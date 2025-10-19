It was only a matter of time before AI models would be allowed to create sensual and pornographic content, and OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman last week confirmed that they start throttling back restrictions that allow users to use their large-language model (LLM) to create erotica.

Altman said in a post on X:

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our “treat adult users like adults” principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

Altman’s statement generated a lot of negative criticism and backlash online.

The next day, Altman then said “we are not the elected moral police of the world.”

“We also care very much about the principle of treating adult users like adults. As AI becomes more important in people’s lives, allowing a lot of freedom for people to use AI in the ways that they want is an important part of our mission. “But we are not the elected moral police of the world. In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here.”

Altman’s comments, however, contradict statements he made roughly two months ago when speaking with Cleo Abram, where Altman lauded the implemented safety controls to prevent erotic content from being produced and distributed.

Abram asked, “I think there's a there's a big difference between winning the race and building the AI future that would be best for the most people. And I can imagine that it is easier, maybe more quantifiable, sometimes to focus on the next way to win the race. And I'm curious when those two things are at odds. What is an example of a decision that you've had to make that is best for the world but not best for winning?”

As an example, Altman said,

“There's a lot of short-term stuff we could do that would really juice growth or revenue or whatever and be very misaligned with that long-term goal. And I'm proud of the company and how little we get distracted by that. But sometimes we do get tempted. ABRAM: “Are there specific examples that come to mind? Any like decisions that you've made?” ALTMAN: “Um, well, we haven't put a sex bot avatar in ChatGPT yet.”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, formerly known as Morality in Media, also criticized the move and warned of the many problems this will create. Haley McNamara, executive director and chief strategy officer, said in a statement:

“Sexualized AI chatbots are inherently risky, generating real mental health harms from synthetic intimacy; all in the context of poorly defined industry safety standards. While [OpenAI’s] age verification is a good step to try preventing childhood exposure to explicit content, the reality is these tools have documented harms to adults as well. We’ve already seen other chatbots emboldened to engage in sexual conversation simulate themes of child abuse or push sexually violent written content on users who asked them to stop. “If OpenAI truly cares about user well-being, it should pause any plans to integrate this so-called ‘erotica’ into ChatGPT and focus on building something positive for humanity.”

In July, Altman sat down with Theo Von and provided his concerns with ChatGPT and its effect on society and people’s mental and emotional health (as he continues to press forward with releasing his AI onto the masses). He said he is unsure of the long-term ramifications it will have on children. Von asked if it could be used to pull up phonography and Altman quickly replied, “sure,” and Von, a recovering porn addict, said, “Oh, God!”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What a surprise, right? Well, it shouldn’t be and we all saw this coming miles away. ChatGPT and other LLMs were able to do some of this to certain extents initially, as other AI companies quickly started creating AI avatar girlfriends and boyfriends to quickly capitalize on that void, but then the LLMs tried to wrangle it back in. Now ChatGPT is going all in and the floodgates have been opened. Merry Christmas.

Combine this with ChatGPT’s latest video generator Sora 2 and it’s all over from there.

Colossians 3:5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry: [6] For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience: [7] In the which ye also walked some time, when ye lived in them.

Altman, a sodomite himself and parent to in-vitro babies, could care less about mental health and the systemic ramifications it will have on society, further corrupting and poisoning the minds of the masses, hooked on AI like a drug that can’t get enough. It’s simple: OpenAI was initially not a for-profit company, that changed last year, and now barely two months after telling the world he is proud of not giving into the money by implementing a sexbot, he is now about to make bookoo bags of cash from endlessly generated AI porn, by his own admission to Abram.

It’s the oldest business in the book, and in time AI porn and AI relationships will continue to be promoted as a reworked “abstinence saves lives” mantra, self-indulgence is healthy and safe, and as another way global elites can slow population growth by getting the masses on AI girlfriends and boyfriends that ‘really understand who I am, and gets me and listens to me like no man/woman has before.’ It’s already happening now and will explode in 2026.

Romans 1:21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, Jeremiah 18:11 Now therefore go to, speak to the men of Judah, and to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, saying, Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I frame evil against you, and devise a device against you: return ye now every one from his evil way, and make your ways and your doings good. [12] And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart.

I’d also be remiss if we didn’t at least sling some mud at the Trump administration, because Trump and this administration, as we know, has really cozied-up to OpenAI and has hashed out hundreds of billions of dollars to the company to build datacenters and integrate its technology into the government for literal pennies. The TAKE IT DOWN Act was signed to prevent the dissemination of AI porn and deepfakes, yet here is Altman saying they are going to rollout sexbots by December. The Take It Down Act was never truly about stopping those things, but rather an excuse to censor Americans’ free speech and criticism of Trump and anything else the state deems as “bad speak.”

