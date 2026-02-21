“The best propaganda is that which, as it were, works invisibly, penetrates the whole of life without the public having any knowledge of the propagandistic initiative.” — Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s propaganda mastermind

The United States is falling apart. It’s collapsing. It’s circling the drain. The Titanic is sinking and nothing can stop it from resting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. But there are many Americans who still think things are great, that we’ve never been more prosperous, that we are living in the midst of a great spiritual awakening, and it’s only good times and good vibes.

While the Make America Great Again (MAGA) and QAnon movements are no doubt sputtering and losing a lot of their base, President Donald Trump still commands a sizeable portion of the American population; having them agree with seemingly everything he says and does with little to no question, even if the latest narrative shift habitually contradicts previous statements and promises; whatever Trump says or posts in the moment is accounted as sacred, holy scripture by most.

Though these movements have lost their luster, Trump has still published Q memes and “Q drops” on Truth Social.

We have heard for years the many promises and slogans echoed by Trump, both his former and current administration officials, and the political pundits that supported (and still voraciously support) him, to sell the public the message of prosperity and victory.

“Make America Great Again.”

“Drain the swamp.”

“Golden Age.”

“America First.”

“End the Deep State.”

“4-D Chess.”

“Removing Abuse, Fraud, and Waste.”

“Great Awakening.”

“Restore the Republic.”

“The Storm.”

“Red Pill.”

“Defeat the Globalists.”

“Fall Cabal.”

“Hopium”

“Winning.”

“Where We Go One, We Go All” (WWG1WGA).

“White Hats”

“Trust the Plan.”

That last phrase is the most important one. TRUST.

We were told for many years to vote for the right guy (Trump) and he and his team would “drain the swamp,” arrest the criminals and haul them off to Gitmo to be executed, the Federal Reserve would be destroyed, the country would return to sound money, job growth and manufacturing would explode, families would be prosperous and healthy again, and on and on, the whole nine yards.

But… none of that has happened. What remains of the tribal group donning the red hat (pun intended) will say otherwise, but it is quite clear none of these plans have come to fruition.

It is time to revaluate and ask, how did we get here?

“Through clever and constant application of propaganda, people can be made to see paradise as hell, and also the other way round, to consider the most wretched sort of life as paradise.” — Adolf Hitler

Trust The Plan

Hope is a powerful thing, but hope can be manipulated and contorted. Americans, and even others around the world, were led to believe that Trump was a Godsend to America, a gift from God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, to rescue the country and to make it a shining light once again.

Through desperation and false hopes and desires, many Americans, “who against hope believed in hope,” if you will, were made to distrust what they could see with their own eyes, and hoped for something that could not happen; and even when it was clear the opposite of what they were told was going to happen, they were told to “trust the plan.”

When Trump mingles with all these multibillionaires, the globalists who overtly say they want to depopulate us and participate in satanic ritual abuse, the tech titans, the banker gangs, you name it, MAGA was told to trust the plan and that Trump has to get in on the inside, he has to yoke up and rub shoulders with the enemy so he can set the trap; Bruce Wayne by day, Batman by night.

QAnon and anti-Great Reset propaganda was disseminated and shared all over social media. They told some truths, it highlighted the corruption and evil that we have seen and acknowledged for years. But the real bait & switch came when they tried to convince the masses that Trump was not one of them.

The sales pitch by Q, for example, is to say that there are “good guys, white hats,” that are in the government, military, and in other key positions who are the real, God-fearing patriots that are not apart of the grand conspiracy. They lay low, setting traps and fetters, and then, as we are told to believe, Trump was asked by the white hats to come to the rescue and set America back on course, reestablish justice and liberty for all, and all the deep staters, the pedos, the Davos and Bilderberg gang, for example, would all be arrested and taken out to pasture. These white hats, we are told, could not swiftly takeover the government themselves lest there be public backlash and rioting. No, instead Trump was unleashed to methodically drain the swamp and usher in a Great Awakening, and along the way him and his family and Q allies would drop bread crumbs that signaled ‘something’ was being done.

That’s what this trailer asserted; and it spread far and wide all over social media (before the big crackdown), and I personally was shown this by family, friends, and others who followed my work. MAGA, many of them, got their hopes up and were filled with jubilation, a sense of glory and hope, believing that Trump was really working for their good.

Watch and remember this video for later:

There were many others. Religious groups all got behind it. From Neo-Evangelicals, to Baptists, to Traditional Catholics, to so-called Christian Nationalists, etc. They wrote their books, preached their sermons that deified and idolized Trump, they made their “prophecies” that Trump was something more and that God told them to vote for Donald Trump.

Again, we were told, MAGA was told repeatedly, that Trump was fighting the deep state Leftists, those darn Democrat socialist globalists, and he’s helping to tear down international institutions (the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Forum, the World Bank, the Bilderbergs, etc., etc.). Some asserted that “Covid” was purposefully created and released by these entities to destroy Trump’s “booming economy.”

Here was another viral clip that made the rounds, saying that while the country was locked down because of Covid, we needed to vote for Trump to get the economy back on track again and defeat the globalists. Yeah, sure, Trump wasn’t perfect, we were told, but you needed to vote for him anyway because there was no other hope.

Observe:

The list of examples goes on and on.

But clearly things did not pan out like MAGA and Q wanted them to, and by 2021 he was gone. After licking their wounds, people got out and voted for a third time, and what happened? Trump doesn’t even try to hide it anymore, it’s been a full-on reversal of everything, hardly any campaign promises have been kept, despite the rhetoric from the propagandists and diehards.

“New Lies For Old”

Ecclesiastes 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. [10] Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.

These manipulation tactics were not a comedy of errors. It was (and is) a sophisticated militarized propaganda campaign to convince, sedate and tranquilize the masses into believing that what they are seeing, living, and experiencing is not real; this increasing tyranny, more despotism, the loss of civil liberties and trampling of Constitutional rights, the loss of purchasing power in the dollar and affordability — well, that is just Trump laying snares and making deals, just trust the plan; and not just that, but get the masses to not only accept more tyranny, but to cheer for and demand greater despotism.

In this instance, whatever must be done to “meme the Left” and “end the woke mindvirus,” then anything is acceptable. In contrast, those who are opposed to these movements and their nonsense and lies, they too are conditioned to demand more suppression of rights and more oppression to counteract the opposition, these fringe and “far-right” groups.

A deeper look into history reveals that Qanon and these manipulation tactics are nothing more than roughly 100-year-old manipulation tactics at work: it is nothing new.

In 1921-1926, communist Russia was in the midst of a potential upheaval from the people to attempt to overthrow the communist government that had already thoroughly controlled the government and outlets of Russia. In order to keep the masses blinded and the revolters subdued, a counterintelligence agency was created.

In Anatoily Golitsyn’s book, “New Lies For Old,” the former KGB officer warns of the tactics used by the communists and how they will be replicated in the western world.

Soviet Russia called this the “Trust” Operation. Golitsyn explains what this was. It’s long, but notice the parallels we see today.

The following are pages 10-14 of the book. (Emphasis mine).

THREE PATTERNS OF COMMUNIST STRATEGIC DISINFORMATION may be distinguished: a pattern for a period in which a specific, long-range policy is being pursued; a pattern for a period of crisis in a communist regime or its policy; and a pattern for a transitional period.

The “Weakness and Evolution” Pattern

The pattern of disinformation used during the implementation of a long-range policy may be called the "weakness and evolution" pattern, or the pattern of "calculated ideological moderation." Its aim is to calm the fears of the adversaries of international communism by understating real communist strength and to confound the policies of those adversaries by masking the realities of communist policy.

When following this pattern, therefore, disinformation reflects real or imaginary weaknesses, splits, and crises in the communist world and projects an image of evolution away from an ideological toward a conventional, national system. The intention is that the nations of the noncommunist world, accepting the alleged disunity and evolution of the communist world as genuine, will fail to respond effectively to communist offensive strategy and, in their confusion, will be induced to make practical miscalculations and mistakes in their dealings with the communist world. The major role of disinformation in the weakness and evolution pattern is to conceal and misrepresent the real nature, objectives, tactics, and techniques of communist policy.

In order to gain and exploit temporary, tactical political allies and to avoid alarming them, efforts are made to conceal or understate the actual strength and aggressiveness of communism. Factual information favorable to communist regimes is withheld or downgraded; unfavorable information is disclosed, leaked, or invented. Given that communist, unlike democratic, governments are not concerned about their electoral prospects, they can afford to reveal true or false information unfavorable to themselves. During a period of policy implementation, real and artificial weaknesses in the system are emphasized; readjustments and solutions are presented as failures; ideological differences between communist and noncommunist systems are played down; calculated moderation in, and even some departures from, communist dogma are permitted; common features and common interests between communist and democratic systems are overemphasized or exaggerated; long-range communist objectives and coordinated action in pursuit of them are hidden. But the major feature of this pattern is the projection of alleged splits and crises in the communist world and the alleged evolution of communist states into independent, conventional nation-states motivated like any others primarily by national interests. The pattern determines the forms and means. Special disinformation operations play the leading part; propaganda is relegated to a supporting role.

The Precedent of the NEP

The weakness and evolution pattern was used successfully by Lenin in the 1920s. In 1921 Soviet Russia faced imminent collapse. Industry lay ruined by the war; agriculture was in crisis. The Russian people, disillusioned by the rigid policy of "war communism," were on the brink of revolt; the policy of terror was proving ineffective; there were peasant uprisings in Siberia and along the Volga; nationalist movements in the Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Central Asia were openly proclaiming separatism and posed a serious threat to national unity; the sailors at the Kronstadt Naval Base revolted. Abroad, the hopes of world revolution had faded after communist defeats in Germany, Poland, and Hungary. The major European powers, although not united, were individually hostile to communism and to the new Soviet state; a huge Russian emigre movement, spread across Europe, was plotting the overthrow of the regime. Soviet Russia was in complete political and economic isolation.

It was in this situation, facing a highly unfavorable balance of power vis-a-vis the West, that Lenin conceived and launched a long-range policy that, over the following eight years, was to show spectacular success. It was given the deliberately misleading title of the New Economic Policy, or NEP. In fact, it ranged far beyond the economy, defining also the principal political and ideological objectives and tactics for the regime internally and externally and the strategy for the international communist movement. Within the terms of the NEP, the Soviet leaders were to eliminate separatism by creating a federation of national republics, the USSR. They were to introduce national long-term economic planning. They were to plan and build an electric power system to cover and bind together the whole country. They were to start to change the world balance of power in communist favor.

To the world at large, the NEP meant that foreign industrialists were offered concessions in Soviet industry and invited to open businesses in Soviet Russia; that Soviet industrial enterprises were to be reorganized as trusts and operated on a profit basis; that smaller enterprises and properties could be owned by cooperatives or private individuals; that money was back in use and private trade permitted; that restrictions on travel were relaxed; that emigres were encouraged to return under amnesty, while some Soviet citizens were allowed to emigrate; and that Soviet diplomacy was seeking peaceful coexistence with the West.

The Soviet leaders saw it differently. They intended that the NEP would not only bring about economic recovery, but would also serve to prevent internal revolt, expand foreign trade, attract foreign capital and expertise, gain diplomatic recognition from non-communist countries, prevent major conflict with the Western powers, help to exploit the contradictions in and between the capitalist countries, neutralize the emigre movement, and help to promote world revolution through the communist movement.

Lenin believed that this fundamentally aggressive and ideological policy could prove effective if it was accompanied by the systematic use of misrepresentation and deception, or, to use the current word, disinformation. The characteristics of this disinformation were an apparent moderation in communist ideology, the avoidance of references to violence in communist methods, the exaggeration of the degree of the restoration of capitalism in Soviet Russia, the use of a sober and businesslike style in diplomatic and commercial negotiations with the West, and emphasis on disarmament and peaceful coexistence. All of this was intended to induce the belief in the outside world that the communist system was weak and losing its revolutionary ardor. Left to itself, it would either disintegrate or come to terms with the capitalist system.

The Soviet security service was reorganized, renamed the OGPU, and given new political tasks. It was directed to mount disinformation and political operations. False opposition movements were set up and controlled secretly by the OGPU. They were designed to attract to their ranks genuine opponents of the regime inside and outside the country. These innocent persons could then be used by the regime in various ways. They could act as channels for disinformation; they could be blackmailed and recruited as agents; they could be arrested and given public trials. A characteristic, but not unique, example of this technique is provided by the so-called "Trust" operation.

In 1921, as the NEP was being launched, the OGPU created inside Soviet Russia a false anti-Soviet organization, the Monarchist Alliance of Central Russia. It had once been a genuine organization, founded by Czarist generals in Moscow and Leningrad but liquidated by the Soviet security service in 1919-20. Former members of this organization, among them Czarist generals and members of the old aristocracy who had come over to the Soviet side, nominally led the movement. Their new loyalty to the Soviet regime was not in doubt, for they had betrayed their former friends in the anticommunist underground. They were the Czarist generals Brusilov and Zaynchkovskiy; the Czarist military attache in Yugoslavia, General Potapov; and the Czarist transport official Yakushev. The most active agent in the Trust was a former intelligence officer of the General Staff in Czarist Russia whose many names included Opperput.

Agents of the Trust traveled abroad and established confidential contact with genuine anticommunist emigre leaders in order (ostensibly) to coordinate activity against the Soviet regime. Among the important emigres they met were Boris Savinkov and Generals Wrangel and Kutepov.

These agents confided in their contacts that the anti-Soviet monarchist movement that they represented was now well established in Soviet Russia, had penetrated into the higher levels of the army, the security service, and even the government, and would in time take power and restore the monarchy. They convinced the emigre leaders that the regime had undergone a radical change. Communism had completely failed; ideology was dead; the present leaders had nothing in common with the fanatical revolutionaries of the past. They were nationalists at heart, and their regime was evolving into a moderate, national regime and might soon collapse. The NEP should be seen as the first important concession on the road to restoring capitalism in Russia. Soon political concessions would follow. Because of this, said the Trust agents, any intervention or gesture of hostility from the European powers or the emigre movements would be ill-advised, if not tragic, since it would only unite the Russian people around their government and so extend its survival. The European governments and the emigre leaders should put a stop to anti-Soviet terrorist activities and change their attitude from hostility toward the Soviet regime to one of passive acceptance. They should grant diplomatic recognition and increase trade. In this way they would have a better opportunity to contribute to the evolutionary process. The emigre leaders should return to Russia to make their contribution.

Naturally there were doubters among the emigres, but the prestige of the leaders of the organization (particularly, of General Brusilov) convinced the majority. They accepted at face value the Trust's disinformation and passed it on to their influential friends in the European intelligence services. By the time it had been circulated to governments as "secret" intelligence it sounded most impressive, and when as time went on the same story was confirmed by source after source, it became "secret and reliable." The intelligence services of Europe were committed and it was unthinkable that they could all be wrong.

While the Trust was thriving the OGPU took control, wholly or partially, of two other movements calculated to influence the political climate in support of the NEP. They were the "Change of Signposts" movement and the "Eurasian" movement. The first was used by the Soviet security service to mislead emigres and intellectuals in Europe into believing that the strength of communist ideology was on the wane and that the Soviet regime was evolving into a more moderate, national state. The movement published, with unofficial government assistance, a weekly magazine in Prague and Paris, The Change of Signposts, and in Berlin a paper, On the Eve. In 1922, at some risk, the Soviet government allowed two magazines to be published in Leningrad and Moscow, New Russia and Russia. They were intended to exert a similar influence on intellectuals inside the country.

By 1926 all publications of the Change of Signposts movement had been wound up, the movement disbanded, and some of its leaders in the Soviet Union arrested. An official Soviet publication partially confirms the exploitation of the movement and describes its end. Shortly afterward, operation Trust was terminated with the arrest of those opponents of the regime who had been unwise enough to reveal themselves as such by associating with the Trust.

To impress the Soviet people, trials of members of the opposition— some genuine, some false—were held throughout the country. Abroad, various means were used to damage, disrupt, and discredit both the emigre movements and the European intelligence services. Agents of both—some genuine, some false—were publicly tried in absentia; leaders of the emigre movements, European journalists, businessmen, diplomats, and government officials were blackmailed, on the basis of their involvement, into working for Soviet intelligence; individual emigre leaders, including Boris Savinkov and General Kutepov, and the Estonian ambassador in Moscow, Birk, were kidnapped; compromised spies were exchanged or recovered; selected persons and governments were held up to ridicule as "fools who had been deluded by the clever OGPU provocation" or were pressured or blackmailed by the threat of being discredited. For example, as late as 1944, during the Soviet occupation of Finland, Zhdanov threatened Finnish President Mannerheim that if he did not comply with Soviet demands, he would be put on public trial for his involvement in anti-Soviet activities during operation Trust and thus be squeezed out of politics.

The NEP was officially ended by Stalin in 1929 with what was called "a socialist offensive on all fronts." The concessions to foreign industrialists were canceled; private enterprise in the Soviet Union was prohibited; private property was confiscated; agriculture was collectivized; repression of political opposition was intensified. The NEP might never have been.

The Results of the NEP

Agriculture, industry, and trade all improved dramatically under the NEP. Although the NEP failed to attract large credits from the West, it brought technology and efficient new equipment. Thousands of Western technicians helped to industrialize the Soviet Union, and Western firms built essential factories there. It is fair to say that the foundations of Soviet heavy and military industry were laid in the 1920s with American, British, Czechoslovak, and, after the Treaty of Rapallo (1922), German help. Germany played an especially significant role in the Soviet militarization. According to the secret clauses of the treaty, Germans helped to build modern aviation and tank factories in the USSR. Communists spoke cynically of foreign concessionaires and businessmen as "assistants of socialism." Longrange planning and industrialization were launched. De jure recognition of the Soviet Union by the West helped the regime to neutralize internal opposition and so to stabilize itself politically. The remnants of other political parties (Socialist Revolutionaries, Mensheviks, Zionists) were suppressed, liquidated, or exiled. The peasants were pacified. The independence of the churches was broken and new, controlled "living churches" accepted the regime. The nationalist and separatist movements in Georgia, the Ukraine, Armenia, and the Asian republics were crushed and their nations fully incorporated into the federal union. No new organized political opposition to the regime emerged during the NEP. Regular purges of communist party membership kept ideological purity intact; a minority of members succumbed to the temptations of capitalism and were expelled. The party and security service gained experience in activist methods and in controlling contacts with the West. The security service began to exercise effective control over Soviet society.

The European bloc that it was anticipated would be formed against the Soviet Union did not materialize. De jure recognition was granted by all major countries except the USA. The Russian emigre movement was successfully penetrated, discredited, and left to disintegrate. The Treaty of Rapallo, signed with Germany in 1922 (the crowning achievement of Lenin's activist diplomacy), raised Soviet prestige, helped to increase Soviet military strength, precluded a united anticommunist front in Europe, and weakened the Weimar Republic.

Between 1921 and 1929 twelve new communist parties joined the Comintern, bringing the total to forty-six. By the use of legal tactics, communist parties increased their influence in trade unions and parliaments. Though the bid to form a united front with the Socialist Internationals failed, some socialist parties—the German, French, Spanish, and Czechoslovak—split under the influence of the communist approach; the left-wing groups joined communist parties or formed new ones. Valuable experience was gained by the Comintern in the simultaneous use of revolutionary as well as legal tactics, in its readiness to switch from the one to the other, and in its ability to coordinate with Soviet diplomacy. United front tactics were successfully used by the communists in Nationalist China. Mongolia became the first Soviet satellite.

The Lesson of the NEP

The disinformation of the NEP period had been successful. Seen through Western eyes, the threat of communism under the NEP seemed to have become diffused. Fear of Bolshevism waned. The position of anticommunists was undermined. Expectations of rapprochement were aroused. The Western public, reluctant to make sacrifices, urged their governments toward further accommodation with the Soviet regime. In reality, of course, the challenge of communism had been reinforced: Western expectations were later to be rudely shattered. But the communist strategists had learned the lesson that Western leaders could be deceived and induced to make mistakes in their assessments of, and policy toward, the Soviet Union. Disinformation had in fact created favorable conditions for the success of Soviet internal policy, activist diplomacy, and Comintern activity.

6th Generation Warfare

Clearly, there are some echoes and shades of the past that we see being deployed today.

Trust… turn mistrust into blind obedience to the very thing(s) they were led to believe they were fighting against.

Though the term is often attributed to Lenin and Stalin (though there are no official records of them using the term), these people would be called “useful idiots” in every sense of the colloquial term.

The masses have been pitted against each other, broadly divided into two main factions and ideologies, and then made to fight each other; hating and envying the other, not even sure why they hate each other, but all they know is that they have to reject what the other team says, even if that means contradicting their own beliefs — the policies and dogmas and virtues they profess to believe and are fighting to uphold.

We call this the Hegelian Dialectic. Thesis, Antithesis, Synthesis; Problem, Reaction, Solution.

Just like Operation Trust, both sides are controlled, dummy and front groups and pundits are created and disseminated. Both sides work to influence and oppose the other, one is portrayed as evil and the other as good. Doing this allows the puppeteers to ping-pong the masses who are wrapped-up in this game back and forth at will.

In the case of Trump, MAGA and Q were created to represent a populist, grassroots movement, a David versus Goliath, taking on the leviathan government and the deep state; forcing people down a path of accepting the Great Reset or joining the Great Awakening, even though the Great Awakening is another dummy movement that leads to more despotism and the same tyranny the adherents thought they were fighting against, and the Great Awakening was what they wanted you to do all along because you had “hope” and “trusted the plan.”

The pundits and controlled opposition podcasters and social media accounts are there to play head games with you. Like the Soviets did, these outlets only present favorable information or just manufacture it outright; and as Joseph Goebbels once said (I’m paraphrasing), you tell a lie loud enough and long enough, eventually it will be believed.

These pundits and professional liars, as I have articulated before, are playing mental sadism with people’s heads. As I have warned previously, we are being subjected to 6th Gen Warfare.

6th Generation Warfare, which is signified by more automated and integrated systems, less traditional boots on the ground and hand-to-hand combat, drones and cyber attacks, and special emphasis on mind control and propaganda.

Def Strait, publishers of the South Asia Defence & Strategic Review, wrote in 2023 how it works:

Cognitive warfare involves five main elements:

Eroding the command, control, and authority of the enemy’s decision makers.

Corrupting their credibility as well as the ability to take quick and timely decisions.

Shield or insulate friendly decision makers.

Collecting and analyzing information and

Spreading misinformation to play on the adversary’s fear, and anxieties to demoralize them.

The prime objective of cognitive warfare is to find new ‘ways of harming the brain’ and change not only what people think, but how they think and act. Cognitive warfare seeks to exploit the vulnerabilities of the human brain through a process called social engineering – a term used for a broad range of malicious activities or psychological manipulation to trick the target to make silly mistakes or give away sensitive information.

Social engineering attacks invariably involve one or more steps that allow the attacker to gain the victim’s trust and make him/her reveal sensitive information or grant access to critical resources. What makes social engineering particularly more dangerous and lethal is its ability to pinpoint, magnify and exploit human error or mistakes which are much less predictable, and harder to detect.

Cognitive warfare can sow seeds of discord, instigate conflict, polarize opinion, and radicalize groups – in short divide or fragment an otherwise unified society. It has the ability to manipulate human feelings, such as curiosity or fear to draw victims into its trap using a combination of nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information technology. It is a sort of Molotov cocktail and hybrid method of attack that goes beyond information warfare or psychological operations (psyops) to manipulate and overpower the victim’s brain. This is one of the reasons why cognitive warfare has been called the sixth domain of combat – the other five being – land, air, sea, space, and cyber.

In 2020, NATO even published a document called “Cognitive Warfare: The Battlefield For The Brain.” They wrote, “The brain will be the battlefield of the 21st century. Humans are the contested domain and future conflicts will likely occur amongst the people digitally first and physically thereafter in proximity to hubs of political and economic power.”

This brain fog applies to both sides, but the “Right” is really obvious about it.

In this case, while the country circles drain, these entities are busy fighting each other as to who is more right, who is more MAGA or America First, who is a real patriot, etc. Truth falls dead on the streets as they argue over fake disseminated propaganda and fake statistics, while ignoring everything that makes the party look bad.

Ultimately, it keeps the country totally divided and at each other’s throats, while the central planners sit back, watch and laugh at their caged pets acting territorial in their confined container.

Make Amerika Great Again

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! [21] Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! [23] Which justify the wicked for reward, and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him! Isaiah 10:1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; [2] To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless! [3] And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory? [4] Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

This is what Operation Trust 2.0 has accomplished: it has caused millions upon millions of people to call evil good, and good evil. They have been bamboozled into accepting and calling for more evil and wickedness, while submitting themselves to more despotism.

All of a sudden, we are witnessing a marvelous thing where many MAGA supporters simply just shift their worldview to whatever the latest narrative is, even if it contradicts what they were originally promised and what they believe in. That is the whole point of Operation Trust 2.0.

The list is long as there are many examples of it.

Rather than being a populist and restorer of the Republic, as it was sold to the public, instead Trump has shown complete disregard for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and has openly declared himself a dictator. When at the World Economic Forum in 2026, not only did he and BlackRock/WEF Co-Chair Larry Fink butter each other up, Trump stated, “Usually, they say he’s a horrible dictator type person. I’m a dictator, but sometimes you need a dictator.” When asked if he thinks he should uphold the Constitution, he replies, “I don’t know.” When the Supreme Court rules that most of his tariffs are unconstitutional and he must get congressional approval, and when asked why he won’t work with Congress to establish a tariff policy, Trump says, “I don’t have to. I have the right to do tariffs and I've always had the right to do tariffs. It has all been approved by Congress. So there's no reason to do it.” In the first weeks of his second term, Trump posts, “He who saves his country does not violate any law.” In other words, the ends justify the means and because what he does (supposedly) is saving the country, then he can do whatever he wants.

Yet this does not bother the MAGA crew, or whatever is left of it. This is perfectly reasonable; dictatorship and authoritarianism are acceptable to restore the Republic.

But again, “trust the plan,” even if that means allowing yourself to become further enslaved. If Palantir and Oracle harvest every last piece of our data and DNA to create a master database on Americans, that is fine. Oracle’s Larry Ellison envisions a world where omni-AI is surveilling us at all times, even when using the bathroom, and that “citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting,” he said, and when the Trump administration partners with him, then that is to be interpreted as being for our safety, right?

With these companies, we get pre-crime surveillance. Whatever you say and do, every post, every comment, every search, every keystroke, all is monitored in real-time to see if you are a criminal, or predisposed to commit a crime, “hate speech and ideologies” that contradict the state’s approved narrative. Trump and First Lady Melania have advocated for this during both terms. ICE agents are openly databasing and profiling Americans, and creating proto-social credit scores based on that biometric data. Attorney General Pam Bondi has signaled that they are going after “hate speech,” which she defines as speech that they don’t like. She and FBI Director Kash Patel have begun to compile a list of Americans they deem to be “extremists.” Who is an extremist? Someone who does not agree with the administration? What is a hate crime? Criticizing Israel and their practices? But alas, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel says that if he isn’t allowed to build his surveillance state panopticon then the antichrist will arrive — even though what he is building is laying the foundation for the antichrist government. “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil.”

When Alex Pretti was murdered at the hands of ICE agents after he was tackled to the ground and disarmed of his concealed handgun and then agents unloaded nine rounds into him, President Trump — who was portrayed as a friend of the 2nd Amendment — stated, “You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns. You just can’t.” “I don’t like that he had a gun, I don’t like that he had two fully-loaded magazines, that’s a lot of bad stuff.” Trump has had a long history of being anti-2A. During his first administration he passed anti-gun legislation such as banning bump stocks: “Bump stocks, I’m writting it out myself, I don’t care if Congress does it or not!” He also openly shared his support for red flag laws (which are traditionally supported by far-left leaning Democrats) when he said, “I like taking the guns early […] take the guns first, go through due process second.” But when Pretti was killed a marvelous thing happened: all the big rough and tough 2A MAGA supporters went dead silent, and worse yet many of them online said people should not bring guns to protest or where there is danger. Again, a complete and voluntary sacrifice of their right to bear arms.

Trump promised a ban on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). He did; but while everyone was distracted by the Epstein files and other red herrings, he signed the Genius Act that establishes the legal framework for a privatized CBDC, digital dollars, in the form of stablecoins, of which he and his sons own a company that also issues stablecoins so that they will profit from this digital currency. Worse yet, his administration is actively developing a national digital ID that follows the framework as laid-out by the United Nations; and working to usher in a completely tokenized economy, where eventually everything — “money,” stocks and bonds, real estate, cars, clothing, food, precious metals, etc. — will exist as programmable, trackable and traceable tokens on blockchains; i.e. “You’ll own nothing and be happy,” says the WEF.

And based on that, Trump and the propagandists managed to convince his base that instead of having a strong dollar, a weak, devalued, and inflationary currency is what is needed, combined with artificially suppressed near-0% interest rates; which ultimately will force the uptick of digital currencies and tokenization.

He convinced them that hefty tariffs, a tax on domestic importers, is something other countries pay; and levying such tariffs would cause nations to come trembling before Trump’s feet to make “deals,” and that this would force onshore domestic manufacturing to increase, and all this revenue would go to help pay down the national debt and still have leftover monies to give Americans “dividend” checks. But so what if the price of most things rises some more, and small businesses and small farmers are crushed by this trade war? We need tariffs, and for the Supreme Court to overrule them is to “crush” the economy, MAGA now believes. God forbid we return purchasing power to the currency by backing it with gold and raising interest rates. But no. Instead, for example, Trump says he wants to make housing prices go even higher, not cheaper, locking out generations of Americans who can't afford a home while driving-up property taxes — another flippant promise that went by the wayside.

And speaking of jobs and the economy — Americans are being replaced with AI and robotics, as the administration vows to replace workers with robotics and humanoids in Klaus Schwab-4th-Industrial-Revolution-style factories, and count that as “job growth.” Real jobs and employment continue to fall off a cliff, eclipsing the Covid War and the Great Recession. The administration backed-off on mass-deportations, a major campaign promise, but that fell through too as Trump has vowed to onshore even more illegals because Americans are incompetent, he says.

“Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) has proven to be another abject failure ruse, with the administration deregulating and approving a myriad of other pesticides, while declaring glyphosate production a national defense necessity, and having the audacity to say glyphosate “is essential to protecting the health and safety of Americans,” while providing immunity to Bayer so they can spray with impunity. The administration has been more than friendly to big-pharma, accelerating drug approval times and declaring the FDA a “safe space” for pharmaceutical companies. Instead, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Americans need to have wearables; and the administration is promoting digital health IDs, something straight off of the WEF’s website.

In his first term, Trump did not end a single war as advertised, but continued to bomb other countries — more than his predecessors at times — attempted regime changes and had military leaders murdered.

In his second term, he bombed ten countries (more than any other President); led regime change in Venezuela, after claiming it was to stop narcoterrorism, and the narrative immediately shifted to oil reserves (and the MAGA base went along with it); engaged in war with Iran at the the behest of Israel; threatened to take over Greenland, make Canada the 51st state, seize Cuba, and topple Mexico in a bid to establish complete Western hemispheric dominance as per the self-proclaimed “Donroe Doctrine.” To top it off, he wants a $1.5 trillion war budget, another record, for a Pentagon that has failed to pass an audit in over eight years.

The list goes on…

Who could forget the Covid War in 2020? Blatant draconian overreach and oppression, a complete collapse of the economy and mass-inflation; lockdowns, isolation, mask-wearing, social distancing, contact tracing, and Operation Warp Speed that Trump continues to brag about, that brought you mRNA clot shots that have killed God only knows how many people; and Trump and his family knew what was coming before 2020, as they were inking contracts with Moderna before Trump even announced there was a “Covid” in January. Meanwhile, Trump, with all the people around him that supposedly were part of the swamp he was supposed to drain, all laughed with glee as Trump signed the $6.2 trillion CARES Act into law. Yet MAGA not only allowed themselves to be subjected to that, they went right in line and voted for it again!

But perhaps the biggest slap in the face has been the Epstein files. After he and his cabinet campaigned on releasing the files, we got endless hypocrisy and vacillation for months on end, from the files sitting on Bondi’s desk one minute, to the files not existing, to Trump rebuking reporters and his own base for demanding the files come out, to the point where he said he no longer wanted their vote and they were not really MAGA, to eventually the files do exist but underwent heavy redaction. The files are now finally coming out, some of them, and they make Trump look absolutely horrendous as he and many of his friends are implicated in them for utterly abominable crimes, as Trump runs cover for them and laments that his buddies in the files are being attacked — the very same people Qanon and MAGA prophets assured the group that they would be arrested, but nada, no enchilada. But hey, the Dow Jones is over 50K points, Bondi said!

This is the greatest slam dunk, this is ‘the moment:’ all these evil satanic pedophiles that MAGA was told were going down. Instead, not only are there no arrests, no death sentences, Trump himself is implicated in them and the files are being used as a red herring to distract from some of the other things I just listed.

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

This is what happens when you “trust the plan.” This is what happens when you idolize and deify man, and pin all your hopes into him. Just like the Soviets, their Trust Operation worked so well the “useful idiots” supporting the movement celebrated their own enslavement, and many of them still do and will continue to do so no matter what, all so they don’t have to admit to being wrong; and many of those that did finally “wake up” only did so largely in part because their wallet got too thin! They voted for him THREE TIMES hoping and believing what they KNEW in their hearts and could see with their eyes wasn’t true, and now it is all coming apart.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

The Great Reset and the Great Awakening are one and the same: any path you pick may look different, but it ends at the same destination.

Therefore, do not play their games.

Proverbs 4:23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. [24] Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. [25] Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. [26] Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established. [27] Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

“For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: […]” (1 Peter 4:17). Pinning all your hopes on a man or a movement (especially one such as Donald [Judas] Trump) will not solve anything. It must be established in truth and righteousness, “Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God” (Ephesians 5:21); and “By pureness, by knowledge, by longsuffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned, By the word of truth, by the power of God, by the armour of righteousness on the right hand and on the left,” (2 Corinthians 6:6-7).

