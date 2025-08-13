Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly set to fund a tech startup that challenges Elon Musk’s Neuralink with yet another brain-computer interface (BCI) device, the Financial Times revealed.

Though Neuralink gets most of the media attention, there are other competitors that challenge Musk’s device. For example, biotech company Synchron has received investments from Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos; and the firm not long ago inked a deal with Apple to pair their BCI with Apple devices, The WinePress reported earlier this year.

Another company, Paradonics, has received plenty of investment and has shown promise during laboratory tests. Even China has its own called Neucyber.

Now Altman is throwing his hat into the ring.

According to Tech Crunch (excerpts):

The startup is expected to be valued at $850 million. A source familiar with the deal tells TechCrunch that talks are still early and OpenAI has not yet committed to participation, so terms could change.

Merge Labs is also reportedly working with Alex Blania, who runs Tools for Humanity (formerly World) — Altman’s eye-scanning digital ID project that “allows anyone to verify their humanness,” as the company describes.

Neuralink is currently in trials with people who suffer from severe paralysis. It aims to allow them to control devices with their thoughts. It raised a $600 million Series E at a $9 billion valuation in June.

Neuralink (and perhaps, Merge Labs) could revolutionize how humans interact with technology. Some might even say their tech could take humanity toward “the singularity.”

Long before Silicon Valley became obsessed with the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI), it was enamored with “the singularity.” Musk has used the term to describe a time when AI surpasses human intelligence. The more classic definition (after a 1960’s novella of the same name by Dino Buzzati) means the merging of tech with humans.

Altman blogged about “The Merge” in 2017. “Although the merge has already begun, it’s going to get a lot weirder. We will be the first species ever to design our own descendants,” he postulated at the time, citing research work he saw at OpenAI, where Musk was still a co-founder.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Altman has apparently become one of Trump’s favorite tech dorks since his feud with Musk, whether that’s even a legitimate fight or not. Altman was already a big name in Silicon Valley, but now it seems he cannot escape the headlines as the Trump administration continues to contract his company left and right.

It’s no wonder HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing wearables on people, because in order to get people to accept implantables they need people softened up with wearables.

These BCI devices are constantly presented as a health device to fix certain disabilities and other neurological problems, but we know it goes well beyond that.

The devices are part of a growing trend to replace smartphones and other smart devices with implants. Rather, it is to achieve the goal of furthering the Internet of Things and Internet of Bodies.

In 2016, Musk tweeted, “Creating a neural lace is the thing that really matters for humanity to achieve symbiosis with machines.”

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said at the World Economic Forum in 2022 that smartphone technology will be hardwired into people’s bodies by 2030, made possible by 6G.

“It will definitely happen. I was talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030. I would say that by then definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Musk has also said of his own device that it will eventually replace smartphones. So, clearly this is the end goal on a commercial scale.

It’s not about health, it’s about becoming a cyborg, plugged into the AI-grid so you can be controlled and lose autonomy. Sound familiar?

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE