.

From the report.

From the report.

The second cluster generated comments and images criticizing US tariffs as attempts to dominate technological competition and specified in their prompts that the content should not include China’s leader Xi Jinping in the output and instead include only President Trump. This cluster was connected to a network of likely inauthentic social media accounts that were also likely targeting OpenAI by claiming ChatGPT user data had been compromised. These allegations were entirely false. We named this second cluster the “Tech and Tariffs” campaign.

From the report

From the report

The targeting of OpenAI and US data center buildouts is significant not because the operation appears to have shifted public opinion, but because it shows PRC-origin influence operators testing narratives against AI infrastructure – a foundation of US technological leadership, economic growth and the broader democratic AI ecosystem. The operation sought to exploit and amplify existing public concerns about energy prices and local impacts of data center development, but we found no evidence of meaningful breakout beyond its own activity. Foreign influence operations have long sought to latch onto existing local issues and sincerely held beliefs, using them to build credibility, amplify divisions or exacerbate public distrust. In this case, the operators attempted to covertly insert themselves into an ongoing American debate about the future of the country’s AI capabilities while hiding who they were and what motivated them.

By publishing these findings, we aim to help our industry, governments, civil society and the public better identify and disrupt attempts by foreign threat actors to manipulate legitimate public debates, weaken democratic institutions and advance totalitarianism with AI characteristics - the use of AI for surveillance, censorship and control over political, social and private life.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 26:23 Burning lips and a wicked heart are like a potsherd covered with silver dross. [24] He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation.

The gaslighting here is ridiculous: this so-called subversion they speak of perfectly describes themselves and the U.S. government.

Ever since Utahns fiercely pushed back against Kevin O’Leary’s datacenter — one originally planned to be twice the size of Manhattan (!) — students at graduation ceremonies have repeatedly and loudly booed the AI agenda, and pushback elsewhere across the country as seen on social media and in local news, there has been a noticeable tone shift from the tech bros and the government against the people.

Oh, what’s that? You don’t like datacenters? You don’t like all this AI-generated slop? You don’t like AI and robotics taking your jobs? You don’t like sky-high energy bills, poisoned water wells, and noisy facilities in your backyard? Well, that’s because these dirty commies in China are trying to subvert and manipulate your feelings to not feel patriotic about this brave new dawn of destroying the world and securing your enslavement.

That’s the type of duplicitous garbage these liars are trying to peddle. Total lies and nonsense.

This is the narrative Kevin O’Leary tried to claim for weeks after Utahns protested his mega datacenter, claiming Chinese actors were bussing in protesters. Absolute total lie.

You have the Trump administration, of course, going on and on about how we need to beat China in the AI race, and if we don’t they will maliciously use it against us and the world. And with reports of the White House planning to take stake in OpenAI soon, it is no surprise Altman and the gang are trying to claim Chinese plants are successfully swaying public opinion.

Furthermore, this plays into what we recently found out that the Trump administration internally is treating some people who oppose datacenters, oppose this rapid AI rollout, as potential domestic terrorists. So if you espouse criticism of this techno-fascism, then you just might be a Chinese state actor, paid-off or deceived by their propaganda.

The whole government, this new merger of state and corporate power, is determined to push their AI tokenized surveillance state panopticon upon us. Don’t let them.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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