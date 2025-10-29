Beginning on November 1st, roughly 41 million Americans will see their EBT and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits come to an end, which could lead to mass hunger and riots as a result, thanks to the ongoing government shutdown that appears to be headed nowhere anytime soon.

On October 25th, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary Brooke Rollins issued an austere statement that because of the shutdown, the “well has dried up” and SNAP recipients will no longer receive payment. Rollins and the administration continue to blame Democrats for the holdup, attempting to apply pressure to force them to capitulate to Republican demands.

According to the USDA, “In fiscal year 2024, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) served an average of 41.7 million people per month, or 12.3 percent of U.S. residents. The share of residents receiving SNAP benefits ranged from as high as 21.2 percent in New Mexico to as low as 4.8 percent in Utah. In 36 States, the share was between 8 and 16 percent.”

This’s roughly 1 out of every 8 Americans.

KSBW notes: More than $7.8 billion in benefits was distributed to recipients in May — the most recent data available. The 22 million households received an average of $351.28 in May. A monthly benefit is calculated by subtracting 30% of net income from the maximum benefit. For example, a four-person household with a net monthly income of $1,500 a month would receive $554 in benefits monthly.

Rollins has been on a recent media tour blasting Democrats for their ineptitude and selfishness, shifting all the blame on them and not Republicans or the Trump administration themselves.

Moreover, Rollins published an op-ed in Newsweek yesterday once again blasting Democrats for this mess, while acknowledging that 1/8th of Americans rely on SNAP, veterans included, but also claimed that the system is still ripe with abuse. She wrote:

What began as a program for the neediest Americans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as food stamps, has exploded to serve one in every eight Americans. The food stamp rolls have not only skyrocketed due to eligibility loopholes and regulatory boondoggles—each allowing for millions of work-capable adults with school age children to participate—but a program that has recently become a “leverage” point for Democrats in their self-inflicted government shutdown. Subsequently, nearly 42 million individuals, more than 22 million households—households including veterans, children and the elderly—are being held hostage to Chuck Schumer’s demands that at their core, prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. […] American citizens should come first. Those who need food assistance while between jobs, the elderly, disabled and children deserve more than political delay and brinksmanship. It’s long past time to stop voting against the American people. Reopen the government. Fund these programs. End the theatrics and put the well-being of the American people first.

Of course, the issue has been quite divisive.

Some prominent conservative pundits and politicians have been quick to claim that all 41 million recipients are lazy bums who refuse to work.

Conversely, there are plenty of those who see it differently.

Kate Bauer, an associate professor of nutritional sciences at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, who is a proclaimed expert in SNAP benefits, school meals and other aid for people struggling to afford food, said in a comment:

“Low-income families are constantly juggling their bills, because so many jobs don’t pay enough for people to keep up. A loss of $335 of SNAP benefits means that money from other places now has to pay for food. It means that some families may not be able to pay their rent, that their electricity gets turned off or that they can’t repair the car that they depend on to get to work. This pause will have long-term consequences for many families. “The SNAP program is well known to provide massive economic benefits to communities. Each month, Michigan residents redeem approximately $300 million in SNAP benefits at our local food retailers. The loss of this revenue has ripple effects for everyone, SNAP-user or not. Smaller food retailers may not be able to survive this loss of revenue for very long. “I’ve seen comments on social media that people should get a job so they’re not affected by the pause in SNAP benefits. The families that I know on SNAP who are not currently working full time are dealing with serious health issues, caring for a child with disabilities or are not able to afford the childcare that they would need,” she said. “Families need SNAP because other resources—good health insurance, affordable child care, living wages, etc.—aren’t available to so many in our country.”

At the same time, it is undeniable that SNAP and EBT are rife with abuse with families and recipients not using the benefits as supplemental, but as a reason to never work and feed off of the system.

There has since been a compilation of Americans screeching on social media over having their benefits cut.

Now there is a real threat of riots and mobs storming grocery and convenience stores in the coming days, as some on social media are already calling for chaos.

Others, such as Nate Cornacchia, a retired Army Green Beret Special Forces officer, have a middle-of-the-road view, acknowledging that while there are a ton of freeloaders, there are also many children who depend on SNAP, and many elderly and truly disabled who could genuinely use some help, and points out that there are still many working Americans who could use the supplemental boost. He also notes that this situation highlights just how terrible the real economy is for most Americans, while pointing out the hypocrisy of sending bailout money to Argentina, while politicians on both sides of the aisle continue to get paid though taxpayers will not be getting any breaks. Furthermore, he questions if this is being done intentionally to cause chaos, citing how the Trump administration is increasingly militarizing cities.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:3 A poor man that oppresseth the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaveth no food.

A few things to say, so hear me out:

This is not a simple, black and white issue like people are making it out to be (but everything is right vs issue in this country), and is multifaceted with no basic solution.

First of all, let me just get this out of the way:

2 Thessalonians 3:10 For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat. [11] For we hear that there are some which walk among you disorderly, working not at all, but are busybodies. [12] Now them that are such we command and exhort by our Lord Jesus Christ, that with quietness they work, and eat their own bread. Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

The SNAP/EBT system is full of freeloaders abusing the system; and I am tired of paying for bums, especially some of these people who, God forbid, should go on a diet. If you are able-bodied, you need to do your best to try and work, just something.

Having said that, the cliche, haughty, nonchalant arrogance from so many Americans of, ‘get a job,’ is getting ridiculous at this point, and those who hastily say that stuff are willfully ignorant to the problems going on in this country.

We’ve covered this before, but the real economy is melting down by design, and it is a fact that the jobs market is toast. In September, I reported how unemployment surpassed jobs available, the highest since 2021 during the Covid lockdown times; layoffs continue to mount, factory activity is in continual decline, the economy is not adding any real jobs and many companies are posting fake job listings all the time. It’s not imagined: it is becoming very difficult to find work, let alone jobs that pay anything as the cost of everything continues to rise.

Just yesterday I detailed how Amazon is planning on laying-off hundreds of thousands of employees. It’s happening everywhere. Target announced 1,800 corporate layoffs this week. Yesterday, UPS announced 48,000 job cuts.

It’s getting very real for a lot of people. The economy is crashing on purpose and by design. People are one paycheck away from going homeless and hungry; a hospital visit or damaging your vehicle will be the end of you. In April, I reported: “25% Of Americans Use Buy Now, Pay Later Apps To Purchase Groceries, But Are Paying Those Bills Late.” People are barely holding on, and even more will unfortunately fall into debt.

You may recall earlier this month I talked about how the government shutdown is being used as an alibi to not have to report government statistics and data - can’t have a crash if they don’t report it! After all, Trump has said he wants to get rid of corporate quarterly earnings reports.

In September, the administration cut reporting on food insecurity data. Gee, I wonder why that is? Could it be that they are trying to cover up how bad the real state of the country is? (How about DUH!)

Per the Center for Science in the Public Interest: “In the brief press release the USDA issued on Sept. 20 announcing the termination of the annual food insecurity reports, the USDA indicated that the Trump administration considers the food security survey to be “redundant, costly, politicized, and extraneous,” and does “nothing more than fear monger.”

Well, isn’t that just nice?

Americans have a serious pride problem and have had one for a very long time, and it’s why we are in the spot that we are in now. While the SNAP program has many loopholes exploited by bums and freeloaders, it is not a cut and dry issue; and those who haughtily say that all 41 million plus of these people on SNAP are losers who need to get a job are liars and fools, and those trying to sow discord. Proverbs 21:24 says, “Proud and haughty scorner is his name, who dealeth in proud wrath.”

But we see this same mentality as we see written in the book of James.

James 2:15 If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food, [16] And one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit?

I forget which article I said this in, but I warned earlier this year for people to be careful what they wish for with all these job cuts, and people laughing and sneering at how Americans are losing their jobs, because before too long it will be their turn next.

Proverbs 24:17 Rejoice not when thine enemy falleth, and let not thine heart be glad when he stumbleth: [18] Lest the LORD see it, and it displease him, and he turn away his wrath from him.

I am getting really sick and tired of this willful ignorance and arrogance from those who have this blasé, ‘just pull it up by your bootstraps, work the 120 hours and four jobs, cut out that avocado toast, and quit complaining, because back in my day I used to do blah, blah, blah…” I kid you not, in the neighborhood I live in here in northern Indiana, I am witnessing people in their late 30s, 40s, and even 50s in fact move back in with their parents because things are getting harder and harder for a lot of people.

Do not bellyache at me about socialism and government handouts after Drumpf and Treasurer Bessent just bailed out Argentina (which the administration doubled to $40 billion after initially giving $20B (!!), on top of the other $20B the IMF is giving them (making it really $60B in total)), and plans to use tariff revenue (a tax that we pay so we can payoff farm owners, not “farmers,” but predatory usury landsharks) to do part of it; while at the same time starting a trade war with China that caused them to not buy our soybeans, only for China to turn to Argentina to get their soybeans and crops, while American farmers get undercut; while then telling ranchers to lower their beef prices to curb the inflation Drumpf and the Federal Reserve created. So please, spare me the rhetoric.

Apparently, China finally bought some soybeans this week, but of course the administration is touting this as some massive win even though it is minimal and the damage has already been done.

Having said all of this, hopefully you understand where I am coming from here. I tend to take the more nuanced approach to this like that Green Beret is doing. He, like we do, separates the forest from the trees. The whole premise of this shutdown are complete lies. People forget that the One, Big, Beautiful Bill adds $5.5 trillion to the national debt over the next number of years, and reallocates funds from Medicare and food stamps to pay for the corporate tax cuts. It’s wealth redistribution. Winning!

Are there freeloaders? Yes, plenty, but it’s not as egregious as mainstream and social media would have you to believe.

Those who follow The WinePress understand what is really at play here:

It’s order out of chaos. With this government shutdown looking like it will not end anytime soon, it is clear that the powers that be want calamity; they want starvation, they want homelessness, they want civil unrest and rioting, they want militarization on the streets, they want people to come in with digital IDs tied to tokenized benefits and UBI credits to receive food benefits.

Rollins and the administration want to make this about the Democrats. It’s the same old song and dance, divide and conquer, and get everyone fighting each other; when in reality it’s not us versus each other, it’s the people versus the government. But they do it all the time: take the pressure off of each other while we cannibalize each other as intended.

Rollins is just another plastic hypocrite. She says Schumer and other Dems are getting paid. Yeah, and so are YOU, missy! If you care so much, then why don't YOU, Brookie, reach into your purse and help those dear mothers and children you claim to care about? You seem well-fed and well-dressed - but we know she and others couldn’t care less and are doing what they have to play along by sowing discord.

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

I’ve emphasized this a number of times before that we are that generation and there is clearly an overt plan to wipe us all out, to get rid of the “useless eaters,” and we are watching it unfold. For those who may remember my sermon essay I wrote a few years ago called “Do You Loathe The Honeycomb?,” and more recently my study on “Money Faileth,” then you understand everything is falling into place as we said it would.

At the end of the day, the lesson here is to not become dependent on the government. If they can feed, they can starve. It should highlight as another lesson that we need to be more independent from the system and be more charitable amongst ourselves, the way that it once was. Granted, that is a fairytale legend at this point and such a time will never return at scale, let’s be honest with ourselves, but if you can network with likeminded neighbors, local farmers and grow your own food, then do it.

As a sidenote, not long ago I was out shopping and an older man approached me in the parking lot in his van asking for money to fill up his gas tank. Of course, there are plenty of scammers out there, we know that, and I was cautious but I gave him five bucks and a gospel tract to at least make him accountable and point him towards the of salvation. It was not but a few minutes later that I got a notification that someone donated 10 dollars. I cannot be assured this will happen every time nor am I saying the same will happen if you do the same, but I also know the Lord can provide and give a return in time.

Proverbs 19:17 He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will he pay him again.

The key part, however, is to give the gospel; that FAR exceeds any food and money you can give someone. Giving bread is fine, but giving them “the true bread from heaven” and “that bread of life” which is Jesus Christ is far more important (see John 6).

With all that being said, we can argue about fixing the sinking Titanic while we all drown, or we can take appropriate action now to the best of our abilities.

In short, we knew things were going to fall apart, by design, in the controlled demolition of this country, as we continue to get squeezed. Take care, be aware of your surroundings, use discretion, make sure you have appropriate food, water, protection, medical supplies, etc.; and above all else seek the Lord.

Hebrews 13:5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. [6] So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

