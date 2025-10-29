The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
2h

Change the title to: "What the price of winning looks like" at this point in time all the US government is at fault, President, Senate and House, all should be held for treason, as they are the reason this country is in the crapper, they got selected to Washington to get rich, not help the country. Those that refuse to work, should not eat, but what about government, they don't work, but they still get paid?!

Strap up, buckle up, lock and load, it's about to get a little dicey and don't forget that Book with all the power:

Job 23:12  Neither have I gone back from the commandment of his lips; I have esteemed the words of his mouth more than my necessary food. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Áine's avatar
Áine
38m

All going according to the globalist plan - individual nations will collapse like domino’s and out of the chaos the one world government will emerge…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture