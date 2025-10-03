The following report is by Street Insider:

Oracle announced the launch of Oracle Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture, an AI application designed to help government agencies monitor crop performance and forecast food security issues. The company made the announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25.

The solution aggregates data from multiple sources including satellite imagery, weather feeds, soil information, and historical crop records to provide insights into agricultural production and distribution systems. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the application uses AI models to forecast crop yields, detect threats, and model intervention programs.

Read the whitepaper here.

“Food security is a global challenge that impacts all nations,” said Mike Sicilia, CEO of Oracle. “With current advances in cloud computing, AI, and satellite technology, we can completely transform agriculture operations to support more predictable outputs.”

The system delivers insights through dashboards that provide visibility into agricultural progress and forecasts. It monitors crop yield progress and alerts users to pending issues, allowing leaders to develop response plans based on the system’s identification of practices.

Rwanda’s Minister of ICT & Innovation, Hon. Paula Ingabire, stated the country is examining how the solution could provide insights to forecast crop production and support decision-making for food system resilience.

The application targets ministry teams focused on threat assessment, food security monitoring, and response strategies. It continuously monitors information and autonomously alerts users to issues, with results feeding back into the system to enhance future recommendations.

Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture is part of Oracle’s Digital Government Suite, which includes cloud infrastructure, AI tools, development platforms, and applications designed to address government challenges.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve referenced this a number of times this year, but back in February, when Oracle CTO Larry Ellison - who briefly became the richest man in the world not that long ago - spoke at the World Government Summit, he described the necessity of siphoning every last bit of data from people and the country to feed a giant AI database, which can then be accessed whenever needed to solve any problem governments and companies may have.

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what’s going on in my country? What’s happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we’ve provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that’s the big step, that’s kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it’s easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

This man is a deranged nutjob; and his company’s latest product helps to fulfill what he said he wanted earlier this year. The fact that it was debuted at the United Nations says a lot in and of itself.

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

