Larry Ellison, the fourth richest man in the world and founder and CTO of the tech giant Oracle, says he wants to collect every single piece of American’s private and personal data, including DNA records, into his company’s AI datacenters to be studied, which can then know everything about us and therefore make our lives easier, describing this as the “missing link.”

Ellison is listed by Investopedia as the fourth wealthiest man in the world ($197 billion net worth). Oracle, world headquartered in Austin, Texas, “is the world's second-largest software company, providing a wide variety of cloud computing programs as well as Java and Linux code and the Oracle Exadata computing platform. Oracle has acquired numerous large companies over its history, such as Sun Microsystems and Cerner.” Several years after stepping down as Oracle CEO, in 2018 Ellison sat on the board for Elon Musk’s Tesla until 2022. Investopedia adds, “Ellison has focused his philanthropy on medical research. In 2016, he gave $200 million to the University of Southern California for a new cancer research center.“

Ellison shared his vision at this year’s World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The conversation was moderated by former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair in a segment titled, “Reimagining Technology for Government.”

In his opening remarks addressing the future of AI in relation to governance, Ellison told the audience that we are on the cusp of “artificial superintelligence,” and to quote his “dear friend Elon Musk: I’m not looking forward to being a house cat.” In other words, AI will be so incredibly intelligent and powerful it will render us mostly redundant. Continuing, Ellison said, “This next generation of AI is going to reason so much faster, discover insights so much faster, whether it's being able to diagnose cancer in early stages, or design therapies, custom design vaccines for those cancers, custom made for your genomics and your specific tumor antigens.”

Furthermore, Ellison told Blair that Oracle is gathering satellite imagery from “California to Kenya,” allowing the company to “predict crop yields” and then able to tell farmers if they are likely to exceed and or fail to meet expectations. Oracle is currently helping to design a new era of gene-edited seeds and crops that will allow farmers to grow crops without fertilizer or other things typically necessary to raise a crop.

Blair later asked Ellison what governments should do in terms of “digital infrastructure” and “digital ID data centers.” According to Ellison, in order to do that and so much more, "Oracle is building a 2.2GW datacenter that costs between $50 and $100 billion dollars to build, because these models are so expensive, you won't build your own as a rule. There'll be a handful of these models."

But directly answering Blair’s question, Ellison endorsed compiling everyone’s private and personal data, including DNA, and letting these datacenters learn every last detail they can about the country and its people.

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what's going on in my country? What's happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we've provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that's the big step, that's kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

Within that reply, Ellison also specified not just compiling American data but of everyone’s around the world, citing examples of the UAE being “incredibly rich in [population] data,” and the “NHS in the U.K. has an incredible amount of population data.”

Other countries are doing something similar already. Saudi Arabia in fact is funding a number of smart city initiatives, including the construction of “The Line,” a 170-kilometer (105-mile) long car-free city; the Oxagon industrial center that is being used to construct a floating city on water called NEOM, in collaboration with and with additional funding from BlackRock; while also working on the the Saudi Genome Program, “to construct a pioneering database that will not only capture the genetic blueprint of Saudi society but also revolutionize healthcare by enabling personalized medicine, driving down healthcare costs, and uplifting the overall quality of life.”

But Ellison went on to clarify that many of these AI models are already being trained “primarily by data that's publicly available on the internet,” including climate data. While health data isn’t so available online, according to Ellison, obtaining that information is “very precious, very, very precious,” so obtaining and pooling it all together into artificial superintelligence will “improve population health and get better outcomes for individual citizens.”

Since all this data is “fragmented” across thousands of unique databases around the world, the Oracle CTO told Blair we need to “pipe” the data from 3,000 different repositories into one single massive database.

“You can pipe this data from these 3,000 separate data sources into a single unified database, and that's what we need to do. “We need to layer on top of all of this fragmented data that we have about all of this information we have about our country, and we need to take that and unify that into a single database, so when we ask questions the data model has all the information it needs to answer the question, discover the insight and recommend an action.”

However, after being queried by Blair, Ellison did acknowledge that a hurdle will be to get nations to share their data and have it stored in other countries.

But, coming full circle in addressing Blair’s questions about digital IDs - something Blair is a massive proponent of, calling them the “great enabler” - Ellison did say that one of the latest protections that Oracle is implementing in all their systems is that this year will be the final year their systems use a password: everything will be biometric, facial and voice recognition, and perhaps even placing your “finger on the return key and we know we're absolutely certain it's you.” He argued passwords are too easy to steal and this new security roadblock will aid in protecting these datacenters holding the data.

“We're using the latest security technology, and it is going to be biometrics assisted by AI to make sure that you are in fact Tony Blair,” Ellison remarked.

Blair provided his own commentary, giving a nod to the future of governance run by AI, saying that “the hardest thing is to get the people in government to understand just how much in government is going to change, how you might reimagine the way that government functions […].”

In conclusion to Ellison’s statements at the forum, the Oracle CTO said,

“I think this will make for a happier citizenry and dramatically improve the quality of our lives of all of our citizens.”

Blair also finished by saying, “There's an amazing opportunity to reimagine the state, the way that government functions and the services that it can provide for its citizens.”

Oracle Wants To Spy On You, Even In The Bathroom

A so-called “happier citizenry” is fairly objectionable depending on who you ask, but Ellison clearly has his own definition of it.

Last year, during an Oracle-sponsored Q&A, Ellison revealed that mass-AI surveillance will put citizens on their “best behavior.”

Ellison’s “dear friend” Elon Musk has contracted Oracle to run X’s Grok AI infrastructure. He said at the time, "If Elon and [Microsoft’s] Satya [Nadella] want to pick us, that's a good sign - we have tech that's valuable and differentiated," Ellison said. "One of the ideal uses of that differentiated offering? Maximizing AI's public security capabilities."

The fourth richest man in the world then went on to describe a new world where everything will be monitored and spied on by AI. He began by giving an example of how schools will be able to recognize a trespasser or school shooter.

He described how the AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don't turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can't turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we'll turn it off. “The truth is we don't really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I'm going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won't listen in, unless there's a court order. “We transmit the video back to headquarters, so headquarters and AI is constantly monitoring the video.”

The police, who are also under the watchful eye of Oracle, will also be forced to be on good behavior, as police won’t even possess the ability to turn off the AI surveillance for themselves.

Police will be “on TV at the at headquarters, everyone would see it, your body cams will be transmitting that [footage]. "The police will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on. […] "Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times. If there's a problem, AI will report that problem to the appropriate person."

Ordinary citizens will also be on their “best behavior,” according to Ellison:

"Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting.”

The Oracle CTO mentioned that cameras in cars and police cars will also be outfitted with this AI to be watched at all times, and drones can be deployed much sooner than police could to do the surveillance work at “shopping centers,” Ellison described. “There are so many opportunities to exploit AI," he said.

Watch the clip below:

Around the same time Ellison made those remarks, Microsoft and BlackRock partnered to invest $100 billion into new AI datacenters, the types of ones Ellison is looking to build. CNBC reported: “We are committed to ensuring AI helps advance innovation and drives growth across every sector of the economy,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a statement. He said the initiative brings “together financial and industry leaders to build the infrastructure of the future and power it in a sustainable way.”

Last year, The WinePress noted how now-former Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb and other state officials cut deals with Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, along with the cryptocurrency mining firm AboutBit, to build datacenters and be a leading state for crypto mining.

Ellison, without actually saying the words, essentially described a social credit system.

The U.S. government is also apparently in favor of Ellison’s efforts. The day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Trump announced Project Stargate, allocating $500 billion over the next four years to SoftBank, Sam Altman’s Open AI, and none other than Oracle, to build AI infrastructure across the United States, among other things, such as Ellison’s desire to make mRNA-based cancer vaccines tailored to the patient and specific cancer.

Leo Hohmann reported on Trump’s remarks, who told the press: “I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said. “Because we have an emergency and we need a lot of help. We need energy generation and they will build their own.”

He claimed Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.” “This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Tired of “winning” yet?

Allow me to connect a few dots for you…

In 2018, Ellison’s “dear friend” Elon Musk gave this ominous warning:

“If one company or small group of people manages to develop godlike digital superintelligence, they could take over the world. At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for an AI, there would be no death. It would live forever. And then you’d have an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.”

And then you have Trump, who told people on the campaign trail in late-2023 saying he’d “play dictator on day one,” and then last year he told a crowd that if they voted for him they’d never have to again.

“And again, Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m not a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

Is that because artificial superintelligence systems will become that “immortal dictator” Musk warned of?

Then you see all this massive “cutting” Trump and Musk’s DOGE is doing right now, supposedly finding all this hidden fraud and excess government spending, and ending entire programs. And Musk is far from done, as he promised to cut even more agencies entirely at the World Government Summit. And during his speech at the event, Musk stated, "Digital intelligence will be more than 99% of all intelligence in the future.”

And while on the surface level this sounds like a good thing, cutting all this stupid and gross spending (even though most of what is being “cut” does not amount to much in the grand scheme, seeing as the federal government spends hundreds of billions and trillions like it’s nothing), what if the REAL goal is simply to replace all these government jobs with AI instead?

John Whitehead at the Rutherford Institute makes this argument. He wrote:

Here’s a thought: what if Trump’s pledge to cut the federal work force isn’t really about eliminating government bureaucracy but outsourcing it to the AI tech sector?

Certainly, Trump has made no secret of his plans to make AI a priority. Indeed, Trump signed the first-ever Executive Order on AI in 2019. More recently, Trump issued an executive order giving the technology sector a green light to develop and deploy AI without any guardrails in place to limit the risks it might pose to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety.

President Biden was no better, mind you. His executive order, which Trump repealed, merely instructed the tech sector to share the results of AI safety tests with the U.S. government.

Yet following much the same pattern that we saw with the rollout of drones, while the government has been quick to avail itself of AI technology, it has done little to nothing to ensure that rights of the American people are protected.

Indeed, we are altogether lacking any guardrails for transparency, accountability and adherence to the rule of law when it comes to the government’s use of AI.

As Karl Manheim and Lyric Kaplan point out in a chilling article in the Yale Journal of Law & Technology about the risks to privacy and democracy posed by AI, “[a]rtificial intelligence is the most disruptive technology of the modern era… Its impact is likely to dwarf even the development of the internet as it enters every corner of our lives… Advances in AI herald not just a new age in computing, but also present new dangers to social values and constitutional rights. The threat to privacy from social media algorithms and the Internet of Things is well known. What is less appreciated is the even greater threat that AI poses to democracy itself.”

Cue the rise of “digital authoritarianism” or “algocracy—rule by algorithm.”

In an algocracy, “Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, CEOs of Facebook and Google, have more control over Americans’ lives and futures than do the representatives we elect.”

[…] In 2024, at least 37 federal government agencies ranging from the Departments of Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs to Health and Human Services reported more than 1700 uses of AI in carrying out their work, double from the year before. That does not even begin to touch on agencies that did not report their usage, or usage at the state and local levels.

Of those 1700 cases at the federal level, 227 were labeled rights- or safety-impacting.

AI surveillance is already re-orienting our world into one in which freedom is almost unrecognizable by doing what the police state lacks the manpower and resources to do efficiently or effectively: be everywhere, watch everyone and everything, monitor, identify, catalogue, cross-check, cross-reference, and collude.

As Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO remarked, “We know where you are. We know where you’ve been. We can more or less know what you’re thinking about… Your digital identity will live forever... because there’s no delete button.”

As far as I am concerned, DOGE is not “cutting” but rather consolidating.

But, as Jesus said,

Matthew 23:24 Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.

Do not get lost in the rhetoric and wild headlines of purported tens of millions going to fund finger-puppet theater in the Middle East: pay attention to the underbelly, what’s really going on. MAGA media only wants to point out the fraud being funded by Democrats, but will cheer and rejoice with anon at being enslaved and marching into a social credit score, tokenized economy, a transcontinental panopticon wrapped in stars and stripes.

Just wait - what a perfect excuse to then “digitize” everything…

As I alluded to in my detailed essay on tokenization last year, people such as Trump, Musk, Javier Millei, and a number of so-called “patriotic” politicians in Europe are being propped up right now to mislead the masses. The American empire, the European Union, the Western hegemon, are collapsing and there is nothing that can be done to stop it. So, as the rich fat cats jump ship and get out before the Titanic sinks, the wealth and power needs to be restructured. But no one wants to hear that their empire is dead and people’s way of living is about to get very difficult more than it already is; so, people like Trump and these other guys are being sent down from “human resources” (metaphorically speaking) to deliver the “bad news,” but they have such a great way of spinning it that they make you think it’s a great opportunity and there is a silver lining. That’s why these leaders are selling this collapse and consolidation with a libertarian, reductionist, patriotic and populist spin.

Musk himself even said it at the World Government Summit that the U.S. is becoming more isolated on purpose (see clip above). World Affairs in Context reported earlier this month on a surprise admission from warhawk U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, actually admitting that the U.S. has lost its role as the preeminent power in a unipolar world. “It’s not normal for the world to simply have a unipolar power, that was an anomaly, that was a product of the end of the Cold War,'“ he said. “But eventually you’re going to return back to having a multipolar world. We face that now with China, and to some extent Russia.”

The empire is over, the U.S. is no longer a global superpower, but now a regional one. That’s why Trump is purposefully enacting policies designed to isolate us, while at the same time trying to intimidate Canada and Mexico, wanting to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal. But I digress.

What Ellison is describing is truly a nightmare. Not even going to the bathroom is protected!! Everything is going to tracked at some point. SEE: Google Founder And Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Engineers Admit ‘We’re Creating God’

In my most viewed post to date on winepressnews.com, the World Economic Forum published an essay describing what life would be like by 2030. What Ellison wrote describes that perfectly, and the dread of becoming a “house cat:”

Shopping? I can’t really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now. When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time. […] Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

Indeed, though it is not yet complete and still has some years left to go, we are watching the beast system being constructed right before our eyes.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

