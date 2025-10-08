AUTHOR’S NOTE: I initially reported that this judge ruled against Trump’s order to send the military to Oregon. This was incorrect. I have made the appropriations fixes to this report. My apologies for the mix-up.

People magazine reported (excerpts) :

Judge Diane Goodstein was walking her dogs at the time her Edisto Beach house burst into flames, according to The Post and Courier. However, other members of her family inside the home — including her husband, decorated Vietnam War veteran and former Democratic state Sen. Arnold Goodstein — reportedly sustained serious injuries after jumping from windows and balconies to avoid the blaze.

A total of three people were hospitalized from the incident, Colleton County Fire Rescue Capt. K.C. Campbell told the newspaper.

South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge initially told FITSNews that the fire appeared to have been caused by “an explosion,” though officials had not corroborated his claim or determined whether the fire was accidental or arson.

“Until that determination is made, [State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel] has alerted local law enforcement to provide extra patrols and security,” he said.

Goodstein, 69, had received death threats in recent weeks, multiple sources told local news outlet FITSNews, adding a layer of suspicion to the online conversation surrounding the fire.

However, Trump allies have continued to speak out against left-leaning judges whom they accuse of using their judicial power to thwart the administration’s conservative objectives.

On the afternoon of Oct. 4, the same day that Goodstein’s house burned down, White House homeland security adviser Stephen Miller posted on X, “The issue before [us] now is very simple and clear. There is a large and growing movement of leftwing terrorism in this country. It is well organized and funded. And it is shielded by far-left Democrat judges, prosecutors and attorneys general.”

“The only remedy,” Miller continued, “is to use legitimate state power to dismantle terrorism and terror networks.”

ABC News noted why this is significant:

Last month, Goodstein blocked the South Carolina Election Commission from providing the Department of Justice with millions of voter files that included personal names, addresses, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers, according to court documents.

President Trump issued an executive order in March prohibiting non-citizens from registering to vote, leading the DOJ to request the information of more than 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina. Goldstein’s decision, however, was reversed a few days later by the State Supreme Court, according to court documents.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I bring this up because this is another sign that things are boiling over in this country. I don’t think we’ll ever get the truth on this, just as we are being fed blatant and comical lies about the Charlie Kirk theatrics.

The comment sections of these articles, videos, and posts covering this story are all quick to blame MAGA voters and the Trump administration for doing this. Was this arson by a MAGA supporter? Was this the administration sending a message? We’ll probably never get the answer.

If anything, this judge’s house burning down will only fuel the deep and systemic divide in this country, pushing us closer to full-on violence in the streets in many cities across the country. They want us at each other’s throats, and we are very close to that breaking point.

Ezekiel 7:23 Make a chain: for the land is full of bloody crimes, and the city is full of violence.

