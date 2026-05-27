The following report is a press release by Apex Group, a leading financial solutions provider and a pioneering data and fintech-enabled company.

Tokenisation gaining altitude, developed in partnership with Mergermarket, draws on a survey of 100 senior executives across asset and fund managers globally.

With expertise across more than 50 jurisdictions, Apex Group delivers fund administration, middle-office, and technology services to asset managers, financial institutions, and corporates worldwide.

Half of respondents report that their organisation has introduced tokenisation in some form, including 17% with broad deployment and 33% with limited use. The remaining 50% are at the proof-of-concept stage. Among firms with more than US$5 billion in assets under management, 55% describe tokenisation as very important to their business strategy, with a further 9% identifying it as a top priority.

The dominant driver is access, not efficiency. 42% of respondents cite broadening the investor base as their primary objective, well ahead of operational efficiency and cost reduction. Interest is led by high-net-worth individuals, with 63% of respondents identifying them as the most engaged investor group.

Private markets are the clearest entry point. 45% of firms have already tokenised private market assets, with private equity and private credit leading early adoption due to high entry thresholds and limited liquidity.

Implementation and infrastructure costs are identified as the most significant internal challenge, with 39% of respondents citing this as their primary obstacle. Externally, a lack of market standardisation, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory uncertainty remain key concerns.

Operational readiness is also uneven. Only 7% of respondents describe themselves as fully confident in their technical teams, and reliance on third-party providers is widespread, with most firms outsourcing elements of their tokenisation strategy.

Angie Walker, Commercial Head of Apex Digital, Apex Group, said:

“There is a clear view in the asset management space that tokenisation has achieved a credibility threshold. A couple of years ago, this was still predominantly a conversation about proof-of-concept projects driven through regulatory initiatives like Project Guardian by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and now tokenisation is a pivotal part of these firms’ business strategies.”

Tom Bennett, Global Head of Fintech, Apex Group, said:

“Moving from pilot projects to full deployment requires a multi-dimensional approach; the key is to engage and educate people early and to embed the technology into your governance practices and day-to-day operating models. To succeed, firms must treat tokenisation as a business transformation exercise, not just another tech-integration project.”

The report also highlights the role of outsourcing in implementation. Almost all respondents rely on third-party providers to some degree, reflecting the complexity of integrating tokenisation across custody, compliance, and operational processes.

Tokenisation gaining altitude is available now and is aimed at asset managers, fund managers, general partners in private markets, and institutional investors seeking to understand how tokenisation is shaping asset management - and where the next phase of institutional adoption is headed.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While most people still have absolutely zero, not one iota as to what tokenization is, it is barreling down the track like a runaway freight train; people totally and blissfully unaware that they are being led into an “Operation Warp Speed 2.0” type scenario, where a crisis will be manufactured to get the masses to beg for and accept the digital chains of their own oppression. The corporations, the asset managers, and central banks love it because it’s their highly advanced usury scheme that allows them to create wealth off of anything that you can conceive of…

I have written about this topic extensively and will continue to do so:

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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