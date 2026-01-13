“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” - Rahm Emanuel, Chief of Staff to President-elect Barack Obama

By now, you are probably aware of the death of Minnesota woman Renee Nicole Macklin Good, after United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis shot her in the head several times after he and another officer attempted to detain her for obstructing their business.

Like everything in this country, there is no nuance, it must only be right or left and no other opinion can be tolerated. And, per usual, we are not privy to the whole truth, and all the chaos agents and agitators in the media and government are ready to fan the flames of discord and hatred.

Roughly an hour after the shooting occurred, the Trump administration made the situation worse by not only defending ICE’s actions, but blatantly lying about what everyone could see with their own eyes. Trump claimed that she “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” and officer Ross was “recovering in the hospital” - which nothing in the initial clips showed. Then there was this ruse that ICE was stuck in the snow, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

And initially, it appeared that from the limited footage released to the public, that Good was actually waiving on ICE to pass through and it was the officers who surrounded her and hassled her, causing her to panic and take off.

Then new footage was released from Ross’s phone as he encircled the vehicle and Good’s lesbian lover, who then, after ICE tried to remove her from the vehicle, her wife could be heard telling Good to step on the gas.

The day after that, another clip was released that clearly showed that Good was being antagonistic and harassing the ICE officers in the neighborhood.

It’s why I waited to say anything about this, because I wanted to wait for more evidence to come out before making a judgment call. As I said earlier, there is never any nuance to these things anymore and hardly anyone can patiently dissect and discern what they are seeing.

So, let me say this for starters:

Romans 13:2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. Proverbs 13:2 A man shall eat good by the fruit of his mouth: but the soul of the transgressors shall eat violence. Proverbs 18:21 Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.

As a general axiom, if you go out and antagonize police or law enforcement, well the end is not going to be good. This all could have been avoided if she wouldn’t have continued to pester these officers. That’s the first part of this.

Having said that, the ICE officer’s actions are not proper protocol. Some of this is explained in the aforementioned videos, but having hands inside the vehicle without a warrant is a problem; the way that Ross was also filming on his phone and walking around the vehicle I thought was strange; standing out in front of a vehicle is not proper protocol and training, for the very reason that someone could floor it and run them over (and this same officer was already involved in a similar case when someone was trying to take off in a car and he got dragged by the car a good length by someone trying to escape). Plus, the video shows that the wheels were turning and Good was not directly intending to run Ross over.

Furthermore, the first reaction should not have been to draw his firearm; and the way that that was done could have made the problem worse as he could have easily hit a passenger, another bystander, or the officer. More importantly, especially with today’s technology, they could have just run her plate on the vehicle and detained her later.

On top of that, there have been Supreme Court rulings (Tennessee vs. Garner - 1985) that specify it is a breach of the 4th Amendment to use deadly force to stop an unarmed, fleeing suspect, even if the officer is attempting to prevent an escape.

Moreover, after Good was shot dead and her vehicle crashed into other parked cars, ICE denied medical treatment by an on-site physician, which will not go over well in court, presuming it gets to that stage.

Two wrongs don’t make a right; the lady should not have done what she did, but ICE’s actions were inappropriate as well.

But, as we’d expect, plenty of protests and riots have since taken place since the killing last week, with the Democrats playing their role in fanning the flames by calling for demonstrations, and the Republicans and Trump base applauding ICE and calling for more big government authoritarianism.

I’ve seen some online say that this whole ordeal is yet another psyop to divide and distract. Is it? Well, it certainly achieved both objectives. Was it coordinated, was Good a paid crisis actor and the ICE officer took it too far, or was this ‘organic’ and a crisis that fell in the lap of the government to deploy the Hegelian Dialectic again? You can be the judge.

Though, I will say, Vice President JD Vance, when addressing this issue to press reporters at the White House, said that Ross had 33 stitches. There’s that number again…

That, and a picture showing Ross with an address featuring ‘3332,’ the numerals for the Skull & Bones fraternal esoteric club.

An apparent witness said (before the latter clips were released) said Good was purposefully obstructing ICE officers. “She was very effective in stopping traffic. She was doing exactly what she set out to do,” the witness said.

Whatever the case is debatable, but personally I am more concerned with the outcome and repercussions than trying to prove every minute detail of a story that so few are going to care about.

Leo Hohmann had a good take on the event, writing:

If these protests continue to spread and intensify, it plays right into Trump’s hands. Look for him to invoke the Insurrection Act and then it’s game on for a new level of chaos, division and internal strife. Trump has already threatened on multiple occasions to invoke the Insurrection Act, so he’s looking for an excuse to do it. Will Minneapolis provide that excuse? We could be days or weeks away from the president invoking the Act, followed by mass arrests and scenes of violence overtaking the cities. It would be like pouring salt into America’s biggest open wound. If he does that, the globalist power elites seeking to deal a death blow to America as we know it, will be giddy. Their dream scenario is World War III, over-extending the U.S. military on multiple fronts against the Russians, Chinese, Iranians and North Koreans, while unleashing civil war, or at least extreme civil strife, here at home. Donald Trump is taking care of the first order of business right now with his continuous probing and poking of the bear. Apparently, he wants to find out just how far he can push his agenda of American hegemony, his administration laughing at even the suggestion that they might be bound by the Constitution or rule of law. […] That’s where the situation now brewing in Minnesota bears watching. It could be the spark that ignites a civil war, or at least a mass nationwide civil uprising that requires a drastic response to put down. Yes, I’m thinking martial law and all that would come with it. All of it, from the aggressive pursuit of foreign wars to the expansion of federal power internally in U.S. cities, ends with Trump wielding unchecked power. This will result in less freedom and less respect for the Constitution, which is already at an all-time low.

It’s more order out of chaos. A nation crumbling from within, murdering and pillaging each other with a police state, while the overextended, crumbling evil empire positions itself to make World War III ‘official; a major false flag is all that is needed.

After all, we remember how Trump and Hegseth warned about fighting the “enemy within” last year when they assembled all of America’s generals and admirals.

Something else that needs to be reiterated is how pathetic the deportations have been under Trump, both the first time and especially now in the second administration. As I have detailed previously - by their own numbers - ICE is currently deporting fewer people than Presidents Obama and Biden did, and that includes self-deportations; not to mention the fact that Trump has been very wishy-washy about H-1B, and has essentially promoted a policy that attempts to make it easier for illegals to become legal, which does not reduce the number of people occupying in the land.

So you have to ask, who exactly is ICE deporting? I thought the primary goal was to go after violent criminals and gangs and drug dealers? What are these prison camps for if deportation rates are the lowest they have been in a while? Yet it seems every time we see ICE they are constantly involved in skirmishes in suburban communities.

Trump has lied to the public and MAGA once again. MAGA diehards will tout these numbers as a success, but these are numbers are pathetic and laughable considering that this country has tens of millions of illegals in this country, on top of the tens of millions of visa holders living here, and realizing that evil leaders such as Obama and Biden carried out MORE deportations than The Don. Of course, the liberal legacy media plays it up to paint Trump as the next ‘tiny mustache man,’ while ignoring that their liberal Democrat superheroes did more in this regard than Trump ever did and probably ever will do. The false right vs. left paradigm to pit each other against one another to keep us divided must continue unmolested.

Meanwhile, we continue increasingly see ICE involved in situations that have nothing to do with illegals and druggies, but harassing and terrorizing legal U.S. citizens.

On the same day Renee Good was shot, ICE officers in the state were also involved in another incident. Officers deployed tear gas inside Roosevelt High School, where one third of the school is Hispanic and another third black, and apprehended a union worker there as school was letting out, tackling teachers to the ground and roughing-up some of the students. DHS says no tear gas was deployed. NBC reported: “DHS said in a statement that it was at Roosevelt High School because a U.S. citizen who had rammed his car into a government vehicle while it was conducting “immigration enforcement operations” had led them on a 5-mile car chase that ended at the school.”

More recently, ICE officers were filmed snatching two teenage legal U.S. citizens working at Target - also in Minnesota - tackled them to the ground, and after one of them was able to convince the officers and prove he was a legal U.S. citizen, they dumped him off at a Walmart eight minutes down the road.

Again, we can go back and forth all day long about whether these people should have been antagonistic to the officers, but a precedent is being set that is not good, to say the least.

Vice President JD “Palantir” Vance, the day of Good’s shooting, wrote on X:

“I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them. “To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

During his press conference addressing Good’s death, Vance added:

“That guy [the ICE agent] is protected by absolute immunity.”

And that’s where things get concerning. His words are unmistakable. ICE could be breaking protocol and do things that they shouldn’t, and the administration will turn a blind eye and condone whatever ICE does.

Noem has also said that DHS is sending more agents to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, DHS continues to post cringey memes of their arrests and operations.

Of course, the people cheering this now are the same people who will be screeching about persecution of conservatives and Christians if the role is reversed. This gross expansion of the police state will be turned and directed against the very ones cheering for it; and the MAGA base has shown itself to be very pro-authoritarian and big-government-centric, to the point where they are now cheering on Palantir-Oracle pre-crime surveillance and social credit and digital IDs, all in the name of tackling “illegal immigration” and “stopping terrorism.”

Remember: the DHS was created under Bush after 9/11 via the Patriot Act; it has never gone away but has expanded, and Americans are complicit with it.

There is no doubt that as we move out of the winter months we are going to see a ton more riots and demonstrations, which is by design.

As I have said and warned of many times, the American empire is coming to an end and it will end in violence, destruction, chaos and cannibalism.

I will say this in closing: “Woe is me now! for my soul is wearied because of murderers” (Jeremiah 4:31). This country has become so abominable and evil its becomes harder and harder to go outside and interact with people because they are so lost beyond compare, and love and revel in their wickedness and haughtiness. Proverbs 10:11 - “The mouth of a righteous man is a well of life: but violence covereth the mouth of the wicked.”

Both political extremes in this country are death cults just itching to kill each other; and the powers that be are counting on that.

