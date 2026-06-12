The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
4h

I agree, Jacob. One of my biggest complaints about all of the AI roll-out, as well as, the jabs, the chemtrails, the financial system, and everything else in between is that it is being forced upon us whether we want it or not. No one is giving us, the people, a choice, or even asking us for our permission. And, it is all being done by people who are questionable at best.

I mean, even God gives each of us the free will to choose for ourselves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture