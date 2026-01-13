The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Tierney's avatar
Holly Tierney
8h

PSYOP for sure. Brought to us by the CIA,MOSSAD and our Beloved government. Love the address! 33

Reply
Share
Johnny Storm's avatar
Johnny Storm
4h

The Roman’s 13 argument is not valid. The government isn’t protecting anyone but their own and they are lawless. Roman's 13 " obey the government instituted by God and are meant to reward good and punish evil" The Nazis said " see? "God put us here obey " you wanna know What Dietrich Bonhoffer had to say about this? Not so fast and Bonhoffer argued that Roman's chapter 13 was conditional and not absolute apon that governing authority is legitimate only insofar as it fullfills Gods purpose: protecting life,restraining evil,and serving justice. When the state becomes evil ,it forfeits its God given authority. In other words, he argues for what Roman's 13 describing what government is for and not a blank check for whatever it does. The Church must ask, is the government acting justly? Is the government protecting the innocent? Silence here is already failure and " The church has an unconditional obligation to the victims of any ordering society " - Bonhoffer. We are called to obey the laws of the land and live a peaceable life with all people, we are not called to blind loyalty and overlooking injustices-oppression, and governmental over reach of power. And we have plenty examples of individuals in the Bible, disregarding an order of a ruling kingdom, if it oversteps what it is supposed to be doing period.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture