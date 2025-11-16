Secretary of War Pete Hegseth finishes the installation of a Department of War plaque at the River Entrance in front of the Pentagon, Washington, DC, November 13, 2025 (DoW photo by US Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

On Thursday, Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth installed two new bronze plaques at the entrance of the Pentagon with the words “DEPARTMENT OF WAR” etched on them, declaring that the time of defense is over: it’s time for war.

“We wanted to replace [the old signs] because we want everybody who comes through this door to know that we are deadly serious about the name change of this organization. “We love everything that the Department of Defense represented. But this is a new era of the Department of War that is focused on winning wars ... and making sure that we know exactly what the mission is and that the troops are sent there to succeed and win. “We are rebuilding it; we are reestablishing deterrence — it’s based on America first, peace through strength and common sense. And now everybody that enters this building, whether it’s generals or civilians or foreign leaders, is going to see: this is not just on paper. This is not just a title. This is exactly who we are.”

Not long after Hegseth installed the new signs, the War Secretary revealed that the United States appears nearly ready to invade Venezuela, announcing a new plan: Operation Southern Spear. Hegseth said the goal is to stop “narcoterrorism.”

U.S. military presence in the Caribbean continues to grow in anticipation of larger operations. SOUTHCOM has published a number of social media posts lauding its presence in the region. On Tuesday, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, entered the region as well.

“The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere,” said Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell. “These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

SOUTHCOM also posted on Thursday that U.S. troops are training for jungle warfare in Panama.

Panama said about 50 US Marines would train from October 9th to the 29th in its jungle to improve their skills “in one of the most demanding environments,” AFP reported in October. “This training is purely aimed at our defense and protection” to fight “organized crime and drug trafficking,” Panamanian Major Didier Santamaria told AFP.

Antiwar.com reported: “Hegseth’s announcement came as US officials revealed that the US bombed another alleged drug-running boat in the region on Monday, marking the 20th strike and the 21st boat the US military has blown up since the campaign began in early September. The officials said that the latest strike killed four “narco-terrorists,” a term the Trump administration uses to justify the extrajudicial executions at sea.”

President Trump has reportedly been briefed on potentially bombing Venezuela and other ground strikes. According to CBS, Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine were involved in the talks that laid-out possible options for the “coming days,” though a final decision was not made.

But Dave DeCamp for Anitwar.com posits this could be part of the on-going psychological operation to scare Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro into stepping down voluntarily. The Wall Street Journal claims, according to sources, that Trump is currently content with a gradual build-up and a continued bombing of boats to ratchet up the pressure.

Last month, during a cabinet meeting, Trump revealed that Maduro has tried to extend multiple olive branches to the U.S. and strike a favorable deal with Trump, but the administration has refused. According to Trump, “He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f*** around with the United States.”

Last month, Trump announced the CIA was performing covert operations inside Venezuela - which isn’t very “covert,” so the revelation is perhaps part of the psyop.

Oil, And A Lot Of It

The WinePress has noted a number of times this year that the Trump administration’s intentions to destabilize Venezuela in another coup attempt is not because of fentanyl and narcoterrorism, but because of oil.

Venezuela sits on the world’s largest oil reserves, representing 18% of the world’s reserves.

During his first administration, Trump tried to launch a coup in 2019 but failed. Trump has since gone on record to lament that had Maduro's regime been replaced, the U.S. would have access to the country’s oil.

More recently, the Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, a fierce opponent of Maduro for years and a partner with the U.S. since the Bush administration in the 2000s, has close ties to the Trump administration and has promised to strike new oil deals with the U.S. when the Maduro government is removed.

Also worth noting is Venezuela’s neighbor, Guyana, has plenty of oil of its own, and Maduro has toyed with invading them. Oilprice.com said earlier this year that Guyana is now primed to become the continent’s second-largest oil producer. “Guyana is now a major contributor to the world petroleum supply and will become the largest per capita oil producer, with production anticipated to exceed one million barrels per day by the end of 2027,” the outlet wrote.

More recently, Machado once again promised to privatize Venezuela’s oil and strike new deals with the U.S.

As noted by the Geopolitical Economic Report,

The opposition leader made these remarks in a virtual speech at the America Business Forum on 5 November

Machado spoke before Donald Trump appeared on stage at the same event. She was interviewed by the Republican mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis Suarez, a loyal right-wing ally of Trump and Rubio. (He is also the son of Xavier Suarez, who previously served as Miami’s mayor.)

The following is a partial transcript of Machado’s comments (all emphasis added):

“And this is amazing, super exciting for me: We will open Venezuela for foreign investment. “I am talking about a $1.7 trillion opportunity, not only in oil and gas, which is huge, and you know that there are opportunities, because we will open all, upstream, midstream, downstream, to all companies; but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. “We have, our grid right now has a 17 gigawatt opportunity of energy potential that needs to be rehabbed, certainly for technology and AI. “And tourism, you know, Venezuela has 2800km of pristine Caribbean coastline ready to be developed. “So this is going to be huge. We will bring rule of law. We will open markets. We will have security for foreign investment, and a transparent, massive privatization program that is waiting for you.”

Machado also said that she has good relations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other prominent GOP figures in the U.S., and thanked them for their support.

“I’m so grateful to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that has been, you know, the champion of the cause of freedom and democracy in the Americas. “I want to thank Governor DeSantis. “I want to thank my friend, Senator Rick Scott, that has always trusted us. “And now Senator Ashley Moody. “And of course, I have to say, and I want to make a special mention to our three amigos, our three friends, [Congress members] María Elvira Salazar, Mario Díaz-Balart, and Carlos Giménez, who have been so, so, so close, and always supporting us.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Gerald Celente of The Trends Journal says it best: When all else fails, they take you to war.

The American empire is crumbling and so the U.S. needs another crisis and war. It is clear the U.S. is very determined to launch this war and something will eventually give, I do not doubt this; and for this reason, be ready for a false flag event.

Of course, the U.S. clearly has not learned any lessons from our entanglements and meddling in the Middle East, and what happens when we come in guns blazing and topple governments. The same will occur in Venezuela if this war commences and is somewhat successful in at the very least destabilizing the region some more; but that could cause blowback and we could witness a coalescence of Latin and Central Americans, especially those dwelling in the U.S., to radicalize. That is very possible. We saw what happened in Los Angeles this year and all the Mexican flags that were flying.

Proverbs 26:17 He that passeth by, and meddleth with strife belonging not to him, is like one that taketh a dog by the ears.

More ‘winning’ by the “Peace President.”

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

